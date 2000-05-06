Boiled Chicken

A recipe for boiled chicken; boiled chicken meat is called for in many other recipes, and is a wonderful basic recipe to have for many uses.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Place chicken in a large pot with onion, carrots, celery and peppercorns; add water to cover. Cover pot and bring to a boil; reduce heat to a gentle boil and cook for about 90 minutes, or until chicken meat is falling off of the bone. Remove chicken, let cool and shred or chop the meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 46.1mg; sodium 64mg. Full Nutrition
