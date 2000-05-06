Boiled Chicken

I've made this recipe for many years. Over 40! There are some hints, however: Use a whole chicken. Cheaper, and more flavor. Don't use boneless, skinless breasts. The meat will be dryer and the broth not as flavorful. After cooking let chicken sit in broth until cool. The meat will not be tough. No need to debone chicken first if you have a big enough soup pot. Another hint: When cooked through, remove large pieces, then pour broth and remaining pieces through a sieve into another container. The little pieces of meat and bones and skin will be left behind. It will be easy then to pick through and get the meat. (Let cool awhile or you could get burned.) Another hint: The broth doesn't have to be used that day. Freeze some in containers, but take an ice tray and put some of the broth in that. This makes bouillon cubes. No more needing to buy artificially flavored, over salted, and MSG filled cubes from the store. Delicious. Update: Forgot to mention. My recipe calls for some herbs. Poultry seasoning, or sage and thyme. Maybe some rosemary.