Easy Shrimp Dinner

An easy to make shrimp and snow peas dish with an oriental twist. Serve over ramen noodles, rice or pasta.

Recipe by Stacy

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, heat 2 1/2 cups water to a boil over medium-high heat. Dissolve bouillon in boiling water. Add shrimp, green onion, soy sauce and salt. Boil for 3 minutes.

  • Dissolve cornstarch in cold water; stir into shrimp mixture. Cook until sauce is thick, then add tomatoes and snow peas. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 259.5mg; sodium 1296.1mg. Full Nutrition
