Easy Shrimp Dinner
An easy to make shrimp and snow peas dish with an oriental twist. Serve over ramen noodles, rice or pasta.
An easy to make shrimp and snow peas dish with an oriental twist. Serve over ramen noodles, rice or pasta.
The title should read "simple and spectacular" - great for those following a low fat regime - but tasty enough to satisfy all appetites.Read More
As I was making this dish, I thought to myself "There are no ingredients here to add flavor--just soy sauce and chicken stock." I stayed the course and followed the recipe to a tee. When I tasted the dish, there was absolutely NO FLAVOR!!! I agree with the reviewers who mentioned tasteless. Very bland, no taste, waste of good shrimp, won't make it again.Read More
The title should read "simple and spectacular" - great for those following a low fat regime - but tasty enough to satisfy all appetites.
great recipe. liked the quick and easy concept. like the majority i also substituted 99%fat free chicken broth and added sir fry veggies. will continue to use and enjoy. Thanks!
This was quite tasty! I omitted the salt, as I figured the soy sauce was salty enough. Next time, I'd make a little more sauce and toss in extra snow peas. Great taste, low cal, easy to make.
As I was making this dish, I thought to myself "There are no ingredients here to add flavor--just soy sauce and chicken stock." I stayed the course and followed the recipe to a tee. When I tasted the dish, there was absolutely NO FLAVOR!!! I agree with the reviewers who mentioned tasteless. Very bland, no taste, waste of good shrimp, won't make it again.
Absolutely fabulous. Easy, quick, low fat and calories, and VERY tasty!!
I thought this recipe tasted like it was from a Chinese restaurant. I didn't have cornstarch, green onions, snow peas or tomatoes. I substitued with flour, 1 tsp ground ginger, and broccolli. Came out perfect.
Family enjoyed it, left out the tomatoes, and next time may try low sodium soy sauce, or leave out the salt. Took other reviewers advise and added a little sesame oil, will probably try to add a little cajun seasoning next time or Red pepper. Good weeknight meal, served over White Rice with Egg Rolls.
This was so good. My 8 year old son helped me make it and it came out perfect. We both loved it very much.
I have a house-full of picky eaters and they all enjoyed this meal. I served it over fried rice and it was delicious! I followed some of the other reviewers suggestions and added a little brown sugar, cajun seasoning, and crushed red peppers just to spice it up a bit.
This was pretty good. I used tomato paste instead of the tomatos, cause I was out. My little brothers liked it.
Pretty good recipe. We added oyster sauce and served over brown rice. The sauce needed to be a little thicker. I will add more cornstarch next time.
Excellent!!! Although next time instead of soy sauce I think we'll try teriyaki.
The idea is great, but it came out very salty. A little less soy and this could be a five star meal.
This dinner really was easy and it was very quick!
For the amount of time and effort you put into this it is great! Very quick and easy. I did toss in some cajun seasoning to kick up the flavor some while I cooked it. Omitted the salt. It was already salty enough and Im a saltaholic. I scaled it back for 1pound of shrimp and made myself a great lunch out of this. Great one. Thanks.
I made this recipe as written but did not add tomatoes. My family really liked it and it was easy to do. Next time I might use black soy or add brown sugar with the soy for more flavor depth.
not sure what else it needed, but not too bad considering the nutritional value!
Tasteless!! I followed this recipe as written, however, I must have done something wrong cuz everyone rants and raves about this recipe giving it a 4-5 star rating yet I don't taste what the hoop-la is all about. I definately will not make this again...it is TASTELESS...
I agree with using a low soduim soy sauce next time but otherwise it was pretty good
This had mixed reviews in my family. My husbnad thought it was pretty good; my daughter disliked it intensely. I felt it tasted like canned soup. I won't make this again.
This dishe was easy to make and looked nice, but when I served it the response I got was "It was okay." I wont make it again.
I made this dish for my wife and she couldn't believe I made. It was so fast and easy
Good. I didn't have any tomatoes and I used only a pound of shrimp but it was very good. I will make this dish again.
didnt use the peas, instead carrots. It came out good but the tomatoes gave a strange taste. Served over brown rice with sweet & spicy sauce. Hubby reccommended using a wok next time with sesame oil to give more flavor
just not very good, will not make this again
This recipe is so easy and surprisingly quick! I did change it a little but I'm sure it came out similar to how it was intended. I had chicken broth on hand so I didn't need to make it using water and chicken powder, I used a combination of half shrimp, half bay scallops and didn't have any snow peas so I used broccoflower instead. It was really good and saucy, perfect on a bed of rice.
this was so good and flavorful. I followed recipe exactly. turned out great. My husband is not a big fan of shrimp and even he loved it! This would work with other meats as well. could try next time with chicken. will definitely do again! the only change i made was adding some pepper to the mix. thanks for sharing.
This was a quick, tasty dish.
Loved it, quick and easy.
I added 3 tbsp brown sugar and a tsp of ground ginger. I used stir fry veggies instead of snow peas and did not use tomatoes. This makes a BIG pot of food. I was dissapointed though because it was very thin. The pictures made me hope for a nice thick sauce like in a restaurant, but this was soupy. It was still very tasty though.
This recipe is great if you start with shell on gulf shrimp and peel and devein them yourself. Freeze the heads, if on, and shells to use later for stock. I tried it once with already cleaned frozen farmed shrimp even though I knew better. YUCK! There is simply no shrimp flavor in commercially processed shrimp. You might as well use a plain rice cake or styrofoam. Serving over rice, noodles or any pasta other than Dreamfields low carb pasta, defeats the low carb purpose of this entree.
This dish was a hit for my family. It only took about 20 mins.
Very delicious! Excellent with rice and pasta. Easy to prepare and clean up.
This was pretty good I added 2 TBLs of brown sugar and left out the salt yummy!
My husband and I like this recipe. I add sesame oil and ginger. I left at the salt. Next time I'llchicken and scallops toed.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections