Lemon Pepper Catfish

I had never even eaten catfish before, much less prepared it for my family but since (a) I've always heard it was delicious (so I've been long-term curious), (b) catfish nuggets were (short-term) available at a ridiculously low price in my area, and (c) I had recently purchased ground lemon pepper spice, I thought I'd give this recipe a try. And it was good. Probably VERY good (even EXCELLENT) if you are a "catfish person" (which is why I gave it 5 stars). But my family wasn't particularly impressed. For us, it was the catfish (not one of the 5 of us liked it). But the recipe is good and, therefore, not to be faulted. So while I probably will not be making catfish again any time soon (if ever), I will, in likelihood, be using the recommended coating, seasoning and cooking method the next time I prepare flounder or sole filets.