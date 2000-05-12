Lemon Pepper Catfish

This is the best way to cook catfish. If you love fish, you will just love this recipe.

Recipe by Hallie Guilfoyle

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, cornmeal and lemon pepper spice; set aside. In a separate bowl, lightly beat eggs.

  • In a large frying pan, melt margarine over medium-high heat.

  • Working one at a time, dip filets in egg and dredge in flour until well coated. Cook in hot margarine, turning once, until brown on both sides. Drain briefly on paper towels and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
654 calories; protein 32.7g; carbohydrates 50.2g; fat 34.9g; cholesterol 229.6mg; sodium 645.3mg. Full Nutrition
