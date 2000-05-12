Lemon Pepper Catfish
This is the best way to cook catfish. If you love fish, you will just love this recipe.
Broiled instead of frying in margarine and it was terrific! Use fairly thick fillets and broil about 6-8 inches from element. Remove when golden brown& check for flakiness. Great recipe!Read More
I followed the directions, and somehow the fish still ended up burning on the sides as I flipped it. I think the recipe called for too much margerine.Read More
This was sooo good, flakey and moist! Very simple. I can only imagine that the person who burned it had the temp up way too high as I had, if anything, too much margarine. I can give one note, I bought "pre marinated" lemon pepp. catfish from the local Raleys (always very fresh there). I also added just a pinch of salt to the flour mixture. I would DEFINITELY serve this to my in-laws..and that's sayin' something! Thanks Hallie! P.s...this was my fist catfish..2nd fish!
Okay, tasty catfish, but, heavens, I can't see the need for *4* eggs. One was plenty for the 2lbs of catfish nuggets I used. And had leftover breading as well. I would decrease the breading and probably up the cornmeal ratio also. Used a mixture of butter and oil for frying. Fried up nice and quick and browned easily. Good fish!
This is very easy and it's a wonderful way to prepare catfish. I suggest adding salt to the cornmeal mixture.
a fat siamese cat was sitting in the kitchen while i used half butter and veggie oil. i was mixing the mixture while the cast iron pan heated up, when thunder struck very close by. i'm pouring lemon pepper in the plastic bag to shake my catfish strips up and the cat fleabag attacks. i think only about 3 tablespoons of lemon pepper jumped into the bag. so,...4 stars... use more lemon pepper, use cast iron, use butter/veggie oil blend and rent a storm-scared siamese cat to help you judge the extra amount of lemon pepper needed.
This fish had a great coating. I used butter to fry and it turned out great. I would probably add more Lemon Pepper tho if that is the flavor you are looking for. 1 TBS does not give it much lemon pepper taste.
i liked this recipe. it came out very flaky which i liked. i added salt also and more lemon pepper. my family loved it!
Good---made a few days ago with SCI hushpuppies. I used oil instead of margarine to fry, and I used less flour and more cornmeal + some Italian style bread crumbs. Very close to my fried catfish recipe.
Very tasty. Delicous.
This recipe was a hit with the family, even the picky little eaters. Really, 2 eggs were sufficient for the 6 fillets I made, and I used only 3/4 c of flour and 3/4 c of cornmeal, just because that's the texture/taste I was going for. I also added about 3-4 T of lemon pepper seasoning, due to the recommendations of the other reviewers. I sprayed a cookie sheet with PAM, and sprayed the fish with a light coating, too. I broiled about 8 minutes, flipped them, sprayed that side of the fish lightly with PAM, and broiled another 8 minutes or so, til they were golden, crispy, and flaked easily with a fork. Overall, very tasty with that "fried" fish feel. Thumbs up! :)
The only changes I made were to use butter instead of margarine, and I added a little Cavender's seasoning salt to the cornmeal mix. Quick, easy and pretty tasty. Thanks, Hallie!
Absolutely the family favorite! I tried this on the catfish that my husband caught and its great. It will be the only breading that I will use on fish from now on. Add more lemon pepper if you want a more robust lemon-pepper flavor. That is what I did and it's delicious. Thank you for sharing as I have been searching for the perfect breading batter.
This is a very simple recipe, I didn't use margarine but butter instead, and no cornmeal. Instead I used bread crumbs and dipped the fish in along with the rest of the mixture. It turned out real crispy and nice!
This is the only way make my catfish now!
I REALLY ENJOYED THIS, I MADE HALF CATFISH, AND HALF FLOUNDER. BOTH TURNED OUT WONDERFUL. MY FISH DID FALL APART WHEN TRYING TO REMOVE FROM PAN.
this made the best catfish i have ever had.
This recipe was quick and very tasty!
This is a very yummy recipe. I used a little less flour, and a little more cornmeal and lemon pepper. It was extemely good. Thanks Hallie!
didn't need any changes it was perfect!
I used cod (I think) instead of catfish. This dish turned out excellent. I would cut down on the flour & the eggs though, so much went to waste.
Good, simple recipie. I did add more lemon pepper, salt, pepper and garlic powder. The kids even ate it, which is a huge plus around my house!
Very simple choice for making basa(catfish). Next time will add more lemon and salt as it lacked some flavour, and try another cooking method. Overallfairly good recipe.
i have cook this for yrs now i just dont use flour, i wet my fish roll in cornmeal and i deep fry it i taste the lemon pepper as i add to corn meal to get the taste i want when fish turn golden brown or floats up is done my family loves this we dont care for the thick coating
Tasty, but like another user noted, I somehow ended up burning some of the filets (first one turned out great). At medium-high heat, the butter seems to turn a brackish color which I assume is causing the burnt fish. This is probably a sign that I need to back off the heat a little.
YUM! this was super easy! I didn't have cornmeal so I just followed the recepie without it and it still came out sooo good! the Fam. loved it!!
My husband liked this recipe, but I thought it was ok (probably because I like red fish more than I do white fish). I had a problem with the breading falling off the fish as it was cooking. I had huge catfish filets and added about 1/2 tsp salt to the cornmeal/flour mixture. I used the same amount of cornmeal and flour the recipe called for and this was more than enough for my large filets. Next time I will use more lemon pepper seasoning.
Loved it! Added more cornmeal, less flour and more then doubled the lemon pepper.
wonderful! My sons first catch made to this recipe and even the finicky eaters loved it! Added 3tsp season salt and a few pinches of dill. Made optional with 1Tbl spoon of cayenne and 4 Tbl spoon of paprika and was wonderful also thanks!
Everybody LOVED it!!!
My family loved this recipe. It was great.
I had never even eaten catfish before, much less prepared it for my family but since (a) I've always heard it was delicious (so I've been long-term curious), (b) catfish nuggets were (short-term) available at a ridiculously low price in my area, and (c) I had recently purchased ground lemon pepper spice, I thought I'd give this recipe a try. And it was good. Probably VERY good (even EXCELLENT) if you are a "catfish person" (which is why I gave it 5 stars). But my family wasn't particularly impressed. For us, it was the catfish (not one of the 5 of us liked it). But the recipe is good and, therefore, not to be faulted. So while I probably will not be making catfish again any time soon (if ever), I will, in likelihood, be using the recommended coating, seasoning and cooking method the next time I prepare flounder or sole filets.
I love this recipe, it goes great with any kind of fish. I love the lemon pepper, I'll never use another recipe for my fish. Thank you.
This recipe has MUCH too much breading and egg listed. I used 1/4 of it and still had leftover. I kept the lemon pepper at the original amount, but still did not get much flavor from it. My only change was to broil it rather than pan fry, but that should not have changed the outcome. We ate it, but it lacked flavor and I had to throw away a lot of breading.
I've added more spices to give it more flavor and fried it with oil instead of margarine. It came out very delicious!
I thought this needed more seasoning. the only change i made was i used flounder instead of catfish. if i make it again i will use more seasoning.
This was very, very good. I used 1 cup flour and 1 cup cornmeal. This is a recipe I would highly recommend due to its ease and great flavor.
This was really good! Used tilapia instead of catfish. My whole family enjoyed it! Thank you!
I made this recipe with spicing variations. The reviews were GREAT!
This was really good! Very simple and tasty. The only change I made was adding more lemon pepper. I will be making this again, for sure.
very good very easy, used 3/4 part oil, 1/4 part butter for frying. used some old bay too. super meal! thanks for posting
I really did not like this at all. The flavor was very bland. Thanks for posting though.
Although I usually try to stay away from fried foods, this was good. I used butter instead of margarine and 100% vegetable oil. Everyone seemed to enjoy it.
You don’t need so many eggs. And let the fish sit in the eggs for 15 minutes or so before dredging. And we like more of the lemon pepper. But it is the best catfish we’ve ever had. Tender and just spicy enough. Crust nice. I make it on my NewWave burner to keep a consistent temperature. The only way I’ll fry catfish! Thanks to the sharer!
Being new to cooking catfish, I was thankful to find this recipe! Quick and easy, and full of flavor! Great crusting without being deep fried. This was perfect for a quick weeknight dinner!
I have made this before but you want to dip the fish in flour first before the rest of the recipe because the coating will just fall off. I. use my deep fryer for ultimate results
I thought this was good...not great. I would go Cajun or blackened next time.
I used this recipe with tilapia, and my family loved it. We've had it once a week since I first tried this. I do agree with adding some salt to the flour mix, and also a little bit of lemon juice on the fillets before coating. Thanks!
This is the best!
A bit too floury tasting for my liking but easy to do.
Great for a casual quick main course, I used suggestions from other reviews and added salt, used 1 egg. Turned out great, although I think medium-high heat is a little much. The breading is great!
