Roasted Okra

As a good Southern gardener, I find myself bringing in okra by the armload nearly every other day. Stewed okra is great, but for a little variety, we like to roast ours from time to time. This is so simple and easy and the okra tends to not be nearly as gummy or slimy when roasted. Chopped tomato makes a great addition when we have some handy.

By ncope

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Arrange the okra slices in one layer on a foil lined cookie sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 4.6g; sodium 1286.4mg. Full Nutrition
