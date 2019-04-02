Roasted Okra

I rarely see fresh okra where I live. So when I saw some fresh okra at a real good price on a trip, I bought some just to try this recipe cause I really like okra(at least the ones I tried). After coming back home though, I totally forgot about them and when I remembered, they were going bad already. Feeling kinda lazy, I was tempted to just throw them away but I forced myself to give this recipe a shot since it was really easy. I am SO glad I did. It was really easy and only took a couple of minutes to prepare. I cooked about 30 mins at 425 and they were just so good. Since I was cooking bbq chicken for dinner, I was just going to taste a couple but I couldn't stop once I started eating. I was worried about sliminess but it wasn't so bad. Or maybe I just don't mind that so much.I guess it never really bothered me before either which is kinda funny cause I'm usually really picky about stuff like that. Now I'm really wondering if I should plant okra this year. ^^ I should try with frozen ones and see if they come out as good.