Cheesy Tuna Melts
A great quick snack for hungry people in a hurry. Crisp muffins, creamy tuna salad and bubbly melted cheese on top.
A great quick snack for hungry people in a hurry. Crisp muffins, creamy tuna salad and bubbly melted cheese on top.
I'm usually not a big fan of tuna, but this recipe was easy and delish! The only flaw with this recipe is that it didn't produce enough tuna mixture to fill 4 muffins (8 halves). I ended up only doing 3 muffins (6 halves). I also used a cheddar-jack (cheddar and monterey jack) cheese instead of just cheddar. I love the celery concept because I'm just not a big fan of raw onions! The tomato is also a nice touch. Highly recommend for a quick snack or easy lunch!Read More
This was just ok. At 3 minutes, my cheese had burnt and I had to peel it off, so be sure to check on it often!Read More
I'm usually not a big fan of tuna, but this recipe was easy and delish! The only flaw with this recipe is that it didn't produce enough tuna mixture to fill 4 muffins (8 halves). I ended up only doing 3 muffins (6 halves). I also used a cheddar-jack (cheddar and monterey jack) cheese instead of just cheddar. I love the celery concept because I'm just not a big fan of raw onions! The tomato is also a nice touch. Highly recommend for a quick snack or easy lunch!
Loved this tuna melt! I used hamburger buns and I toasted them first. I used colby-jack cheese. They turned out perfect. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
These were wonderful! I thought the tuna mixture seemed too dry with only 2 Tbl of mayo, so I added more. But after it baked under the broiler, the tuna mixture became really moist, almost too moist - I think because the tomato adds moisture. So next time, I'll stick to the recipe to a tee! It was sooooo good!!!
Perfect for lunch! I haven't had a tuna melt in a long time. I used whole grain english muffins and added added some black pepper, finely chopped red onion, a bit of garlic powder and a little more mayo to the tuna salad.
My family really liked these. I'm not a big tuna fan, but I was surprised how well these turned out with such little effort. I did add some sweet relish and replaced the salt with Mrs. Dash Original Blend. I also used Monterey Jack .
Great, easy meal. Added some raw onion.
My picky boys (6 and 8) loved this. I minced the celery so that they did not even notice it and I used grated cheese that I had on hand and stirred it into the tuna mixture and put some on top too! Very cheesy.
Delightful! A perfect recipe for a light lunch or dinner. I'm not an english muffin fan, so I used Texas Toast. I also omitted the salt, didn't feel the need for it. Thanks for the quick, tasty dinner.
These little sandwiches are really yummy. I added just a teeny tiny smidge of pepper, onion powder and garlic powder, and used sliced provolone cheese instead of cheddar. They are really fast and easy and the family loved them!
Really good and easy. Sadly, I had no celery, so I just used a sprinkle of celery salt. I also had to use regular (whole-wheat) bread because I don't have English muffins. I used light mayo, and a little less than called for. It seems dry at first but once it's out of the oven, it's moist and perfect. I used a can of boneless pink salmon, which tasted very similar to tuna. Good lunch with some fruit!
These are so good and quick and easy! I added 3 tablespoons of onion. The only way my picky teenager will eat these is to use plain tuna for his. These are great for those nights when you don't want to cook!
This was just ok. At 3 minutes, my cheese had burnt and I had to peel it off, so be sure to check on it often!
This was absolutely delicious! We did add a little more tuna then suggested and it comes in smaller cans now anyway. The celery made it taste more like a tuna salad then a plain tuna sandwich. I used sharp cheddar cheese. Great simple sandwich.
We omit the celery, salt and tomato. we like Kraft Deluxe American Cheese slices-for "meltiness", white Albacore Tuna in water(Drained),real full-fat Mayo (Probably 3 Tablespoons per can of tuna) for best results. One small can of tuna does not really fill 8 muffin halves if you are feeding hearty appetites.
my family loved this recipe..some like tomato and some don't but with or without it was a great recipe! I have made this with crab salad, provolone, several cheeses at once...and a dash of sour cream sometimes. It is a great base recipe to make your own and jazz it up..but even as it is it is delicious!
Thanks! This is very good for a light dinner. Also love it on a cold afternoon for a tasty lunch! I prefer to use sharp cheddar for a little kick.
Was looking for a nice healthy yet filling tuna sandwich recipe and this looked really promising! I made this twice: one following the recipe exactly minus the celery (for my brother) but for myself I had to make a custom version for less calories and because I'm not much of a mayo fan and since I also felt like experimenting! Skipped the mayo and celery and used homemade pesto sauce (walnuts, pinenuts, basil, seasoning) for the tuna mixture instead (don't expect the mixture to look good, but it tastes great especially if you love pesto!), use sundried tomatoes to complement the pesto instead of the fresh kind, and lite pepperjack cheese (the only other cheese I had) used whole wheat English muffins as well. It was great! I'd try this (my version) for a wrap as well next time!
yummy and quick! Light and great for lunch or a light dinner. Left out the celery because we aren't fans in my house, but added red onion and lettuce. Loved how easy this was to make and how delicious it turned out!
These were surprisingly good - and so easy! I made sure to chop up my celery very fine so my little ones didn't fuss. I salted and peppered to taste, of course. I think I may play around with the type of cheese in the future. Not that there was anything wrong with the cheddar, but I think provolone or even pepper-jack may be a nice change here and there. What a fantastic busy weeknight fix!
Really good and easy to make. I followed another reviewer's suggestion to use double the filling, and added a pinch of onion powder for more flavor. Even our 4 year old liked it. This served three of us for dinner, two adults and the little guy.
Delish. Made it with jarred salmon.
These were really good. I made them thinking that just my husband and I would be eating them, but surprisingly my 14 year old and 9 year old LOVED them. I was shocked. They kept saying 'these are so good'! I served them with the delicious ham and potato soup from this site. This was a 'low on groceries' meal and was what I could make with what was on hand and my 9 year old said that this was the best meal I ever made. Ummm, I seriously hope not because it was WAY easy and very simple, good, but not my best meal ever! I highly recommend this recipe. It would be way better with fresh from the garden tomatoes, though!
We love this recipe! I do add more seasonings to the tuna and keep an eye on it under the broiler!
I thought this would be too plain, but it was delicious! I just added salt and pepper... the flavor was awesome. I only broiled mine long enough to melt the cheese (less than a minute).
very yummy! I had never had a tuna melt in my life, but my husband loves them. glad I found this recipe.
I forgot to add the celery, but this was still good. I used a pouch of tuna instead of a can and I think it was a few ounces more, so it left the tuna mixture kinda dry, but that was okay the juicy tomato helped with that. Will make again and experiment with seasonings and cheeses!
i liked!! soo easy and fast to make and great tasting too!!
This was exactly what we were looking for; something tasty and simple.
Pretty good, like it better with a different type of cheese.
Loved it! We used 100% whole wheat english muffins to make an excellent healthy meal.
These were delicious for tuna fish in a can. The only thing that I changed is that I added Garlic Powder and Cayenne.
This was o.k....
This is such a yummy and easy treat for a quick lunch or supper. I didn't have celery, and I usually add chopped pickle to my tuna, but tonight I used a spoonful of capers and some greek seasoning, delicious. Served with Racael Ray's Quick Creamy Tomato Soup. Thanks for sharing your recipe with AR.
hubby and i loved it for a quick treat after having a million tuna cans just laying around in the pantry. we didnt have the tomato or celery but tasted just as great.
A quick and easy lunch sandwich! I liked the addition of chopped celery. Will make again!
When I was in middle school, my neighbor was the cook. Every once in a while she would make this sandwhich, only she made them with hot dog buns and called them "tuna Bumsteads." My brother and I loved them and the kids that did not likr them gave us their's. I am so happy that I found this recipy!
This is an easy and great tasting sandwich. I followed the recipe exactly and served open faced on thin bread! Yum!
Yummy and so quick! I used fake corned beef (vegetarian option) instead of tuna, and it was a breeze. Only thing I had a problem with is that it was a bit too oily for my tastes... hubby (who ate it with real tuna as recipe says) thought so, too... Less mayo next time for me!
I was out of tuna, so I used some cat food. I don't like mayo so I used mustard instead, it came out great. This is a joke, why don't you stick to the recipe and rate it as is. I don't care how you people change the recipe and than rate it
Great quick meal! My husband and I both loved it. Used toasted wheat bread instead of muffins, and had to open another can of tuna to cover 8 slices, but worked out great.
Substituted dill pickles for the celery. Tomato is what make these better them some tuna melts, IMHO. Served with a salad for a quick and delicious dinner.
Didn't have any celery so added some celery seed. Broiling a tomato doesn't sound too appetizing and I left that off, though I might like it added afterwards. Easy, decent, but didn't think they were anything special.
This is a great lunch sandwich. I took two English muffins, split them (so a total of four halves) and spread the tuna mixture on the four halves. I was in a rush, so instead of chopping celery, I used a dash of celery salt instead of regular salt. It was fast, easy and delicious for the two of us. I recommend sharp cheddar.
This easy to make tuna melt is DELICIOUS! I've made it 3X already. I don't need to search for other recipes. Thank you.
Yummy easy and fast! Good to turn to recipe when its already past dinner time and you just started thinking about what to make. We leave out the celery-just personal preferance but can't go wrong with these.
delish
Mom and I used to eat these when I would come home from school for lunch.
Classic tuna melt in every diner. I wouldn't say it's a quick snack but more of a hardy lunch = ) To make it healthier, use sold white tuna packed in water, light mayo and whole wheat english muffins.
Brings back memories. Made this in middle school home ec class when I was a kid. Liked it then, like it now
super good! i loved it so much! YUMMY!
This was my first time trying one of these. So Yummy!!
Great dish and super easy and fast. I just modify the cheese (different kind) to what the family likes. No biggie there. This hit the spot for my family. :)
We do a similar recipe with one cup of each of the following, chopped celery, shredded cheese,and mayo. Plus one hard boiled egg, mashed and one can of tuna. Mix altogether and put on buns and broil in oven. Really good.Can add a little chopped onion if you wish.
Easy & yummy. I didn't have eng. muffins, so I substituted 1/2 cibata bread.
This was so good, quick and easy. I added a shake of ground black pepper and some finely chopped onion. I served on toast instead of muffins. Thanks for the post.
i topped half of the batch with avacato slices. Also worked well and the two garnish made for a beautiful presentation. My cats were jealous!
Quick, easy, and tasty!
I add dill pickles instead of the tomato and use sharp cheddar for stronger flavor. My Mom used to make these for us kids, they are great!
Quick and easy lunch.
a delicious light yet filling meal
Add some red onion slices and dijon mustard, delish!
A childhood favorite of mine and the tomatoe makes them even better!! Love, love, love them!!!
Easy and good.
This totally saved my night when I had little time, and my kid had to be at their sports practice!! I put 5 stars because it is so easy, so quick, and still really good.
This was really good, but neither my hubby or I thought the tuna filling was hot enough. After broiling, we put it in the microwave for about 30 second to heat it up. Other than that, quite tasty. My picky husband (who ALWAYS turns up his nose at tuna) ate it all. I'm going to experiment with turkey and bacon, still using the English muffin, tomato and melted cheese.
Very easy and very good. The tuna salad itself needs some embellishment (mayo, salt and celery just don't quite get it done), but with some garlic powder, Worcestershire,spicy mustard and onion powder it makes for a fantastic quick meal.
I also have this as a favourite snack, lunch. However I prefer Provolone or Havarti and of you like a bit of a bite, Havarti with Jalapeño hits the. Spot.
My picky 16 yr old wanted them two nights in a row! They were very good
Good stuff.
Yummy and fast. I made a few tweaks based on what was in the cabinet but overall good. I added a can of pink salmon just to get rid of it. Substituted Vegenaise and daiya cheese then the whole wheat hamburger bun.
Trying this recipe was the first time I ever had Tuna Melts. They were great. I will use this recipe again.
Very good - quick & easy!
easy, quick, and delicious!
VERY GOOD! Didn't use English Muffins, but it was great with Oatnut Bread. Even picky 7 year old LOVED it.
wonderfull we were suprised how good this turned out. I had to use cream of chicken soup as I had run out of the mushroom. We also had to sub mexican blend for the cheddar and topped with crushed veggie crackers with the dill and butter. I will try this with all the recipe ingredients next time i was not prepared this time. Thanks for posting such a quick and easy recipe that can be done at the last minute on a work night.
Really good, especially considering I'm not a big tuna fan. The only changes I made were to add a little red onion and black pepper, and I used mozzarella instead of cheddar.
This turned out to be so tasty....so easy, fast, and good.
I loved it, be sure to keep a super careful eye on it though! At two minutes it looked lie my cheese wasn't fully melted, then at 3 it had little tiny burnt bubbles. Still delicious though! Definitely trying it again :)
These are GREAT. I usually broil the english muffins before I put the mixture on so that they don't seem soggy.
This is exactly how we make ours except we add onion to the tuna mixture and call them 'tuna toasties'. We have been making, eating and enjoying these for YEARS. They are a great for something different from the usual tuna sanwich. We usually pair ours with mac and cheese~YUM! :)
I loved the ease of this meal. Not every night has to be a big "to do" - Made a nice side salad and enjoyed a break from cooking up some elaborate, time consuming meal. It's nice every once and a while.
Very good. I changed very little and found it to very satisfying
Easy to make and so tasty. Had it for lunch for my friends and they raved about it. Also the leftovers heated up well. I doubled this recipe and added more mayonnaise. I sliced fresh tomatoes and put on top after I baked the tuna muffins since some of my friends didn't want tomato on their tuna.
Everybody loved it, I did everything the recipe said except I put jalapeños on top and left the celery out, now my family wants it all the time. Very easy and delicious.
One of my favorite english muffin sandwiches (those little guys are so versatile!)
SOOO easy! I used Hamburger buns, added pickles instead of celery for my picky husband. Used whatever cheese is on hand. Thumbs up from hubby.
It is quick and easy, but it lacks any flavor other than a fishy aftertaste. It is a good jumping off place however.
I make a lower-calorie, mayo-less version of this (I hate hot/warm mayo in all forms) flavoring up the drained tuna mixture instead with red wine vinegar, olive oil, roasted red tomatoes, chopped red onions, and capers or olive tapenade from TJ's if I have either on hand (and I drop the celery). It's a great lunch.
Similar to ones my mom used to make when we were growing up. They are easy to fix and quite good.
Great new way for me to eat tuna (I love English muffins), but it was kinda blah. Needs some sort of spices.
Super fast and delicious. The only change I made was to use garlic salt instead of regular. We gobbled these up EMBARASSINGLY quickly.
Family did not care for these. I liked them, but will probably not make again.
It was good! But I put a bed of sauted spinach on the English muffins first.
Simple and perfect! Thank you for sharing.
This recipe was just OK. It is basically a tuna sandwich with celery added + cheese melted on top. If I were to make again, I'd use more mayo and chop the celery much smaller (to hide the crunch a little) because my kids hated the celery bits.
I always like to turn to quick and easy dinners on a busy night. My burger buns worked well for this since I didn't have English muffins on hand. We like chopped up pickles with our tuna so I tossed them in instead of the celery for a little extra boost of flavor. My buns were turning golden brown under the broiler in two minutes before my white cheddar cheese got a chance to bubble up so I pulled them out before they burned. This definitely was a simple and quick meal.
These were cheap, yet good. Might not use celery next time though.
Ok, so I didnt have English muffins, but I had some German Brotchen Rolls that I had made for our Oktoberfest menu, so I used those, cut in half and I topped each half with the tuna mix and moz. cheese. My tuna, I added a German-Style Pickled Egg that we had leftover also, and a little bit of the juice. This was good and quick. Served it with salad and soup, leftover Beer Cheese soup of course :-) I don't know if I will make again, but it was still good and I am glad that I tried it. Thank you for sharing.
Yes and will change it up every time. Meal time is more focused now. Thanks for all your help
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections