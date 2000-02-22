Cheesy Tuna Melts

These were really good. I made them thinking that just my husband and I would be eating them, but surprisingly my 14 year old and 9 year old LOVED them. I was shocked. They kept saying 'these are so good'! I served them with the delicious ham and potato soup from this site. This was a 'low on groceries' meal and was what I could make with what was on hand and my 9 year old said that this was the best meal I ever made. Ummm, I seriously hope not because it was WAY easy and very simple, good, but not my best meal ever! I highly recommend this recipe. It would be way better with fresh from the garden tomatoes, though!