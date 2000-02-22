Cheesy Tuna Melts

A great quick snack for hungry people in a hurry. Crisp muffins, creamy tuna salad and bubbly melted cheese on top.

By Sara

  • Preheat oven to broil.

  • In a bowl, mix together tuna, celery, mayonnaise and salt. Spread tuna mixture onto the toasted muffin halves and place them on a baking sheet. Top each half with a slice of tomato and a slice of cheese.

  • Broil until cheese is melted, about 3 to 5 minutes.

228 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 14.6g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 399.3mg. Full Nutrition
