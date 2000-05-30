Amy's Cilantro Cream Sauce

4.7
1039 Ratings
  • 5 834
  • 4 145
  • 3 44
  • 2 13
  • 1 3

This cilantro cream sauce can be used as a dip, or as a sauce for fish or chicken. My husband eats it on everything he can consume! Taste and add additional seasoning if necessary. tomatillo sauce is usually spicy, so be prepared!

Recipe by Amykins

Gallery
34 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cream cheese, sour cream, salsa, pepper, celery salt, cumin, garlic powder, cilantro and lime juice in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth and creamy. Place in a serving bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 63.2mg; sodium 867.7mg. Full Nutrition
