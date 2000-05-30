Amy's Cilantro Cream Sauce

Cream cheese,cilantro and spices. How can you go wrong? I had no idea what a "bunch" of cilantro was precisely though; so I used about 1/2 cup (loosely packed)of fresh chopped; probably 20 pieces) Cilantro is a very strong, distinctive flavor and I probably could of used less. But, I love cilantro and I love med spicy salsas, so this is a dip that I will make again and again. I am just not sure if I like it best on "Southwestern Eggrolls" or for "Black Bean Pinwheels" best though... or maybe... on steak fajitas... or maybe on spicy-mesquite chicken tacos... Truly a fresh tasting, delicious dip for MANY different things! Just make sure you like the flavor of cilantro. Oh, FYI;this will be slightly "lumpy" if you do not have your cream cheese at room temperature. And, it will be AS spicy HOT AS THE BRAND YOU USE of tomatilla salsa (there are hundreds of different kinds;hot med, mild etc. just like any other salsa) Hope this helps you make it "5 star" for you... :)

