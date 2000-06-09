Veal Marsala

This recipe calls for mushrooms and Marsala wine. Stir in a few tablespoons of cream before serving, if desired. This dish may be made 24 hours ahead. To reheat, cover with foil and bake in a 350 degree oven for 30 minutes. Garnish with cherry tomatoes and parsley.

Recipe by Christine

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place meat on a solid, level surface, or between sheets of waxed paper, and pound thinly with a mallet or moistened cleaver, using a glancing motion.

  • In shallow dish, combine flour and seasoning salt. Dredge cutlets in flour mixture, and let rest 15 minutes on wire rack.

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter with oil. Cook floured cutlets on both sides until brown. Introduce mushrooms, reduce heat to low, cover and cook 10 minutes.

  • Pour in Marsala and simmer 5 minutes more, until veal is tender and sauce is hot. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 20.6g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 24.3g; cholesterol 115.4mg; sodium 489.6mg. Full Nutrition
