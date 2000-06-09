Veal Marsala

This recipe calls for mushrooms and Marsala wine. Stir in a few tablespoons of cream before serving, if desired. This dish may be made 24 hours ahead. To reheat, cover with foil and bake in a 350 degree oven for 30 minutes. Garnish with cherry tomatoes and parsley.
I have been making this recipe for years and realized I should write a review. I use it with veal or chicken and pretty much follow the recipe. It is absolutely one of my most favorite recipes. I do, however, use 1/2 cup of marsala wine. I also remove the chicken/veal from the pan once browned. I then introduce the mushrooms, let them cook down and add the marsala wine. Once the wine comes to a boil, I put the chicken/veal back in the pan, spoon the mushrooms and wine over the meat, cover and simmer so that everything combines.
Good, but needs a little help. My suggestion which works well for us: I brown the floured cutlets first in EVOO, remove them from the pan. Add 1/2 of the butter, a couple of minced garlic cloves and fresh groud pepper along with the mushrooms to the pan and brown it all. Then add the wine and remaining butter, reduce it and put the cutlets back in to simmer until tender. I also substitute thin sliced pork cutlets to keep the cost down.
This is a staple recipe in my house. I make it for my husband and I, as much as I make it for dinner guests. It's easy to make and delicious! I usually add a few spices to the flouring, ie. pepper, garlic, etc., but other than that, I follow the recipe. Bon apetit!
I thought the sauce was absolutely fabulous. Can't go wrong with wine and cream sauce. I think I selected the wrong cut of veal. Please give input on the selection of veal. I selected creamed spinach to accompany the dinner as well as a seasoned butter rice. Boyfriend loved it. I have tried several of "Christines" dishes and she is a great resource. Signing off Lori...
Reading over just a sampling of the reviews I was left with a few thoughts: first, the meat will not be dry unless you overcook it. Veal is a lean and tender meat that requires a very brief cooking time even if you use veal chops, as I did. Marsala, a fortified wine, comes in two forms, sweet and dry. While either is acceptable in this dish, I prefer the dry as I don’t care for the added sweetness, especially as the wine cooks down. (Whichever you choose, just be sure to use real Marsala, not the “cooking” variety found in the grocery aisle.) Additional spices, herbs or garlic are not necessary in this dish, and would only distract from its pure and simple flavors. Seasoning the meat with salt and pepper and cooking just until done is key, and requires careful attention. Because this was just for the two of us, I didn’t care to make a special trip to the store for the small amount of mushrooms I needed (leaving town AGAIN, this time to Minneapolis for Thanksgiving dinner our son is preparing!) so I rehydrated some dried porcini mushrooms. I used some of the soaking liquid in the sauce which, along with the addition of the optional heavy cream, resulted in a rich, luxurious and highly flavored sauce, without overshadowing the delicate flavor of the veal. (Note: unfortunately, veal is very expensive – both pork and chicken, however, are fine and more affordably priced substitutes)
I thought this was wonderful and very quick to make after work. I already had thin veal cutlets so I had to fool around with the recipe so the veal would not overcook. I used canned mushrooms since that was all I had. I seasoned the flour with adobe seasoning and then floured the veal. Cooked the veal in the butter and oil for about 2 minutes each side - removed veal. Quickly heated up the mushroom in remaining oil and butter then added lots of marsala. Added the veal back into pan and cooked for 5 minutes more covered. Removed veal (kept warm) and took another submitters advice and added some heavy cream to the sauce and heated until thickened. My gosh that is good stuff. I served it with Parmasean Pasta (right from the box!) and spooning that sauce over the already rich Pasta and the veal was sinful. Thanks submitter.
Hands down...this dish was phenomenal! Even my two picky kids ate it and came back for seconds. The only difference was that I had veal scallopini cutlets on hand, so I cooked them about 2 minutes per side. Then I took them out, put the mushrooms in the pan first, then laid the scallopinis on top while putting the heat on low. I simmered the mushrooms for about 7 minutes, then about 4 additional minutes after the marsala was added. Thanks for a terrific keeper recipe!
Loved this recipe! I used tenderized beef steaks (saved the pounding thin step) and added garlic with mushrooms. Just before serving I removed the steaks and added approx 2 tbls thin cream into the sauce and then poured sauce & mushrooms over the steaks. It was divine!
This is an awesome recipe!!! I have made it a few times. I made this lastnight with the following tweaks and it was to die for: * I added some cayenne pepper to the flour mixture. * As suggested I browned the veal for 2 mins each side and then removed them from the pan while I cooked the mushrooms * I put in 1/2 cup of marasala and also shook in some cajun spice and then let it reduce by half before adding the veal back in right before serving. * Served with mashed potatoes. The cayene pepper and the cajun spice amounts were very little but enough to add a bit of spice to the sweetness of the wine. Yum Yum Yum.
Love the simplicity of this recipe. Since veal is so expensive, I usually make it a chicken marsala...and use any red wine that I have, not necessarily marsala. Always comes out great. I make this regularly and it is one of hubby's favorite
My husband and I both enjoyed this very much. He doesn't get that excited about veal, but he gobbled his up in no time!! Pretty easy to prepare as well. Even though I didn't have fresh mushrooms and used canned, it still came out great.
This recipe was a little bland for my taste, but it served well for the occassion. Everyone else, those like entrees on the bland side, enjoyed it very much. Definitely a crowd pleaser. The dish was incredibly easy to make.
My husband and I frequent and italian restaurant where they have many different dishes. One of our favorites has always been the Veal or Chicken Marsala. Well, I made this recipe and the reviews from my husband and son were great. It was very easy to make and tasted delicious. Thanks.
I've made this several times. I use Kentucky seasoned flour instead of the flour and seasoned salt. I have made with and without cream. If you add the cream, I would recommend taking the meat out beforehand as the light breading seems to suck up the sauce quite a bit with the cream added and the coating has a tendency to become a little mushy instead of crisp. All in all, it is one of my absolute favorite recipes for either veal or chicken cutlets.
This recipe was easy and very good. I bought very high quality veal cutlets that were already pounded thin. I added Serendipity seasoning to the flour mixture. I also used portabello and button mushrooms. I used more wine than called for as well because I felt that it needed more to it. I served it with whole grain spaghetti noodles that were tossed in a little margarine and olive oil, seasoned with salt and some of the marsala sauce. I also made a mixed arugula salad to accompany the meal.
This turned out o.k. Part of the problem may have been the cut of veal. I got what was available at the store but even after pounding it, it was still a little tough. I added cream at the end, as others have suggested, but it only wanted to separate from the butter. It actually tasted better cold the next day.
I have tried several marsala recipes, this was the best! I used large chicken breast tenders, which worked out very well. Did add a tablespoon of cream to the sauce at the end, but it was thick enough without it.
Delicious!!! I did make a few changes though. I added garlic powder salt and regular pepper to the flour. After browning, I added a small can of champignon mushrooms with the liquid. I also added about 1/2 cup of heavy cream when I added the sherry. The flavor was very good. I served it with angel hair pasta and broccoli.
Pretty good. As most others suggested I alternate a bit by adding some shallots parsley and garlic and used about 1/2 cup of Marsala wine. Added in couple of tablespoons of heavy cream to the sauce you just before serving next time I think I will add a little more wine and butter to get a little more sauce
the cook time seems rather long for well pounded scallopini and the sequence puzzles me (normally i cook the shrooms ahead of the veal) and i would never think of adding cream. but, hey, that's just me... also, it's important that the marsala be DRY, not sweet...
I have never cooked anything from scratch all by myself before (I'm a 20 y/o college student) and decided to try this out. Excellent! Very easy, and delicious over some pasta! I added the touch of cream to thicken the sauce and it seemed to work well. I will definately make this again!
My first time cooking a very expensive cut of veal. Very easy, and unquestionably tasty. A big hit at a recent dinner party.
I felt the veal was very blend. I also think i overlooked it and it was tough and my jaw was hurting. I then put it in the slow cooker for few hours and it got tenderized and I also seasoned a little bit more and it was perfect.
Made this tonight for dinner and it was delicious. I used almost a pound of veal. I cooked the mushrooms with onions and garlic. Then once meat was brown I added the browned veg back and covered everything in the wine and reduced for a few minutes. Served with pasta and mixed steamed veggies. So yummy!!!
It was delicious!! I didn't use any olive oil, just butter. I wanted more sauce, so I used 1cup of wine. I also put some of the leftover flour in the butter before adding the wine, to thicken it. I also added some minced garlic, while the mushrooms were simmering. Just minor changes, for my preference.
Followed the recipe exactly as published. It was absolutley delicious. The flavor was great, the veal was tender. I used baby bella mushrooms and "McCormick's Season All" Seasoned Salt. I will absolutely be making this again and would not hesitate to serve it to company. Thanks for the delicious recipe!
This was absolutely amazing!!! I did follow the one review and upped the Marsala wine to 1/2 cup. Once the meat was browned, I transferred it to a plate, sautéed the mushrooms until cooked down then added the wine, let that cook a bit and returned the meat to the pan. Absolutely delicious. Another dish we will not have to order out!!!!!
This meal needs something more to snazz it up. For one, we'd add more wine. Also, I needed to cook it far longer than the recommended amount. The gravy was pretty thin and needed to be thickened up to go over pasta.
Awesome! One change for me was using chicken as opposed to veal, it was delicious. I added a pinch of garlic powder to the flour and used a little extra cooking wine. We were both happy with the chicken, moist and tender but the Marsala and baby bella mushroom made the dish. Plated the breasts and scraped the pan with the juice left and spooned it with shrooms over the chicken, served it with spaghetti with Alfredo sauce, yum, thanks for a great recipe!
I would definitely add cream and / or a little flour / butter mixture at the very end for thickening. The sauce in this recipe in general is thin. I used penne pasta for my side and found a good sprinkle of parmesean cheese to be helpful.
