Veal Marsala

Reading over just a sampling of the reviews I was left with a few thoughts: first, the meat will not be dry unless you overcook it. Veal is a lean and tender meat that requires a very brief cooking time even if you use veal chops, as I did. Marsala, a fortified wine, comes in two forms, sweet and dry. While either is acceptable in this dish, I prefer the dry as I don’t care for the added sweetness, especially as the wine cooks down. (Whichever you choose, just be sure to use real Marsala, not the “cooking” variety found in the grocery aisle.) Additional spices, herbs or garlic are not necessary in this dish, and would only distract from its pure and simple flavors. Seasoning the meat with salt and pepper and cooking just until done is key, and requires careful attention. Because this was just for the two of us, I didn’t care to make a special trip to the store for the small amount of mushrooms I needed (leaving town AGAIN, this time to Minneapolis for Thanksgiving dinner our son is preparing!) so I rehydrated some dried porcini mushrooms. I used some of the soaking liquid in the sauce which, along with the addition of the optional heavy cream, resulted in a rich, luxurious and highly flavored sauce, without overshadowing the delicate flavor of the veal. (Note: unfortunately, veal is very expensive – both pork and chicken, however, are fine and more affordably priced substitutes)