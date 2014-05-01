Vidalia Sweet Onion Dip

Rating: 4.8 stars
60 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 51
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Creamy, cheesy, yummmmy dip. Use a potato peeler to get the onion very thin. Serve with your favorite cracker.

By Jenn

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
44
Yield:
5 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

44
Original recipe yields 44 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir the mayonnaise, Swiss cheese, Parmesan cheese, Vidalia onion, and hot sauce together in a casserole dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges are golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes. Allow to cool 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 7.2mg; sodium 52.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (60)

Reviews:
Karen Spoerndle
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2009
I have made this dip many times and it is always a winner. I chop the onions instead of slicing and they cook just fine. No crunchies. Also if you use reduced fat mayo it cuts down on the grease nicely.
Celeste
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2009
Delish! I used asiago cheese instead of parmesan and I caramelized the onions first. Also you really have to drain the oil off otherwise it will be too greasy.
COOLJO
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2009
I must say that it was lot better than I thought it would be. My friends loved i. made few changes. I diced onions, I used pepper jack cheese and used half mayo half sour cream. and some grated garlic. it turned out to be the bomb, on girl friend want me to make on saturday just to have keeper. don't get me wrong it was very good the way it was. I being a chef always have to personalize everything. sorry.
KNEERS0888
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2010
Wow and Wow!! Here are changes I made with other raters suggestions: 1/2 cup mayo, 1/2 cup sour cream....substituted parmesan for asiago...2 "pressed" garlic cloves....ground pepper to taste and 2 pinches of herbs de providence. Awesomeness! Not greasy - great with toasted pita chips! New go to dip.
Majikins
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2009
This Dip is excellent!! The only change I made is I sauteed the onions before making it I did not want to have the crunch of the onion. I put it out at a work function was gone in less than an hour!
Gods'Mrs.
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2012
Your recipe inspired me to make a bite sized treat. I added chopped vidalia onion to thawed frozen creamed spinach added it to phyllo cups and stacked with swiss asiago and parmesan. Baked for 5 mins. Delish!!!
STEINY
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2010
goodl I did use 1/2 mayo and 1/2 sour creme. I diced the onions. Some one asked me at the party if this was a hashbrown casserole!! did kind of taste like it
Caroline
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2012
I have to admit I could not use Vidalia for this recipe as winter is the completely wrong time to be able to find them. However I did use yellow onions that I sauteed just a bit first to bring out their sweetness and then proceeded with the recipe as stated. Love this stuff - wayyyy too addicting and I could have eaten the whole thing myself. Next time I may follow another reviewer's suggestion and use lower fat mayo to cut down on the oiliness a bit but it may have been due to a tad bit of overbaking as well. Still wonderful wonderful stuff. Thanks Jenn!
lutzflcat
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2011
I sliced the onions and then cut them into quarters. I can see topping slices of toasted baguette with this as well as spreading on crackers. Really good and easy recipe with nice presentation.
