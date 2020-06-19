Strawberry and Mandarin Salad

53 Ratings
  • 5 51
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a fresh summer-time salad that is inexpensive and easy to make. This salad can be made up the day before and is always a crowd pleaser.

By Jenn

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat. Stir the almonds and 3 tablespoons sugar together in the skillet; cook until the sugar has melted and coats the almonds; 15 to 20 minutes. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk the vegetable oil, vinegar, hot sauce, 2 1/2 tablespoons sugar, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Toss the spring mix, oranges, strawberries, celery, onion, and parsley together in a large mixing bowl; drizzle the vegetable oil mixture over the lettuce mixture and stir gently to coat. Sprinkle the toasted almonds over the salad to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 12.4g; sodium 319.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022