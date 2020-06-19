Strawberry and Mandarin Salad
This is a fresh summer-time salad that is inexpensive and easy to make. This salad can be made up the day before and is always a crowd pleaser.
I love this salad! It is very visually appealing and is a great mixture of sweet and tangy. The first time I made it, the sugar and almonds just made a gloppy lump in the pan. I added a bit of water, about a Tbs., and heated until the water boiled and evaporated. This created nice, crisp, sugar-coated almonds. I cool them on a plate that has a light coating of no-stick spray. This salad will become a standard in our home.Read More
I made this salad exactly according to the recipe. It was light and refreshing. The combination of the hot sauce and sugared almonds was a great combination of flavors. I will definately make this again.
I have made this salad many times and always got rave reviews. I use pecans and add 1 tbsp of marg when I'm toasting the nuts. A delicious recipe!
We just finished eating this for dinner with corn on the cob as a side dish. It was delicious! I cheated a little bit and used pre-packaged Emerald brand candied walnuts instead if making my own candied almonds so this was a nice, quick (15 minute) meal-perfect for a summer weeknight! My husband loved it too! We will add this to our meal rotation! The salad dressing was easy to make and the perfect accompaniment.
Beautiful, delicious salad. I love to make salads that are quick to put together, have great taste and are very presentatable. This salad fits the bill. The dressing is very good with this and I've made it a couple of times to enjoy on other salads. Thanks Jenn for sharing.
If I was going to open a restaurant - I'd have this recipe on the menu. My restaurant would be similar to Blossom in NYC, and would have only the best vegetarian and vegan recipes. I would use a bit less oil, but that seems to be a problem I've been having lately. Maybe I just need a higher quality EVOO. Whatever the case - don't hesitate - make this salad today!
This was absolutely amazing. My picky 7 year old even loved it. Everything was perfect about it. Loved the medley of flavors. This will be a great dish to serve to guests! I am so excited about it! Thank you!!
Great flavor and textures. The sweetness counteracted the bitterness of the spring mix. I used balsamic vinegar instead, and I omitted the oranges.
Didn't use as much salt, but what a great combination. Thank-you!
Very easy to put together. A nice, refreshing salad.
This is easy and delicious. First almonds I did brunt. I cooked them too long, second time did them in 1/2 the time
I made too much dressing for my spring mix, so I put half the dressing. Not sure if I did something wrong, but it was a little too much vinegar for me. I did like it quite a bit though.
Made it for my mother's birthday and it was a big hit! Everyone loved the dressing, best part of the meal I was told. Next time though, I will make it with less celery and onion, since I'm not a big fan of either in such high quantity and neither are those I live with. Definitely going to keep this recipe around.
The girls loved it! Will make it again. I was in a pinch and ran out of sugar so I used real homemade maple syrup instead for the almonds and in the dressing. I added extra almonds, strawberries and celery and less onion than the recipe. Next time I might add some pulled chicken or quinoa (or both) to make as a meal.
Super good salad. I added a hard boiled egg and chicken to make it a meal. I will make it again for sure!
Great dressing that is different from the traditional poppyseed.
Great salad. I happened to have all the ingredients and this worked great for our weight loss class tonight. I normally do not like vinegar but this worked well. I left out the nuts since we didn't need the extra calories. Amazing difference for a salad.
Amazing salad, now one of my most requested items to bring to get togethers
This was absolutely amazing!! I followed the directions almost exactly, with one exception. I added a tablespoon of water to the pot of sugar and almonds (I did almonds and pecans) per someone's suggestion. It was delicious and everyone loved it. I will be making this again soon!
Tasty and colorful. I cheated on the almonds and the parsley. For the almonds, I used store-bought honey roasted sliced almonds (sold near the croutons), and instead of fresh parsley, I added some dried parsley to the dressing cruet, giving it maybe ten minutes or so to rehydrate before using. I served it alongside some thinly sliced cold rotisserie chicken. It made a very nice, light and flavorful summer meal.
My family and I loved this salad! The dressing is a perfect enhancement to all the ingredients...bursting with flavors!! Will definitely make again!! =-)
THIS salad was REALLY good. It’s easy enough to make, and can be prepped ahead of time (don’t put fruit on too early). The almonds are easy enough to make (cam also be made well in advance). I had a hard time keeping myself away from just eating those! Dressing was easy and yummy, too. I don’t like the preservatives and artificial ingredients in packaged salad dressings, so that was great for me. Everyone at my Easter party loved it. Even my kids liked it, and they DO NOT like salad.
Served for dinner party, and received rave reviews. I am always nervous about these kind of salads as you always have the one person. Do you have ranch dressing for the salad? Really???? I never have it either as I always make my own dressings, and there is a world way beyond ranch. LOL I did have the same trouble with the sugar clumping into little balls, so I might try whole almonds next time to see if that would add more oil to the situation and produce a different outcome. It was still such a beautiful and yummy salad.
First salad I've made and it turned out to be a big hit with the crowd of 16. I used half baby spring mix and half kale and very much enjoyed it. easy and delicious.
Fantastic blend of flavors and a hit with everyone! I took another cook's suggestion regarding cutting sugar to 1 Tablespoon, and halved salt as well. Because of health reasons I cannot consume raw onions, so left those out. Two and three year old grandchildren loved it as well!
Great summer salad. Do not burn the sugar/almonds.
This was a real crowd pleaser. Cut way down on the sugar and used plain toasted almonds to play up the savory.
Perfect summer salad. The kids love the fruit and vegetables together.
This is a favorite I had lost the recipe for: I used slivered almonds because that was what my original recipe called for.
use candied walnuts, 2 bags of baby spinach and don't put all of dressing in-just a enough to lightly coat (without hot sauce) omit parsley also.
DELICIOUS!! Make no changes!
Made it for a cookout and it received a great reviews. Was also asked to make it for other events. It's a delicious, cool salad for summer.
The only change I made was to use less sugar, and the recipe was delicious. I only used 2 TBS and will probably use only 1 the next time i make this. I eat a lot of salads, and this was a nice treat.
Loved it! Light, summery, refreshing and super easy
Don't be too shy on the hot sauce. I love love LOVE this Salad! (I used sliced green pepper instead on celery)