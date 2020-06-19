Caribbean Health Drink

16 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Full of vitamins and minerals.

By Teresa

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend the carrot, banana, kiwi, apple, pineapple, and ice cubes in a blender until smooth.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 0.8g; sodium 47.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/13/2022