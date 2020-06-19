Caribbean Health Drink

I was so focused on the reviews on this one I didn't even realize I forgot a major ingredient. At least one of the reviews was saying it was hard to blend and they had a good blender. I looked at the ingredient list and did not see a liquid and knew I would have the same trouble, so I added 3/4 of a cup of orange juice and then had no problem. I left out the kiwi because I don't care for it. The ingredient I accidentally forgot was the pineapple and it still tasted good. I used store bought shredded carrots, per that reviewers suggestions also. I had to use a frozen banana cut up because it was what I had. I ended up adding a packet of Truvia because it seemed like it needed a little sweetening, and I don't say that often. Overall, even though I tweaked it, the final result was good and like another reviewer said it was a great way to hide in a vegetable!

