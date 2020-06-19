Caribbean Health Drink
Full of vitamins and minerals.
I was so focused on the reviews on this one I didn't even realize I forgot a major ingredient. At least one of the reviews was saying it was hard to blend and they had a good blender. I looked at the ingredient list and did not see a liquid and knew I would have the same trouble, so I added 3/4 of a cup of orange juice and then had no problem. I left out the kiwi because I don't care for it. The ingredient I accidentally forgot was the pineapple and it still tasted good. I used store bought shredded carrots, per that reviewers suggestions also. I had to use a frozen banana cut up because it was what I had. I ended up adding a packet of Truvia because it seemed like it needed a little sweetening, and I don't say that often. Overall, even though I tweaked it, the final result was good and like another reviewer said it was a great way to hide in a vegetable!Read More
The smoothie was terrible. We used all the ingredients listed, We spent about 30 min. Chopping all the fruits and veggies. We were really disappointed on how it all came out. To make it taste a little bit better we added 2 tbsp. and it tasted much better. All in all it was not the best.Read More
I added a cup of apple juice to make it blend smoother. I also used frozen banana in place of the ice cubes.
Very thick. Next time I will add some water with the ice to thin it out a bit. Unless you have a heavy duty blender I can see this being difficult to blend till smooth. For those that would be using a standard blender perhaps grating the carrot will help. The tartness of the kiwi helps to balance the sweetness from the apple. I like that this does not include added sugar, the fruits make it sweet enough.
Good blend of flavors, and an easy way to "hide" a vegetable in a fruit drink.
A smoothie with a carrot? Wasn't sure I was going to like that, but I did. The flavors blended well together and it made for a nice filling breakfast. I would have liked it a little more on the tart side, but that aside, a good drink.
Good stuff. Didn't have any pineapples, so I added 1/2 C of OJ, as well as 6 oz of plain yogurt. I liked it enough and so did my 2 yo. I great way to get him to get the benefits of vegetables...so that's good enough for me!
It was great and great choice of using the carrot! Also thanks to the comments for saying to add water otherwise it would have probably been a chunky mess. One tip is maybe find some more sweeter fruits or use honey to give it more of a sweet taste to satisfy the sweet tooth. Best of luck to whoever makes it next!
This is absolutely delicious!
Excellent and filling! But I think liquid was not put on the list of ingredients. Lack of liquid isn't good for the juicer and makes the smoothie/juice easier to drink.
This one is pretty good. I added coconut water so that it would blend and it ended up being a good addition. I would make this one again.
Too thick and the flavor was a bit too sour with the kiwi and pineapple.
It was okay, I might make it again if we have leftover food and need to use it up, but it wouldn't be my top choice.
