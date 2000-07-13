Indian Lassi

Here is a basic recipe for Indian Lassi (yogurt drink). You can add more or less yogurt or water for a thicker or thinner beverage. For a salty lassi, you can substitute 1/2 teaspoon salt for the sugar. Garnish with fresh mint if desired.

Recipe by Simmi G

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender, blend the yogurt, ice, water, sugar and salt until mixture becomes frothy. Pour mixture over ice cubes in tall glasses.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
50 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 1.1g; cholesterol 4.3mg; sodium 50.7mg. Full Nutrition
