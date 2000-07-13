Here is a basic recipe for Indian Lassi (yogurt drink). You can add more or less yogurt or water for a thicker or thinner beverage. For a salty lassi, you can substitute 1/2 teaspoon salt for the sugar. Garnish with fresh mint if desired.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2003
This was delicious! Very cool and refreshing! I made the six servings (not realizing how much it would make) and drank it all (which is alot for a thirteen year old)! It was a nice change from the usual mango lassi I make.
This was delicious! Very cool and refreshing! I made the six servings (not realizing how much it would make) and drank it all (which is alot for a thirteen year old)! It was a nice change from the usual mango lassi I make.
I turned this drink into a fruit lassi by adding some banana and mango. I used about 2 cups of yogurt. I also used 1/2 milk and 1/2 water and added some cardamom and rose water to give a little more flaovr.
The only reason I'm giving this 4 stars instead of 5 is because I had to add 8 teaspoons instead of just 2 to make this taste like authentic Indian lassi that I've had. If you add about that much sugar, it is just like the real thing!
I followed the recipe for my hubby and I, but added some frozen blueberries at the end. Delish!! Then, I customized it for our child by adding a dallop of natural honey to make it sweeter. The result was a healthy version of the "Yop" drink that kids like. All the taste but none of the fructose glucose!
This tasted nothing like the lassi's I've had at Indian restaurants. It is very sour, there isn't a hint of sweetness with only 2tsp of sugar. Adding 4 TBS of sugar made it sweet, but it still didn't have the flavor of a lassi. It needs rosewater and perhaps something else. I hope I can find a better recipe.
This is a really good basic recipe. I followed another reviewer in substituting milk for the water, and added a half cup of pureed pineapple and two tablespoons of lime juice, and then sweetened with Splenda to taste, along with a shake of cardamom. Sweet-sour pineapplelime deliciousness we'll definitely do again.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.