Cran-Dandy Cooler

4.5
58 Ratings
  • 5 39
  • 4 13
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A carbonated cranberry and pineapple refreshing cooler.

Recipe by Bea Gassman

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a gallon pitcher combine cranberry juice, pineapple juice, orange juice, cherry juice and lemon juice. Just before serving, slowly add ginger ale; stir to blend. Serve over ice in cups or glasses. Garnish with cherry and orange slices.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 0.2g; sodium 7.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/27/2022