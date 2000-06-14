Cran-Dandy Cooler
A carbonated cranberry and pineapple refreshing cooler.
The kids at the party loved this punch....that is until my husband put rum into the mix. Then we had to ban the kids from drinking it. To keep this punch cold, I froze juice in a jello mold along with some of the cherries. I was very pretty and kept the punch cold for quite some time.Read More
COLOR!!! the taste is OK -- nothing memerable --- but the color throws me for a loop. It looks like a big bowl of melted carmel, or thick apple cider. Not very appetizing to the eye, but a pleasant taste in spite of it. I would try a different punch next time to see if it looks better. Remember, you first eat (or in this case drink) with your eyes.Read More
Deliciously sweet with just the right amount of bite.
This is excellent
great recipe. we made them all weekend, evan added a little vodka which made them especially tasty. This drink is very refreshing and not heavy or filling. can't wait to serve when the weather is a bit warmer.
Great cooler Bea! I made this for Christmas eve so the kids would have a fun drink. I served it over ice with a maraschino cherry and they loved it. Even the adults went back for seconds. Thanks.
i made this for thanksgiving... it was a hit. everyone loved it! there was none left. i will make this again.
Great! Fantastic cooler, not too sweet....I put some vodka in it and it tasted awesome. Thanx, Caroline
This is REALLY good punch. We used it for a Christian cooking class. Everyone loved it. I served once with slices of lemon, strawberries and oranges...VERY pretty.
Served this at a shower and everyone absolutely loved it! I had to give the recipe to a few of the guests.
this is a great recipe that works well for nonalcholic punches but for thoes that want some kick Vodka goes well.
I made this punch for a baby shower and it was a hit! It was gone half way through the party. :) I used unly 1/2 of the cherry syrup so it was perfect, not too sweet. Thanks!
I enjoyed this punch over the Thanksgiving holidays. I didn't mix the ginger ale with it, because I was the only one drinking it. Instead, I mixed all the juices and kept in a container in the fridge. When I wanted some Cran-Dandy Cooler, I would fill the glass half full with the juice mixture, then add ginger ale and ice. Worked perfectly. My only qualm was the color of it - it was sort of a thick brownish color - which I didn't think looked very appetizing. But it tasted great, and I will make it again. Thanks Bea!
Most people at the party seemed to like the punch but a lot was left over. I don't know if pineapple juice AND orange is necessary, there's a lot of flavors going on. It is refreshing and tasty though.
A nice change from the punch that is usually seen at occasions. Great flavor, not too sweet, nice color, and kids loved it too.
Really fantastic!
Not sure how some people were getting a brownish color with this drink. Mine came out a beautiful reddish pink. Our family enjoyed this punch for New Year's Eve. We don't do alcohol so this was a festive and tasty substitute. It is pretty sweet though. Also, the recipe as posted doesn't make a whole lot, so to get 10 servings, I doubled the recipe, which filled my punch bowl about half-full.
great tasting punch and very easy to make and kids enjoyed it very much. Had a hard time keeping up
A nice recipe that was easy to make and well received.
Delish! Served in sugar rimmed glasses and added the cherry juice to each glass individually to top it off - layered look is beautiful!
This is really refreshing. I didn't have any OJ so I used tropical V-8 splash instead. I also omitted the lemon juice and sub. sprite for ginger ale. What a great fruit juice drink. Thanks!!
Very good. I added cherry juice and ginger ale when ready to serve and garnished with cherries.
Pretty good. Would make again. In blender it creates a lot of foam from the gingerale, but it is still tasty.
Excellent and easy to make. I don't normally like cranberry juice, but I gave it a shot and it turned out good - more sweet than tart.
Great beverage! I am always looking for fun nonalcoholic drinks to enjoy. This drink has everything I enjoy all in one glass! I will definitely use this recipe for future gatherings!
I love this punch!
This is good! And easy! The splash of cherry juice gives the whole thing a nice color.
I doubled the recipe to begin with, and then I had to make another double batch because my guests loved it so much!
Not bad, but not what I expected either. I think there is too much ginger ale for my liking.
Very refreshing...don't know why mine turned out cloudy and salmon-colored but still tastes good!
Very good! I made this for dinner when our pregnant friend was coming over and we wanted to serve something more interesting than just soda. I doubled the recipe and the four of us drank it all over the course of the evening! I didn't add the cherry juice, but followed the rest if the recipe exactly. I don't know how people got caramel brown, my punch was that pretty pink color. Maybe you added too much OJ? I used the no-pulp stuff and it worked well. Thanks!
Very good recipe. It was a hit at our New Year's Eve get together with my family.
This was so refreshing. Tastes great as a mix with vodka or gin.
This was awesome. Sweet, but awesome. The cranberry juice added the necessary balance to the sweetness.
We loved this punch, and I can't wait to make it again. It's not overly sweet and is very refreshing. I poured the cherries with the juice into the punch, and used Fresca instead of ginger ale. Thanks for the great recipe!!
This is a great drink! Very refreshing. Mine was a pinkish red color as well. As for the previous reviewers that thought it was too sweet, I served over ice cubes and that seemed to help dilute it. Thanks.
A really refreshing drink to be enjoy by all the family. I think you can even make an adult version if you add some vodka.
6.7.20 This is very similar to punch, and I like that you can taste every single fruit juice in it. It definitely is sweet, and the only change that I made was first, substituting tonic water for the ginger ale (what I had on hand, it was fizzy), and second, I added more tonic to dilute the sweetness a little (personal taste here). Enjoyed it!
I added a Coconut Rum (to taste) and my guests loved it!
This is a great mocktail! I happened to have pineapple juice on hand so I tried it. I didn't have orange juice but I had two oranges for fresh squeezed juice. I make a lemon simple syrup so I added that and club soda in place of the lemon lime soda. That way I can adjust the sweetness.
I used this at a jewelry party at my home and received several compliments. My husband and I enjoyed what was left the next day with some rum added. It's great for kids or as an adult beverage. I might make it again this summer just for evenings on our patio.
Will definitely make again!
This is a delicious, non-alcoholic summer drink that was enjoyed by the whole family!
This drink was a hit at a small get together with my pregnant and/or breastfeeding friends. I didn't have a 4oz jar of cherries so I substituted grenadine instead.
