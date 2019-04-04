Carrot, Tomato, and Spinach Quinoa Pilaf

I remember my aunt telling me about quinoa, saying it was wonderfully healthy food, and what do you know? It's kosher for Passover! I decided to beef up my quinoa with fresh vegetables, cooked until tender, not mushy. As a side dish, this spinach and carrot recipe serves 4 to 5, but I've been known to eat half of it as a meal on its own.
This was tasty and flavorful. I used the vegetable bouillon cubes instead of the granules. I used 2 cubes. Next time I will probably use vegetable broth. I added more carrots, onion and spinach just because I like those ingredients. It's not heavy and perfect for a light lunch or dinner. I will make this again.
Overall I think this is a decent recipe, just think I would enjoy it better with some changes. I added a couple cloves of garlic, crushed, into the oil before adding the onion. I think next time I will do as some fellow reviews have suggested and use canned fire roasted tomatoes & chicken stock. Probably cut back the pepper and thyme by a teaspoon each, maybe even replace the thyme with basil (or use fresh thyme). Also, I think I'll add the carrots when I put in the onions, so they will be a lot softer. Thank you for the recipe! :)
Overall I think this is a decent recipe, just think I would enjoy it better with some changes. I added a couple cloves of garlic, crushed, into the oil before adding the onion. I think next time I will do as some fellow reviews have suggested and use canned fire roasted tomatoes & chicken stock. Probably cut back the pepper and thyme by a teaspoon each, maybe even replace the thyme with basil (or use fresh thyme). Also, I think I'll add the carrots when I put in the onions, so they will be a lot softer. Thank you for the recipe! :)
This was tasty and flavorful. I used the vegetable bouillon cubes instead of the granules. I used 2 cubes. Next time I will probably use vegetable broth. I added more carrots, onion and spinach just because I like those ingredients. It's not heavy and perfect for a light lunch or dinner. I will make this again.
Wonderful recipe! I used 2 cups of the "Chicken Broth in a Slow Cooker" recipe from here instead of the bullion and water. I also used canned diced tomatos instead of fresh (it's all I had) and used Red quinoa. This dish had a wonderful flavor that wasn't overpowering. Very light dish. I will definately make again. The only think I will say is that it took way longer than 10 minutes for the liquid to absorp. Maybe closer to 30 mintues.
I loved this dish. I had some quinoa sitting in my pantry and needed to do something with it. This was perfect. I didn't have any bouillon cubes so substituted half of the water with beef broth. I also omitted the carrot since I didn't have any and added more spinach and some salt at the end. Overall, quick, easy, delicious dish that I will definitely make again.
LOVE IT! Definitely something I will make over and over. I didn't have any chicken buillon so I used a cilantro and a garlic cube I had and it tasted wonderful. A good recipe to play with the flavors for variety in a favorite dish :)
Good recipe. Other's make you cook the Quinoa in water first and it comes out bland. This way it makes it very flavourfull. I also tried it changing thyme with lemmon pepper and other spices to change it up a bit and it works just the same. Very good!
TRY THIS RECIPE. I'm totally serious. I had a bag of red quinoa in my cabinet and decided to use it for this recipe. I used chard instead of spinach and a red bell pepper instead of carrots. It was pretty much a chop everything up and throw it in a pan type of recipe. It tastes delicious and turned out beautifully, the kind of side you'd serve to make an impression. Next time I make it I'll probably cut the pepper in half, for personal preference, but otherwise feel it's a great recipe and will definitely make it again.
I love quinoa and this recipe is great. Tweaked a bit... sauteed the carrots, added in garlic with the onions as another reviewer suggested. Omitted the thyme and used fresh chopped basil. Threw in a bit of shredded parmesan cheese at the finish. Pesto would be a great addition if you didn't have fresh basil.
recently became a Quinoa fan & have cut out rice. very nice recipe, for those who said it didn't "pop", here's a little Indian secret...get "Biryani Mix" seasoning from the Indian store & put in a spoon of this when you add the black pepper. Amazingly tasty & flavor compliments the pilaf.
This was very good- I want to give it a 4.5 star rating. I substituted 1/2 tsp oregano and 1/2 tsp basil for the thyme, as part of my family hates thyme, and this worked great. Also, I toasted the quinoa for more like 5 or 6 minutes, until the quinoa was beginning to turn darker brown and smelled strongly nutty. I served it with the "Mediterranean Salmon" (also quite good) on this website and some steamed veggies. My mother, who self-reportedly "hates quinoa," complimented this recipe. Try it!
The Quinoa had a delicious flavor but for some reason mine didn't "pop" and get fluffy like quinoa is supposed to and stayed slightly firm (almost al dente` if quinoa gets aldente, lol). Not so firm that it was inedible and it did taste good! Will try it again... wondering if the bouillon in the water counteracted with my brand or something. Next time I'll just use chicken broth like I usually do. Will be making it again because it was that good and willing to give it another whirl! :)
This rating is primarily rated based on the flavor; I found it bland and could really only taste the thyme which I didn't think went will with the quinoa. However, the recipe was easy to prepare, extremely healthy and seems simple enough to modify for flavor. Next time I will add garlic to the onion saute and try oregano and basil instead of thyme.
Very good with a few changes. Instead of fresh tomato, I used a can of chopped Italian style tomatoes. I also added the carrots (i used two instead of one) with the quinoa so they'd cook more. Didn't have thyme so I didn't use any. Altogether a delicious and healthy dIsh! Thanks!
This is a lovely dish! The thyme and pepper are wonderful seasonings for quinoa - the seasonings were my favorite part of this dish! I didn't have a tomato, but I did add some garlic (along with the onion) and toasted pine nuts and doubled the spinach. I will make this again, as it's perfect for my lunch.
Made this last weekend and it was wonderful! Thought at first a teaspoon of pepper would be overwhelming but it was not. This is now in my "favorites" Even better the next day. Thanks for sending it Jess!
Delicious! My first time cooking quinoa...although I've had a bag in the pantry forever. I did not have bouillon granules so I used 2 tsp of chicken base. Canned broth should work, too (in place of water).
Admittedly, I had higher hopes for this one, but it was just OK. I am a huge fan of quinoa - not sure if it was the thyme in it that didn't go, but this dish didn't have a ton of flavour, despite the onion and me adding a few cloves of minced garlic. Regardless, it was decent, but there are way more quinoa dishes out there that are much better!
LOVE this recipe. We originally made it using black quinoa for a festive Halloween side and have been hooked ever since. The flavors blend well and can be tweaked easily by trading out seasonings to compliment many of our main course choices.
I made this and my family went crazy!! My kids absolutely loved it. Unfortunately I forgot to add the tomato but it was still delicious! I will definately make this again but I'll remember the tomato next time.
This was my first time making Quinoa, and it turned out super delish, the boyfriend even had seconds! Here are some changes I made: -Chicken broth instead of water -added 1tbsp garlic with the onions -added chopped green and yellow peppers -didn't use spinach -unstead of fresh chopped tomatoes, I used fire roasted canned diced tomatoes, and this gave the dish an amazing roasted flavor! Def will cook again
Love this, full of yummy flavor and healthy too! I used oraganic chicken paste instead of bouillon with 2 cups of water. The one thing I am learning with Quinoa is to make the dish ahead of time. As yummy as this was,(and another quinoa dish I made a few weeks ago)the consistancy was a little soupy for me. Had it anyway with a leisurely dinner, by the time we were cleaning up it had absorbed more of the broth into the quinoa, even better for luch the next day.Will be making this again!
Very tasty and gives the plain quinoa a good twist! The only ingredient I modified is the bouillon granules. I used chicken bouillon granules and as we are trying to eat healthier, I cut down the portion to about 1 3/4 tsp. I am wondering if it should have been 2 tsp of granules though... (instead of 2 tbsp) because the granules pack said to mix 1 tsp of granules for every cup of water... I will definitely make this again. Healthy dish!
This was pretty amazing. I wanted to try it without any changes however I didn't have any tomatoes so I used a can of diced tomatoes. I also had a half can of black beans that I needed to get rid of so I threw that in there as well. I don't think this effected the taste much but it did add to the color. At the end I threw in a hand full of pine nuts. Will definitely make again!
I thought this might turn out a bit bland, but boy, was I wrong! The ingredients come together to make a really simple, but tasty dish. It's so easy to tailor it to your tastes as well. I made mine using 2 chicken bouillon cubes dissolved in the water, used frozen spinach, and added garlic. I also added dried oregano, garlic powder and onion powder. I served it with a little cheese and avocado on top, and we had a great tasting (and very quick!) dinner!
This one's a keeper! I've made this a few times, and everyone loved it. I grew up thinking a full meal had to include a meat, a starch, and one or more veggie/s. Quinoa helps for cutting back. I found this recipe when I was having a diabetic guest and wanted him to be able to enjoy the whole meal. I used fresh chicken broth instead of bullion and water. I used fresh basil instead of thyme. I added fresh red bell pepper for even more veggie. tried this dish with spinach and also with arugula instead of spinach. Either way is delightful!
Surprisingly tasty and simple dish. Made as a light side to go with a salad. I used chicken bullion as I didn't have vegetable and omitted the thyme. The carrots give it a slightly sweet flavor that was delicious. I will definitely make this again.
It turned out great! Pretty easy too. I also did 1/2 teaspoon each of oregano and basil instead of thyme like other reviews and 1/4 teaspoon of seasoning salt. I added raisins and some almonds and used 1 cup chicken broth. This one is going into my weekday dinner rotation for sure.
It was just ok. Easy enough to make, was wanting to try a new recipe for the quinoa I had on hand. Only used half the amount of pepper called for...thank goodness! It was plenty spicy with half the amount of pepper, I cannot imagine it with all of it in there. Only used 1 tblsp. chicken bouillon granules, used 1 cup of chopped frozen spinach, which worked fine.
I had a bag of baby spinach that I wanted to use. I also had some rainbow quinoa, something that I don't normally have. I came across this recipe, and wanting to get a 'flavor' of it, I loosely followed this recipe (sorry!). I sauteed the onions for a few min and then added the spinach and let it wilt. In the meantime, I simmered the quinoa separately for about 15 min. I also steamed the carrots in the microwave. Pulled it all together by adding everything to spinach (omitting the tomato, personal preference). I used about a cup on cooked quinoa. Added the salt, pepper, some garlic powder and topped with some feta cheese (like I do with spinach alone). I did enjoy this, and found that you have to doctor-up quinoa for flavor. Now I'm looking for something to do with the remaining cooked quinoa....oatmeal? Thanks for the great starting point. This is a great, healthy recipe that I'll surely enjoy again. Thanks!
Overall this is a great base recipe. As others suggested, I added 2 cloves of garlic and used chicken stock in place of the water and bullion cubes. I also omitted the carrots (just because we don't really care for them) and added feta at the end.
This dish is wonderful! I made a three changes to the original recipe, first I added garlic while i cooked the onion then cooked it in vegetable broth and also added about a tsp of celery salt.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2009
I made this dish for a football party/barbeque, of all things, and it was a huge hit! I used boullion cubes for the broth, and it worked out great! Very flavorful and a great complement to the grilled chicken we had.
Love this recipe! Doubled the tomato and onion but didn’t add carrots. Used 1.5 c quinoa, 2.5 c water, 3 bullion cubes, and did 1.5 tsp of basil, pepper, and minced garlic. Eyeballed spinach - definitely used more. Yummy!
I did make a few adjustments, I only used 1/2 C quinoa, & added cubed chicken breast & a chopped celery in with onions. I also added some broccoli. I didn't put in tomato's until i served it which seemed to give it a fresher color & taste.
I love this recipe, I made a few changes. I used broth and simmered until it was gone. I also used basil, not Thyme; used garlic and half the amount of black pepper. It was my dinner,filling, nutritional and fantastic
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.