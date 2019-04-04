Carrot, Tomato, and Spinach Quinoa Pilaf

4.5
96 Ratings
  • 5 63
  • 4 22
  • 3 10
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

I remember my aunt telling me about quinoa, saying it was wonderfully healthy food, and what do you know? It's kosher for Passover! I decided to beef up my quinoa with fresh vegetables, cooked until tender, not mushy. As a side dish, this spinach and carrot recipe serves 4 to 5, but I've been known to eat half of it as a meal on its own.

Recipe by Jess

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook and stir onion in hot oil until translucent, about 5 minutes. Lower heat, stir in quinoa, and toast, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Stir in water, bouillon granules, pepper, and thyme; increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in carrots. Cover and simmer until all water is absorbed, about 10 minutes. Turn off heat, add tomatoes and spinach, and stir until spinach is wilted and tomatoes have released all their moisture, about 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 4.1g; sodium 52.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/15/2022