Bushwacker
Coffee liqueur, coconut rum, Irish cream, vodka and amaretto (whew!) mixed with coconut cream.
Holy cow, is this a drink! Rough day, came home and picked this one randomly. I didn't have cream of coconut, so I used 2 more oz. of Malibu rum. I feel better already.Read More
This one was pretty good. In FL we have a bushwacker fest. The bar I worked at made it this way :1 oz each light rum,dark rum,coconut rum, cream de co co,2 oz coffee liqueur,Tbs co co lopez. blend with ice and 2 oz cream. For the brave top with a shot of 151 .....Read More
Very Strong
This is an amazing indulgence! I first tried these in St. Thomas - a restaurant/bar offered samples on the street, and they SO hit the spot in the humid climate - was I ever hooked! Every time we return to the island, we stop in to our favorite bar for a few of these, then I take my hubby jewelry shopping..:-) I like to add some ice to mine to make them more like a milkshake, which is the way they serve them at the Happy Buzzard in St. Thomas. Thanks so much for the recipe!
Oh my! This is so yummy! All my favorite liqueurs in one drink. I didn't have cream of coconut so I substituted some unsweetened coconut milk. This is officially my new favorite drink!
Yikes! I can't believe I had all of these liquors in my cabinet! What does that say about me?!? I guess that I like a good drink, including this one! I had just enough cream of coconut leftover from coconut poke cake (from this site) to make this drink. It's creamy and refreshing, perfect to serve with a spicy meal. I made 1/2 recipe, which was just right for the two of us. We loved the nutmeg on top too!
Very Strong!! Will kick your bootie for sure!! VERY GOOD THOUGH!!! LOVE IT!! I used instead of the coconut milk, Pina Colada MIX LIQUID in the bottle you can get at Wal-Mart:)
We got Bush Wacked! Made this drink as a shot to welcome guests upon arrival to our party. It was loved and devoured by all! Great flavor and has quite the kick!
Wow!!! 10 oz of alcohol in 1 drink is way too much. A normal cocktail has 1 1/2 - 2 oz of liquor. I only used 1 oz of each and it was still way too strong.....but good.
Fantastic!
First time I had these in St Thomas! I liked it so much I bought a T-shirt with the recipe on it.
