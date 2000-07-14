Bushwacker

Coffee liqueur, coconut rum, Irish cream, vodka and amaretto (whew!) mixed with coconut cream.

Recipe by Lisa

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a one-quart blender half filled with ice, combine coffee liqueur, rum, Irish cream, vodka, amaretto and coconut cream. Blend until smooth. Pour into cup and sprinkle a little nutmeg on top and enjoy a little taste of the Islands.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1142 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 126g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 55.5mg. Full Nutrition
