Hawaiian Punch Slush for Adults

WOW!!! I made this for my Bunko group of 16 women and thankfully made three batches - it went quickly! Based on the reviews, I prepared the first batch two nights in advance to make sure it would be slushy, which it was in under 24 hours. After tasting how good it was, I decided I needed to make more. The second batch, I eliminated one can of the cream of coconut and put in just a little less vodka to compensate. This batch tasted just as good as the first. By the time I made the third batch, I was out of vodka and used regular Bacardi rum and I think this might have been my favorite. We used ginger ale, Sprite Zero and regular Sprite and they all tasted good. Several people asked for the recipe. This is something I will keep in the freezer to enjoy throughout the hot southern spring and summer months! I can also see children enjoying this in a non-alcoholic version - it's very refreshing.