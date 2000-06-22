Hawaiian Punch Slush for Adults

A tropical, flavorful, alcoholic slush that packs a punch! Serve 2 scoops in a glass with lemon-lime soda. You'll want to keep this one away from the kids!

Recipe by MsMayberry

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 quarts
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a plastic container combine cream of coconut, lemonade concentrate, pineapple juice and vodka. Mix well and store overnight in the freezer.

  • To serve, place 2 scoops in a glass, then fill the glass with lemon-lime soda.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
887 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 137.3g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 69mg. Full Nutrition
