Hawaiian Punch Slush for Adults
A tropical, flavorful, alcoholic slush that packs a punch! Serve 2 scoops in a glass with lemon-lime soda. You'll want to keep this one away from the kids!
I have made this three times now and this is what I learned. The first time I followed the recipe exactly. I had some trouble with the cream of coconut because the ingredients were cold when I added it and it sort of made little bits of frozen coconut cream. However, everyone really liked it. The second time I used coconut milk as others had said they did and it was less expensive. YUK! it all came to the top and froze in a discusting glob. I had to throw it all out and start over. My advice, use the cream of coconut, and bring all your ingredients to room temurature bfore mixing. Also, my first batch was not freezing well after 24 hrs so I added a cup of water to it. It did not taste watered down and made a better slush consistancy.Read More
I made this for a party. It was too sweet for my taste. It also took a long time to freeze. I ended up adding some ice and using a blender.Read More
WOW!!! I made this for my Bunko group of 16 women and thankfully made three batches - it went quickly! Based on the reviews, I prepared the first batch two nights in advance to make sure it would be slushy, which it was in under 24 hours. After tasting how good it was, I decided I needed to make more. The second batch, I eliminated one can of the cream of coconut and put in just a little less vodka to compensate. This batch tasted just as good as the first. By the time I made the third batch, I was out of vodka and used regular Bacardi rum and I think this might have been my favorite. We used ginger ale, Sprite Zero and regular Sprite and they all tasted good. Several people asked for the recipe. This is something I will keep in the freezer to enjoy throughout the hot southern spring and summer months! I can also see children enjoying this in a non-alcoholic version - it's very refreshing.
When I made this it was for my daughters B-Day we just didn't add the vodak and everyone loved it. So it can be kid friendly.
I made this just a few changes. I did not add the alcohol - because we were having a LUAU with kids invited. I could not find CREAM of coconut so instead I actually added Coconut milk...and just one can instead of two. I mixed it with a mixer to get rid of the white specks. I added one of the lemon lime sodas and froze it for a few hours till it was a beautiful frothy slush and mixed it the other ice cold lemon lime soda right before serving. It was a smash hit! I think it was the best thing at the luau! People raved and raved!!!! FANTASTIC... I will make it a zillion more times. It is a keeper for my forever cookbook!
We made this for a luau-themed bridal shower and the flavor was so yummy! However, we also had trouble getting it to freeze. After being in the freezer over night, it was just barely starting to get slushy. Perhaps make two days in advance,...
I am not one who normally reaches for an "Adult Refreshment," when my back hurts, but this sounded really good, especially with the skip from winter into summer, in the DC-Metro area. I tried to short-cut the process with my Cuisinart ice cream maker and it DID NOT WORK. My back was killing me and needed a "Plan B" and used the blender, w/ ice instead. Mixed it with the 7-UP after it came out of the blender. My wife and I REALLY enjoyed this. She said it reminds her of something called a "Swampwater" her crew used to make, when she was in the service. The only difference is to substitute the frozen lemon-aid, with frozen lime-aid. Medical note: After two of these (2 x 12 oz.), the muscle spasms ceased and the lower back pain has subsided greatly. I also have one happy wife. It went well w/ my chicken dinner, I prepared.
Is quite sweet, and I used only half the amount of marachino cherries!
M-M-M What a great heat beater! Love it! Next time I'll make a double batch!
This stuff was awesome! It makes a huge batch, but it is so good everyone will be drinking it. It took about two days to freeze and I added about a cup and a half of water to help it get more like a slushie. Will make again!
I only made half a recipe to begin with and had trouble getting it to freeze. By adding the ingredients to increase to a full recipe but not adding more vodka I was successful. In the end it was quite delicious, but I only needed half the vodka called for in this recipe.
I've made this several times now; starting w/ a Luau for my daughter's 30th. Everyone has loved it! We HAVE made it for kids events, just LEAVE-OUT the Vodka and freeze it in ice cube trays, since the alcohol keeps it from freezing too hard to get out of the container.
Awesome drink!! Followed the tip on mixing ingredients at room temperature, used a 5 quart plastic ice cream bucket to freeze in-perfect fit! Also, used 1 and 1/2 bottles of vodka so it took almost 2 days to become a slush-kinda surpised it even froze that much =-0 Will be a summertime staple!
Very good! My friends loved it. I could only find coconut juice at the grocery store I shop at, so i can't wait to make it with the cream of coconut.
Made this for New Year's Eve. I thought a bottle of vodka would be too strong, but it wasn't at all. Some people preferred this with Sprite, I liked it better with selzer (carbonated water) so it wasn't quite so sweet. Try to allow a day and a half for this to freeze - 24 hours wasn't quite long enough. It won't freeze solid, it just goes to a slush. This would be good with rum, too. I will make this again for another party.
Oh my, what a great punch, I made a batch for my Adult pool party and let me just say WOW. I did however mess up and not follow the directions but it was a happy accident. I added the ginger ale to the mix before freezing and it had no trouble freezing. I used a immersion blender to really mix up the coconut milk which worked really well. It is worth just keeping a batch of this made up in the freezer just for impromptu parties.
I was disappointed...the lemonade and other ingredients separated in the freezer. I needed to stir the slush mixture before serving. It tasted good but was much sweeter than I anticipated. We were drinking outside on a hot day and it caused a couple upset stomachs. More of an inside drink.
I saw that several reviewers commented on what to do about the chunks from the cream of coconut...I had the same problem so I just tossed it in the blender to get rid of them and it worked great! I used coconut vodka. I also thought the drink was a little on the sweet side so I added tonic water instead of Sprite. I also added some Malibu as well!! YUM!! Reviewers are correct...it makes a HUGE portion!!
I made this for my bunko night and everyone went wild over it. It is absolutely delicious.
Yummy treat! We left out the alcohol, so it wasn't slushy. We enjoyed it mixed with Sprite.
loved this recipe !!!! however did make a few changes to it. i could not find coconut cream so i used coconut milk but used 4 cans of it. it was so yummy. will however use a little less vodka though next time but it was a hit at my girls night in party and will make this again most definitely
Great drink. I have to figure out what to do about the little chunks of coconut milk.
I served this drink for a luau party, and it was fabulous. I left out the vodka, and we all loved it.
A fantastic party drink!
We make ours w/out the vodka and still very good. Something different.
This is the most awesome beach drink ever!! My sister and I made this while on vacation this year and it is great. The freezer at the beach house didn't work too great, so the slush never got real slushy. We tried it without adding the lemon lime soda and liked it without. Definately try this recipe.
I made this last year for our block party and everyone loved it. The drink mixture is super sweet, so I topped it with Diet Sprite, which was a good compliment. This definitely needs at least 24 hours to freeze and it makes a huge batch.
This was a hit at our Hawaiian party! I would add more alcohol!
I've made this several times and there's always someone who asks for the recipe.
Made this for a "Girls Only Weekend" camping trip and it was gone the first night we brought it out. I couldn't find Cream of Coconut so I used Coconut milk (found in Asian food aisle) they could very possibly be the same thing and I just never knew. I doubled juices and milk and used bottle of vodka. Had a problem with freezing but only because I made this and froze it in the camper freezer. I used lemonade and a V-8 Splash "jug" that had Strawberry and Mango flavoring. EXCELLENT DRINK!!!!
I made this for a luau party and it was a big hit. I made it like the recipe says but it would not freeze so I doubled everything except the vodka. Tastes similar to that punch that people serve at showers but better.
I had a Luau party for grown ups & made this drink. It was a huge hit. I had no problems with the drink not freezing. The only thing I found was once you poured the Sprite over it, you needed to mix the drink up or else the coconut mixture stayed on the bottom. Otherwise, it was excellent & everyone asked for the recipe.
Little sweet, so I used club soda instead of Sprite/7-up. Also ended up adding rum for a more tropical tasting drink. That made a ton of difference!
This was a HUGE hit at my cousins bridal shower. I had many requests for the recipe. Some even requested I make it for the week we fly up for the wedding. I made it two days in advance, I didn't stir it often, so the bottom did freeze. Not a huge deal, as I just stirred the top that was slushy and we submerged the bottom half in hot water to help melt it a bit. I also made it for 10. I will add this to my recipe collection.
I made this for a party and everyone loved it. I will double the recipe next time. I couldn't believe how quick it went.
Made this for a " girls night out " party and everyone raved about it! Made the recipe just as stated and it froze nicely. Will definitely be using this as my go-to recipe for a large crowd!
Too sweet. Good flavor but my friends and I could only drink one glass cause it was too sweet for our taste. I tried watering it down with ice cubes but it was still too sweet
it was good but much sweeter than anticipated. I solved this by adding some unsweetened iced tea, worked great!
I can't even imagine a drink tasting better than this! Call me an alcoholic, but for someone that has NEVER drank much in 39 years, I swear, I can't go without a bunch of these per week! Absolutely a crowd favorite at my parties, too.
I made this using the ingredient list however, there is a preparation step missing. The cream of coconut cans are half liquid, half shortening like consistency. It would not just "mix in" if you stirred it with a spoon into the other ingredients--which was mentioned in other reviews. I got my hand mixer out and mixed cream of coconut on high speed with half of the pineapple juice. It worked perfectly, I was able the stir ingredients together and freeze. It really does take the full 24 hours to get into a frozen, slushy state so plan accordingly. It was delightful for our hot Fourth of July BBQ!
Oh my gosh this stuff is AMAZING!!!! Tastes so yummy after a long hot day of working outside! Gonna be keeping a stash of this in my freezer for now on!! My new favorite! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
