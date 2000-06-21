Melted Witch
It is green and spooky. You use green sports drink and lemon-lime soda to make it and then you serve it with ice cubes.
It is green and spooky. You use green sports drink and lemon-lime soda to make it and then you serve it with ice cubes.
Two combinations that really go over well with my friends are: Mountain Dew and Lemon-Lime Gatorade or Powerade, and Cherry Cola with Fierce Berry Gatorade!Read More
This was yummy. I made it for my daughter's birthday party and everyone liked it. I made it more colorful by putting in orange and lime slices and some cherries.Read More
Two combinations that really go over well with my friends are: Mountain Dew and Lemon-Lime Gatorade or Powerade, and Cherry Cola with Fierce Berry Gatorade!
This is an easy, quick and CHEAP recipe that my kids went nuts over. Beats Kool-Aid.
The kids love it as their New Years drink!
This was yummy. I made it for my daughter's birthday party and everyone liked it. I made it more colorful by putting in orange and lime slices and some cherries.
it was quite enjoyable! i made it for my daughter's sleepover, and everyone loved it
Ha, too funny. Made this years ago for the kids on Halloween. I bought plastic gloves, filled them with water, froze them, took off the plastic and floated the HANDS in the punch! I know, I know, sounds like something "Martha" would do, but it really looked cool!!
Nice and refreshing. I made this for a BBQ a couple weeks back, and added some Vodka to it. Talk about yummy!
Tastes good! Nice for a change.
This was fun to make. We have tried many different flavor combinations. Orange sports drink with orange soda. Grape sports drink with grape soda. You get the idea. We have tried about 8 or 9 diffferent ones depening on what we have on hand. Thanks for the fun recipe.
I used green sports drink and Mountain Dew and poured it over orange sherbert. The kids loved it!
Delicious! I followed the review of someone who mentioned orange sherbet...it just put it over the top. I think I may just have to make it even when it's not Halloween :)
This recipe is o.k. The melted witch recipe I've always used was lime sherbert and 7UP. It foams at the top and has a great Halloween look in a punch bowl. I'll stick with my recipe.
After reading so many good reviews I tried this recipe for the kids for Halloween. There was a ton of leftovers and no requests for seconds. I'm not a big sports drink fan but the kids love them; however, it looks like they prefer their Gatorade alone and not in the punch. Was dissapointing.
Easy to put together but I would rather just drink the soda. Does improve the taste of the sports drink.
Very simple to put together for something a little more festive than just a juice box for the kids.
Fun little Halloween cocktail. Actually why limit it to Halloween, it's great any time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections