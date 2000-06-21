Melted Witch

It is green and spooky. You use green sports drink and lemon-lime soda to make it and then you serve it with ice cubes.

Recipe by Britney Huisman

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 min
total:
1 min
Servings: 10
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a punch bowl combine the sports drink and the lemon-lime soda. Stir gently and serve over ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; carbohydrates 16g; sodium 46.2mg. Full Nutrition
