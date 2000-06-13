Cranberry Punch

4.5
15 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A delicious hot weather drink that looks just as good as it tastes.

Recipe by KADA

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Half-fill 6 tall glasses with ice. Fill to about three quarters with cranberry-apple juice. Pour ginger ale evenly into the glasses. Stir gently. Decorate with lime and mint sprigs.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 58.4g; fat 0.1g; sodium 25.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022