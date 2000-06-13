Cranberry Punch
A delicious hot weather drink that looks just as good as it tastes.
This is the best punch, is great for Christmas.
I used half apple juice and half cranberry as I could find a cranberry apple blend. The punch was a little tart/bitter. I would have liked a little more sweetness. Next time I would up the apple juice content to see if that helps.
This is the best punch, is great for Christmas.
Used it in Australia for a Thanksgiving dinner and worked just great, topped with some fresh mint and apple mint leaves in the glass worked a treat
I used half apple juice and half cranberry as I could find a cranberry apple blend. The punch was a little tart/bitter. I would have liked a little more sweetness. Next time I would up the apple juice content to see if that helps.
Teen girls loved this punch. Quick and easy
Fresh and good. It was all gone after the party.
Delicious!! The garnish choices are endless. I've tried oranges, limes, and chopped cranberries...all wonderful!
This stuff is so good! We've been hooked on it for a while now. Makes a great festive drink for those who can't have alcohol. We eyeball the proportions now, make it with or without the mint, and it's still great. Really refreshing.
It was yummy. I made a large batch for thanksgiving and it was a big hit.
This was a big hit at our Thanksgiving dinner. I’ll definitely make this again, and I think many of the others at dinner will too. It is something special and festive for those looking for a non-alcoholic drink.
I made this over the holidays and everyone LOVED it! We drank every last drop. Making this at Christmas time will definitely be a new family tradition.
I make this every year around Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. We all love it. The trick is to mix all of the ingredients together in a beverage dispenser and let sit for at least 6 hours. Enjoy!
First year at my annual Christmas party where the punch bowl was almost empty at the end. Delicious and refreshing.
