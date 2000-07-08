Hawaiian Chicken Kabobs

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cook time, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 60.8mg; sodium 412.6mg. Full Nutrition
I used fresh pinapple for these and made the mistake of putting the chicken and pinapple on the skewers the night before and marinating. When we ate them the chicken was pasty on the inside. I think it was because the enzyme in the fresh pineapple ate away at the chicken all night. I would recommend marinating the chicken and the pineapple in separate containers and then putting on skewers at the last minute if you are using fresh pinapple. Otherwise it was delicious.
I marinated the chicken and shrimp for 8 hours with this recipe. It turned the chicken and shrimp so mushy that we had to through it out and order delivery. Ruined the barcecue and we had to throw away 200 dollars in food. If you try this recipe make sure to only marinate it for 2 hours at most. I have marinated chicken over night over 100 times and never had a problem. I don't know if it is because the pieces are cubed or the marinate isn't good but using fresh pineapple and ingredients, following this to a tee, I wasted a ton of time and it was a disaster. I wish I knew what went wrong. I am thinking that protein and pineapple do NOT belong marinated together for a long time. Recipe says "at least 2 hours" I wouldn't go 1 minute over and cross your fingers...
I used fresh pinapple for these and made the mistake of putting the chicken and pinapple on the skewers the night before and marinating. When we ate them the chicken was pasty on the inside. I think it was because the enzyme in the fresh pineapple ate away at the chicken all night. I would recommend marinating the chicken and the pineapple in separate containers and then putting on skewers at the last minute if you are using fresh pinapple. Otherwise it was delicious.
I used 1 tsp. sesame oil (instead of 1 Tbl.) to cut down on the fat, and there was no difference! Marinating overnight is the key. I baked them in the oven at 350 for 20 minutes or so. Awesome!! Thanks for the recipe!
I made this for a Hawaiian-themed bbq. I read through many of the other reviews & found them very helpful. I gathered together the most pertinent info & the dish turned out wonderful! Here are the changes I made to make the dish 5*'s. I used rice vinegar instead of sherry. Rice vinegar makes chicken tender. I used fresh ginger & garlic. Triple when using fresh herbs. I added fresh mushrooms. You could add other veggies too. As another reviewer pointed out, it is safer to separate the chicken & veggies. After marinating several hours, I skewered the chicken and vegetables separately as they are done at different times. I soaked the skewers in water to keep them from burning. After I skewered the chicken and vegetables I used the left over marinade from the vegetables, like other reviewers suggested, heated it on the stove until boiling & added 2T of cornstarch dissolved in a 1/4 -1/3 of water to make a basting sauce which I applied during the last few minutes of grilling. The dish was a hit! Everyone loved it! The basting sauce was worth the extra few minutes. It really topped it off. Yes, I would make it again! It was worth the time, which really wasn't much. What was time consuming for me was deciding what to make, reading the reviews & putting it all together. I wrote this review hoping to condense all the reviews I read for other viewers so they don't have to go through all the time & trouble I did.
Awesome marinade! I made skewers with chicken, bell peppers, and pinapple chunks. In addition to marinating the skewers, I took some marinade and simmered until it was reduced by half into a glaze. I then brushed this over the kabobs....Fabulous!
Followed another cooks suggestion and marinaded the chicken and pineapple separately adding 2 Tbspns more brown sugar to the pineapple marinade portion. With the leftover pineapple marinade I boiled it with a little cornstarch to thicken and basted the completed kabobs. (I thru the chicken marinade out)I also broiled the kabobs and they turned out really good. Tons of flavour. Served with rice and salad.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2002
My family and I love this. I have modified it by baking the chicken and pineapple chunks in the marinade, and serving with coconut rice. It is so good.
Everyone loved this recipe. It was extremely easy. It also is very low fat. Next time I would eliminate the powder and use fresh chopped garlic and ginger. I did not marinate the pineapples with the raw chicken (that didn't seem safe to me). I put the onions, chicken and pineapple on separate skewers. Chicken goes on the bbq first, then add the onion skewers, a few minutes later, and for the last 2-3 minutes add the pineapple to the bbq. I served this dish with white rice and it was a perfect meal.
I made this for guests and it was fabulous. My husband who doesn't care for chicken went nuts for it. I made extra sauce due to preference. I marinated the chicken pieces alone for 3 hours, and marinated the vegetables (green pepper, red pepper, and mushrooms) for 1 hour then broiled in the oven. I chose not to marinate the pineapple. The mixture of ingredients was perfect and I wouldn't change a thing next time. I served with rice pilaf, salad, and Hawaiian bread. I had some chicken left over which I ate cold on a salad the next day which was also fabulous.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/05/2003
My husband and I made this on our charcoal grill for the 4 of July and we LOVED IT!! I can't believe we cooked this ourselves. (scaled to 2 servings) We marinated the mushrooms with extra marinade and we marinated the chicken for 4 hours (turning once) and the chicken was perfect, the mushrooms were the most flavorful I have ever tasted! We also added some marachino cherries to our kabobs. We did not marinate the pineapple because we thought it would be mushy, but I think we should have for a little while, it just tasted too tart because it was fresh and didn't quite get cooked enough. We served it over some brown rice. I wish we had made even more marinade to pour on the rice-I highly recommend making 3 times the amount of marinade for basting and marinating the shrooms. The smell was wonderful - I can still smell it! I want more!!! MMMMMMMMMMMMM!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2003
The marinade smelled scary while I prepared it, BUT it tasted great!!! I baked mine in an oven instead of grilling them and they came out wonderful. I added some mandarin oranges and green pepper for color too. GREAT RECIPE.
I read some of the other reviews and incorporated various ideas, and whatever I did came out amazing! My boyfriend kept saying "wow" as he was eating it. Now that I've tried it out on us, it would be a great recipe for a dinner party. Here's what I did: Made double the marinade, using fresh ginger and garlic (and I only did 2 chicken breasts; so if I were doing the full 4, I would quadruple the marinade) . Marinated the chicken first, in one bag, for 2 hours . Marinated fresh pineapple with red peppers, green peppers & purple onions in a separate bag, for 1-2 hours . Threaded chicken and pineapple/veggies on separate kabobs . Put the chicken on the grill, turning every 5 minutes, for a total of about 20 minutes. Put the pineapple/veggies on the grill for the last 10 minutes, turning once halfway through. Meanwhile, heated the marinade from the pineapple/veggies over the stove with a little cornstarch to thicken it. Served over coconut rice (2 cups jasmine ride, 1 cup coconut milk, 2 cups water, 1/2 tsp salt & 2 Tbsp shredded coconut in rice cooker on regular setting), with the thickened marinade drizzled over the top. AMAZING!!
Oh my! These are absolutetly delicious! I've made these twice now with excellent results and it's now become one of my husband's favorites. To "health" this up just a little I used low sodium soy sauce, fresh garlic, brown sugar Splenda and replaced the sherry with rice wine vinegar. I mixed it altogether along with the sesame oil and ginger. I put three quarters of the marinade along with the chicken into a ziploc freezer bag and let it marinate all day. The remaining marinade I put into another ziploc bag along with fresh pineapple, viadlia onion, and red and yellow peppers. I skewered the meat separate from fruit and veggies as they cook at different rates. I love when so few simple ingredients combine to create something really special. This was wonderful served with rice!
As others suggested, I added pineapple juice to marinade. Also added onions, yellow & orange peppers. I doubled the marinade ingredients figuring the veggies would absorb alot of it. After marinating for 3 hours I put everything on kabob sticks & used the remaining marinade as a baster through out grilling, this was delicious! Served with asian rice & corn.***SOAK KABOB STICKS IN WATER 30 MINUTES BEFORE ADDING FOOD,WILL KEEP THEM FROM TURNING BLACK***
I marinated the chicken and shrimp for 8 hours with this recipe. It turned the chicken and shrimp so mushy that we had to through it out and order delivery. Ruined the barcecue and we had to throw away 200 dollars in food. If you try this recipe make sure to only marinate it for 2 hours at most. I have marinated chicken over night over 100 times and never had a problem. I don't know if it is because the pieces are cubed or the marinate isn't good but using fresh pineapple and ingredients, following this to a tee, I wasted a ton of time and it was a disaster. I wish I knew what went wrong. I am thinking that protein and pineapple do NOT belong marinated together for a long time. Recipe says "at least 2 hours" I wouldn't go 1 minute over and cross your fingers...
Wow! We loved these! I marinated my chicken with full serving marinade and then I marinated my fruit/veges separate. I doubled the marinade amount for the fruit/veges and I used fresh pineapple, mushrooms, yellow pepper, and red onion. After I took veges from marinade I made a paste for basting by adding 1 Tsp cornstarch and bringing to boil. I served with coconut rice (1 and 1/2 cups white rice, 1 and 1/2 cups water, 1 can coconut milk and 1/4 to 1/2 cup sugar depending on taste, bring to boil then cover and simmer til liquid gone about 15 to 20 minutes) My husband said it was better than the $80 meal we got at the hawaiian restaurant.
Very Good!!! I made the full amount of marinade for only two chicken breasts. I used part of it to marinade the chicken, part of it to baste with while grilling, and another part to drizzle on when plating. I skewered the chicken separately from the pineapple, and to the pineapple skewers I added red bell peppers and onions. Rather than cubing the chicken, I pounded it and cut it lengthwise into 1-inch strips and wove them on the skewers. I used fresh pineapple and fresh garlic.
This was very good.I marinated it overnight instead of 2 hours,but it was still not a strong enough flavor.The pineapples held most of the flavor.I think next time I will double the marinade and reserve 1/2 to baste the chicken with while grilling.Then I think it will be perfect!Also the recipe says this is for 8 boneless chicken breast but it was only enough for 4 chicken breasts.Which was just enough for my family of 4.I served this with "Tropical Salad with Pineapple Vinaigrette" and "House Fried Rice",they all went well together!It was a very impressive meal!
I thought this recipe was great. The only thing we didn't like was the pineapple being marinated with the chicken, but that's just us. Next time we'll just use it straight out of the can onto the grill. Also, I cooked the leftover marinade into a thicker sauce and spooned it over the chicken while it was on the grill like someone else suggested. Very good!
These were good, but I made a couple changes that I would not do next time. First, I over-marinated. This marinated for over 8 hours and it was too much, I would stick to 2 or 3 max. Also I made a glaze with the marinade to baste the kabobs with, but it was too thick and was overpowering. I would only baste with the regular marinade next time.
Easy, quick, tasty! Just my type of recipe. I substituted pineapple juice for the sherry, because it's easier to find. I only marinated about 1.5 hours and the chicken was so tender we were cutting it with a fork. Loved the pineapple.
Great recipe! The only changes: used raspberry vinegar instead of sherry and only half the oil; marinated only the chicken for about an hour; used frozen pineapple instead of canned; added green, red, and yellow peppers. I only had half the meat, but made a full recipe of marinade, and it was all used. What wasn't soaked up by the chicken I added just a touch of cornstarch and cooked until thickened, then brushed over the kabobs when i turned them during grilling. Everyone thought they were delicious! Mom wants me to add mushrooms next time and Dad suggested putting onion on the skewers next to the chicken to give them a little more zing. May have to try that next time--there definitely WILL be a next time! 2 thumbs up
Yum! Next time I won't marinate the pineapple with the chicken in an effort to keep them a brighter yellow.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/13/2003
I used some of the reviewers suggestions. I made a lot of extra marinate. I did not marinate the pineapple, and cooked it on a separte skewer. I used separte skewers for the chicken, mushrooms, and red pepper. I marinated the veggies separately and used the veggie marinate to make a sauce by heating it with a little flour. I served the dish over rice. The mushrooms were my favorite.
absolutely delicious! i think you lose something if you don't marinate the pineapples and chicken together - maybe add some pineapple juice to the marinating chicken? the marinated and grilled pineapple was especially delicious. i served it with homemade hawaiian bread and white rice, and i made another batch of the marinade (thickened with cornstarch) to make into a sauce for the rice.
yum these turned out great for our hawaiian dinner party. It was 25 degrees outside, so opted to make them in the oven...broiled them on soaked skewers for 3-4 minutes per side. basted with some extra sauce that I made on the stove top and thickened with cornstarch. Everyone loved them. Added green peppers and onions. thanxs!
Per other reviewers, I replaced the sherry with vinegar as I did not want to buy sherry just for this recipe. That may have been the recipes downfall. This recipe didn't have much in the way of flavor. If I make again, I will not substitute.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/03/2003
I grilled these kabobs recently and my man has been raving on ever since. Better than a restaurant!
Both my husband and I LOVED these kabobs. I added red and green peppers, onions and mushrooms. I marinated the chicken about 3 hours and all the rest (except onions and pineapple) about 1-1/2 hours. I took the other reviews seriously and didn't marinate the pineapple. We basted the kabobs 3-4 times while grilling with left-over sauce. They were wonderful and I will definitely make them again.
These were good, I subbed rice vinegar because I didnt have sherry, I like my meat well seasoned so I did season with salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder after marinating, (first batch I didnt and they were a little bland)we also added marinated bell peppers and white and red onions.
You can't go wrong with this one! I doubled the sauce and marinaded 3 large chicken breasts (cut up) for about 4 hours in a ziploc bag. I made double the sauce again and used it for basting. I didn't have pineapple so I used red onion and red pepper pieces on the skewers with the chicken. Awesome!
Love the recipe. The one ingredient you just can't leave out or substitute is the sesame oil. I also used fresh garlic and fresh ginger and substituted rice wine vinegar for the sherry. Otherwise I followed the recipe as written and it was wonderful. I served it over coconut rice. This little haole found it pure Hawaiian.
This is great! I used it to jazz up plain turkey burgers. I basted the patties with the marinade & broiled the burgers. Made a pretty golden color on the patties & the taste was so good, I didn't even need condiments on the bun! A keeper!
ALWAYS separate raw meats and poultry from fruit and vegetables to eliminate possible cross-contamination. otherwise, amazing marinate. using rice vinegar in place of sherry makes all the difference, and will keep your chicken tender even if it is over cooked! thank you for the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2005
Tried this and whole family enjoyed. I used green pepper, onions, grape tomatoes and pineapple. Next time will leave out tomatoes as they didn't have a good texture once grilled. Marinated chicken overnight and the veggies without pineapple for about 2 hours. Kids enjoyed skewering in creative ways. As recommended in other reviews, heated remaining marinade and added ~1/2 teaspoon cornstarch to thicken; used this for basting. Used 5 cut up chicken breasts and marinade for 8. . . just right. Also substituted rice vinegar for sherry and garlic cloves for powder. Followed recipe otherwise. Thanks! Now I need a good rice recipe to go with this.
This was easy to make and a hit with my entire family - even my extremely picky daughter. Trying to use ingredients I had on hand, I substituted red wine vinegar for the sherry and used regular vegetable oil instead of sesame. I also cut up a green bell pepper and alternated pieces of it with the pineapple and chicken that I had cut into bite sized pieces before marinating. During grilling, we brushed the kabobs with soy sauce. NOTE: If using wooden skewers, be sure to soak them at least 20 minutes before assembling the kabobs.
VERY DELICIOUS! Followed the recipe to the dot except I didn't have any ground ginger so I omitted that.. i made the marinade twice in separate containers.. one to marinate in, the other to baste on the kabobs while its grilling. It turned out fantastic. The whole family raved on it, and will make again, again, again, and again!
Spectacular dish! I'm a little tired of chicken right now, (unless it's fried) so I tried this with chunks of pork tenderloin. Oh my! Melt-in-your mouth. I followed all of the recommendations of kajewski. I also used fresh pineapple instead of canned (heavenly), also skewered red and orange bell peppers, Vidalia onions, and I doubled the marinade mixture so I would have plenty to work with when adding the cornstarch. I marinaded my meat and vegetables in seperate containers. I served this over Asian Coconut Rice, submitted by silvrezs, added Sunkist Honey Roasted Almond Accents (a salad topper) per reviews. I had a little marinade/cornstarch mixture left over, so I drizzled that over everything. Rave reviews from my family and our dinner guest. I will make this again. Go ahead, try this with pork tenderloin. You will not be disappointed. Thanks for sharing dailyn2003!
Excellent recipe. Used fresh ginger and garlic but otherwise didn't change a thing. I made an extra batch of the sauce, thickened it with some cornstarch & water mixture over the stove for basting and dipping. I would also try this with steak.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
04/29/2011
Hmm. I decided to bake this, as it decided to rain at dinner time. I will try this again and grill it, but don't bake this!!! It turns out like paste. I will give it another shot, though, and hopefully have the same success as everyone else.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2003
excellent recipe, liked by all in the family. I marinated for 4 hours but decided next time I make this recipe I will increase amount of marinate, pierce meat deeply and let marinate longer to make it more flavorful.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
12/13/2001
This dish has great presentation. I made this for a party at work and although people ate them up I thought that the taste could be better. I marinated them overnight (24 hrs) and that seemed to be too long. The chicken pieces had a slightly mealy consistency. The recipe should say to marinate for no more than 6 hours before cooking.
I actually used some of the pineapple juice (from the can) in the marinade and a touch more sherry. I also blended the marinade in a small pot on the stove over a low to medium heat. let it cool then marinaded the chicken. Kept a little marinade on the side which I used to baste the skewers while they were on the grill. I also added a cut up red pepper to the skewer. my son and husband LOVED it.
Very delicious! Our whole family loved it! Only thing I did differently was to double the sauce and baked it in the oven with sauce drizzled on top.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/05/2001
I really loved this dish. My girlfriend could not stop raving about it. We both wolfed it down! I must say that the sesame oil distinguishes the marinade from other soy-based marinades. Next time I may try to add some parsley or chives. I placed the kabobs on a bed of carribean style rice pilaf for the finishing touch. Ooh boy - this is good stuff.
Sweet Savory Chicken Chunks and Pineapple. Where can you go wrong?! (smile) This was good and easy to make for my summer party. Taking the advice of other reviewers I used rice vinegar instead of sherry and added minced garlic and ginger to the marinade. I used both fresh pineapple and can pineapple and both ways taste great.
I thought this recipe was very easy to make and very tasty. I marinated my chicken only about 1.5 hours. I usually find breast meat to be dry but this was very moist. I will definitely make this again.
OMG...what a great recipe!!! I read the reviews prior and used the suggestion of using rice wine vinegar instead of the sherry. I also marinated my veggies (onions, fresh pineapple, zuchini, red bell pepper) and chicken separate as well as skewered and cooked them separate. I doubled the marinade for the veggies and then after skewering the veggies, added corn starch to the marinade and heated it to make a thick dipping sauce. My husband LOVED and RAVED about it. My 4 y/o son loved the chicken. My 8 y/o (who will not let a veggie pass his lips) loved the veggies and my 2 y/o ate all of it!!! (Plus, it is fun for the older kids to eat off the bamboo skewers!!!) The marinade gives a sweet tangy taste to the veggies and chicken. Even though alot of prep work goes into this dish, I will make it for my parents when I go back to the US and visit my family.
I made this recipe last night and was "wowed" by the flavor! It was easy and so good. I followed another reviewers advice and added red onion and green pepper chunks onto the skewers. My husband loved it and "wants this again"! Thanks for the great recipe.
Thea Bothma
Rating: 1 stars
06/16/2013
I had quite a disaster! I wanted to make slightly smaller kabobs (called sosaties locally), as I wanted them as a starter for our BBQ with a group of friends. I also am not fond of canned pineapple, so decided to make the extra effort and bought lovely, fresh ones and cubed these. As the recipe said to marinate for at least 2 hours, I thought I'd make them on Saturday afternoon, ready for the Sunday lunch BBQ. BIG mistake!! I believe the pineapple acts as meat tenderizer. The chicken pieces were so tender, it was more like eating flour! Did not taste like chicken or meat at all! I had made at least 36 inedible skewers. This must be a result of using fresh pineapple iso canned.
Absolutely delicious! We are veggie eaters so we added cherry tomatoes, peppers and onions to the skewers. I also left some of the pineapple juice for the marinade and added some chopped garlic. The outcome was terrific! I doubled the recipe for 7 adults and three children and had enough for everyone to have two skewers. I think that I might just triple the recipe next time!
Delicious! Wow! This recipe is worth saving for the marinate at least! The chicken was so tender and soo good. I added mushrooms & zucchini to the kabobs. Yum! Like another reviewer, I didn't have any sherry so I used rice vinegar and it worked so well! You need to make this. Haha.
This was very simple to prepare and yielded great results. I reduced the recipe to four servings but still ended up with six shishkabobs. Kids loved them because I didn't put anything but chicken and pineapple on the skewers. Marinated for two hours as the recipe called for and thought the flavor was great. Overnight would be even better I bet. Will make this many more times and serve to guests. Went well with P.J.'s Summer Salad from this site.
Something about the marinade does something fabulous to the pineapple! I did not use the chicken and used other veggies as well as the pineapple because I was wanted a side dish for grilled salmon, but I followed the recipe as-is and it was really great... the pineapple flavor explodes in your mouth, it was the star!
These were a success in my house! The chicken was tender and the grilled pineapple was yummy! I think i may try to marinade the chicken over night next time to give it more time to absorb the flavor as it was fairly light tasting. But over all it was good and I will be making these again!
Not bad! While prepping the marinade, I knew I was in for a real treat because it smelled SO good!!! I just wish these tasted as good as they smelled. The flavor of these was quite mild, even tho I marinated everything for nearly seven hours (FYI, I divided my chicken & pineapple for fear of cross contamination). NOTE: It only took my hubs five short minutes to grill our kabobs. I'm not sure what we'd have ended up with if we cooked these on medium-high for 15-20 minutes (ikes!). All in all, these were easy to make but in need of some tweaking to better suit my tastes. A side of fried rice rounded out our simple meal. Thanks for sharing, dailyn! :)
all the reviews made this sound so good it is easy and smells great, but i found the chicken to be dry.. the only items I did change was the marinate time ( I did overnite) and I did not use the pineapple other then that I followed the recipe. I will not even try this again. sorry
Made these last night. Excellent! I did make a couple of alterations. I added the juice of half a lime to the marinade and used chunks of green bell pepper and onions on the skewer with the chicken and pineapple. While it was cooking outside, even our dog was freaking out because it smelled so good! Later my husband asked me where I wanted to eat out Friday night. He said that it didn't matter to him because it wouldn't taste as good as what I cooked last night! Huge compliment! Huge!
I followed KAJEWSKI's tips. I soaked the skewers before using them, I also used fresh ginger, and garlic, and used rice vinegar cause that's all I had. I cut some bacon into chunks and tossed that in with the chicken and pineapple to marinate. I doubled the recipe so that I could marinate some veggies in it. While everything was on the grill I thickened up the left over marinade to brush over the food, which was a great idea. This dish is so good, very flavorful, and very easy to make.
Tip 1: Marinate overnight. Some of the reviewers said that the kabobs did not have much flavor, so I marinated mine overnight. They turned out great. Tip 2: Cut your own pineapple because the chunks from the can were too small. Some ripped as I threaded them onto the skewer.
The pineapple was fine, but the chicken had the weirdest consistency. I was sad I tried this recipe on guests! I noticed now that one person wondered if the pineapple and chicken shouldn't be marinated together...
This recipe was great! I couldn't BBQ them but I can't wait for next summer because they are going to awesome grilled. I followed the advice of others and marinated the pineapple separate and used the marinade from it to make a glaze.
I used this as a marinade for whole boneless, skinless chicken breasts and it was so fine. It's been a long time since everyone has been this pleased with a meal. I personally liked the nutty flavor the sesame oil gave the chicken. We made grilled pineapple slices with a butter, honey, and cinnamon glaze to serve on top and it added a terrific finishing touch to the chicken. This is going to be a summer favorite!
This would be a 5* for it's flavor alone! It was wonderful, but I'd give it 4.5*'s because I think the extra step to boil the marinade & baste the chicken at the final couple minutes is necessary. I added the reserved pineapple juice to the remaining marinade & brought it to a full boil for 2-3 minutes, then added 1T cornstarch w/2T cold water mixed to make the basting liquid & enough to serve over brown rice (next time I'll use white rice). I also used chicken tenderloins & threaded them on soaked skewers with the pineapple in-between & cooked veggies on seperate skewers, adding a little basting at the end to tie the flavors together --- it was wonderful!
Excellent! The sesame oil is a great touch. This was a fun meal on our camping trip and required no plates or silverware...Perfect! I made a double batch of marinade. One for veggies and one for meat. I used rice vinegar as I had no Sherry on hand. I added red and green bell peppers, zucchini, cherry tomatoes and onions to the pineapples. I skewered chicken separate from veggies . Everything came out so yummy - even the veggies quickly disappeared! Only three days after returning from our camping trip and all five of my kids are requesting this meal again. Love it when healthy food is so well received! Thanks for the great recipe. Serving again tonight!
I've made this twice now and each time came out great!! It's now being requested for each barbeque I attend as my dish to bring. I switched it up the second time though. I didn't have sherry so I added burbon instead. Tasted great then too.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.