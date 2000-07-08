Hawaiian Chicken Kabobs

These kabobs are tender, sweet, and delicious. They're easy to make and only require a few ingredients.

Recipe by dailyn2003

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow glass dish, mix the soy sauce, brown sugar, sherry, sesame oil, ginger, and garlic powder. Stir the chicken pieces and pineapple into the marinade until well coated. Cover, and marinate in the refrigerator at least 2 hours.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Thread chicken and pineapple alternately onto skewers. Grill 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally, or until chicken juices run clear.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cook time, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 23.6g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 60.8mg; sodium 412.6mg. Full Nutrition
