Hawaiian Chicken Kabobs

I made this for a Hawaiian-themed bbq. I read through many of the other reviews & found them very helpful. I gathered together the most pertinent info & the dish turned out wonderful! Here are the changes I made to make the dish 5*'s. I used rice vinegar instead of sherry. Rice vinegar makes chicken tender. I used fresh ginger & garlic. Triple when using fresh herbs. I added fresh mushrooms. You could add other veggies too. As another reviewer pointed out, it is safer to separate the chicken & veggies. After marinating several hours, I skewered the chicken and vegetables separately as they are done at different times. I soaked the skewers in water to keep them from burning. After I skewered the chicken and vegetables I used the left over marinade from the vegetables, like other reviewers suggested, heated it on the stove until boiling & added 2T of cornstarch dissolved in a 1/4 -1/3 of water to make a basting sauce which I applied during the last few minutes of grilling. The dish was a hit! Everyone loved it! The basting sauce was worth the extra few minutes. It really topped it off. Yes, I would make it again! It was worth the time, which really wasn't much. What was time consuming for me was deciding what to make, reading the reviews & putting it all together. I wrote this review hoping to condense all the reviews I read for other viewers so they don't have to go through all the time & trouble I did.