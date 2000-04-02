Party Size Potato Chip Chicken Bake

Twenty pounds of chicken breast and plenty of celery, toasted almonds, lemon juice, cheddar cheese and potato chips - of course - make this a hearty size party pleaser of a casserole!

By COBRA

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
50
Yield:
50 servings
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and lightly grease two 9x13 inch baking dishes.

  • In a large bowl combine the chicken, celery, green onion and almonds; mix well. In a separate large bowl mix together mayonnaise and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Combine the two mixtures and blend all together.

  • Spread potato chips in the bottom of the prepared baking dishes, then spread 1/2 of chicken mixture in each dish.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 45 minutes, or until bubbly. Top with remaining potato chip crumbs and cheese and bake for another 5 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Per Serving:
942 calories; protein 61.8g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 72.1g; cholesterol 190.6mg; sodium 672.3mg. Full Nutrition
