Party Size Potato Chip Chicken Bake
Twenty pounds of chicken breast and plenty of celery, toasted almonds, lemon juice, cheddar cheese and potato chips - of course - make this a hearty size party pleaser of a casserole!
This was pretty good. My husband loved it, it had all of his favorites in it. I on the other hand didn't like that much mayo but it was edible.Read More
I used the recipe scaler to cut the ingredients in half so that it made one 9x13 pan full. The combination of Mayo, cheese, and potato chips made this a greasy heart stopper that the taste just didn't make worth it.Read More
I've had this dish before and loved it. However, when I made it using this recipe and following it exactly (scaled down of course); I was not impressed. I think that perhaps there is too much mayo used. It was very soupy and greasy.
Just like my grandma makes for special occasions.
