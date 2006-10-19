Easy Breezy Casserole

1 of 111

Rating: 5 stars The Whole Family loved it,Wife couldn't believe how good it was and both of my kids had seconds. Did make some changes after reading up on some other users reviews 1. Used the sour cream instead of the mayo 2. Added Broccoli 3. I also added 1 can of cream of celery. To finish shreeded on a bit of cheddar cheese. P.S. 1 cup of noodles was not enough Helpful (60)

Rating: 4 stars I made some changes to this receipe, because of the reviews I didn't want it to be blah. I seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper, garlic salt and italian seasoning. I added alot more macaroni. 1 chopped onion sauted in olive oil, 1 eight ounce can of mushrooms sauted in butter.I put 1/4 cup manonnaise and 1/4 cup sour cream. I Topped casserole with crispy fried onions and popped in the oven, Once cooked I topped with a mixture of cheeces (montery jack and sharp cheedar) turned out very well easy dish. Helpful (51)

Rating: 4 stars This was a good recipe. I used sour cream instead of mayo and added cheddar cheese on top. It was really good. I think the sour cream made the difference. I also added some salt and pepper. I used bow tie pasta because that is what I had on hand and it worked great. I think you could also use the canned chicken chunks which would cut down on the cooking time of the chicken breast. I will definitely cook this again. Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars I made changes after reading the other reviews. Added broccoli used cream of broccoli soup and added a little cheese. Whole family loved it! I also used sour cream with a little mayo--it was yummy! Thanks for a great and easy recipe! Helpful (28)

Rating: 1 stars My family thought this was TERRIBLE!!! It had absolutely no taste to it. Yuck!!! Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars Being a single girl new to the whole cooking scene I was looking for something easy that would work with the limited ingredients I currently have on hand. This recipe was so easy! Even I was able to figure out a couple of additions (a handful of frozen peas a half a green onion a pinch of garlic powder some shredded cheese on top). While I was defrosting the chicken breasts in the microwave I cooked the pasta and as I was waiting for the oven to preheat (because I forgot about that part) I chopped the onion and grated the cheese. Thanks again for the ideas. Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars Good base recipe. I was a little scared of the mayo but because I didn't have any sour cream in the house I used the mayo and the cream of chicken soup. I cooked my chicken in olive oil and seasoned it with garlic salt and pepper. After I cooked the chicken I cooked a few strips of bacon and some onions and added that to the mixture. I also added a 3 cheese blend of romano parm and asiago. Mixed in a liitle milk some more salt pepper and garlic and it was absolutely great. My 2 and 4 year olds gobbled it up! Not the most healthy way to go but a great hearty meal! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent quick and easy recipe. Great for days when you need to just throw something together. I used canned chicken to cut down on prep time. Worked great! Helpful (13)