Sixteenth Century Orange Chicken
This recipe was adapted by me from a housewife's kitchen guide published in 1594! The sauce is slightly sweet, but very good.
This recipe was adapted by me from a housewife's kitchen guide published in 1594! The sauce is slightly sweet, but very good.
This recipe isn't about fast and easy, it is about making a good chicken dish. This is an excellent dish for when you have some time in the kitchen. I didn't read the recipe really well the first time I made it, so I kept the chicken on the bone. I've done it the other way, but my husband and I prefer it with my mistake. On the bone keeps the chicken moist and while messy makes a good meal.Read More
This was not to our taste. We ended up having to eat a ham sandwich for dinner instead.Read More
This recipe isn't about fast and easy, it is about making a good chicken dish. This is an excellent dish for when you have some time in the kitchen. I didn't read the recipe really well the first time I made it, so I kept the chicken on the bone. I've done it the other way, but my husband and I prefer it with my mistake. On the bone keeps the chicken moist and while messy makes a good meal.
this is a really interesting tasting recipe. Tastes slightly like Indian, slightly Chinese chicken. The addition of the rosewater added a high note. Subbed nutmeg for mace, and also added a piece of the orange rind for a more intense orange flavor. It seemed a shame to let the fruit go to waste so I processed the entire thing in my foodprocessor (only tossed out the rind)to get more intensity from the clove and peppercorn. On its own, the sauce does not have a great flavor but somehow when added to the chicken, it was a really great taste so don't give up until you've tried the final product. I rarely make a dish without onion or garlic so I did saute 2 cloves of garlic and 1 med. onion halved and sliced along with the chicken and am glad I did; it added to the overall flavor of the dish. Served this over rice for a really nice different way to make chicken in a snap! This makes a quick weeknight meal with a different way to jazz up chicken breasts. Don't forget to add some salt.
I stumpled on to this and decided to give in a try, I am glad I did it is now in my line up of my basic meals my 6year old loved it!!!! Rearlly he askes for seconds but when I cook "sweet Chicken" as he calles it I can count on him having a third healping.
All I can say is...WOW! I didn't have currants on hand, so I subst. raisins and subst. orange blossom water (available at most Arabic grocery stores) for rose water. My husband couldn't stop raving about this! A new favorite!
This turned out great! I made rice to go with it and added some of the currants and cloves while it steamed in chicken broth. With some toasted almonds on top it made a wonderful accompaniment to the chicken. Next time I want to try this in the slow cooker and really let the flavors soak in.
This was not to our taste. We ended up having to eat a ham sandwich for dinner instead.
Absolutely superb!! I was unable to find currents and instead substituted blueberries. It turned out very nice and was a definite crowd pleaser!! Just wouldn't recommend eating the fruit :)
I found the ingredients interesting.... I couldn't find currents so I used raisins...I didn't have any wine opened so I used apple juice... My son couldn't stand the smell of the fruit cooking but did like the results...I served it over rice and it was great.
This is a absolutely wonderful recipe!! I made it with out the rose water. Every one loved this! It is not a hard recipe at all!! A must try!!
It was decent, but not really enticing enough to make again. Suggest adding veggies with chicken. Changes: substituted nutmeg for mace, substituted vinegar for wine.
The chicken turned out very good! Tasty and sweet
Overall great recipe! The fruit flavor was more mild than I expected, but still delicious. I substituted chicken thigh meat since I prefer it over breast, and 1 Tbsp honey in place of the sugar, and threw a piece of orange rind into the cooking fruit as another comment suggested. I served it with rice and put some orange zest in with the rice as it cooked. Just wish I had some sliced almonds to sprinkle on top! This dish creates a lovely aroma in the kitchen. Does anybody have ideas of what to do with the leftover fruit? Seems a waste to throw it out.
This was ok. Honestly at the end you couldn't taste any of the spices or fruits, it was just like any other sort of sweet chicken dish. My kids ate it all bc it was sweet and pretty bland but I kind of want my expensive ingredients back! I bought mace just for this. I did put my spices in a little tea ball for loose tea so I could remove the big ones later and use the fruit mash. It wasn't pretty but my husband ate his with the fruit mash on it and said it was way better that way. Anyway thanks for sharing your recipe - it was fun :)
I don't care if it was from the 14th century, I really liked it! And it wasn't terribly difficult to make. I thought the addition of mace was spot on, especially with the foil of the cloves. I'm going to try it using some rabbit, instead of the chicken, next time. Thanks for the recipe.
I'm a re-enactor and have used a similar recipe to this for years. To Bake a Chykin Pye. I love fruit and meats together and yes, eat the fruits, they soak up the juices. I use dried fruits (raisins, prunes, apricots, currents etc) along with fresh (apples, pears, quicne, lemons, oranges, grapes etc) and with citrus it takes more time but doing a royale makes for better eating. I serve with bread, rice or couscous. Lovely!
Followed the sauce recipe exactly. Edible and tastes okay, but nothing special. I was sad about the food that was removed from the sauce. It could have been really interesting. Only used half the amount of chicken and was glad about that; it was the perfect amount of sauce for the chicken. If I'd added veggies, there might not have been enough.
I was a little scared when I smelled the fruit cooking that I wasn't going to like this but it actualy turned out quite good! I replaced the mace with nutmeg and also used raisins and apple juice that where recommended replacements in other reviews. It's sweet but not overwhelmingly so, I'd definetly make this again.
This was fabulous. If you dont want to buy full bags of the dried fruits, get the small amounts from the bulk bins... recipe was not expensive that way Only issue I had.. not enough sauce double or even triple it
I used frozen orange concentrat and it was very orange chicken
I added green beans and peas and served it over rice. Great!
Excellent. Will make again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections