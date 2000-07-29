Sixteenth Century Orange Chicken

this is a really interesting tasting recipe. Tastes slightly like Indian, slightly Chinese chicken. The addition of the rosewater added a high note. Subbed nutmeg for mace, and also added a piece of the orange rind for a more intense orange flavor. It seemed a shame to let the fruit go to waste so I processed the entire thing in my foodprocessor (only tossed out the rind)to get more intensity from the clove and peppercorn. On its own, the sauce does not have a great flavor but somehow when added to the chicken, it was a really great taste so don't give up until you've tried the final product. I rarely make a dish without onion or garlic so I did saute 2 cloves of garlic and 1 med. onion halved and sliced along with the chicken and am glad I did; it added to the overall flavor of the dish. Served this over rice for a really nice different way to make chicken in a snap! This makes a quick weeknight meal with a different way to jazz up chicken breasts. Don't forget to add some salt.