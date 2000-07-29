Sixteenth Century Orange Chicken

This recipe was adapted by me from a housewife's kitchen guide published in 1594! The sauce is slightly sweet, but very good.

Recipe by Talia

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken stock in a large saucepan over high heat. Add oranges, prunes, dates, currants and cloves and boil until the fruit has broken down a bit, about 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir in peppercorns, mace, sugar, rose water and wine; reduce heat to low and simmer for about 10 minutes. Strain and set aside.

  • Brown chicken in a large skillet until lightly browned on both sides; add reserved sauce and cook together, turning and basting, until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
442 calories; protein 56.7g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 146.6mg; sodium 210mg. Full Nutrition
