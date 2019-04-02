Nat's Shrimp and Veggie Stuffed Zucchini

These shrimp zucchini boats make a light meal that can be served alone or as a side dish. Great for an overgrown zucchini.

Recipe by kelnat

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven's broiler and set the oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source. Grease a baking sheet.

  • Cut zucchini in half the long way, and scoop out seeds and pulp, leaving a thick shell of flesh. Brush both halves of zucchini with about 1 tablespoon olive oil and place them cut side down onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake until zucchini is hot and beginning to release beads of moisture, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove zucchini from the oven.

  • Heat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a skillet over medium-low heat. Cook and stir garlic and shallot until translucent, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.

  • Place 1 tablespoon olive oil, shrimp, tomato, mushrooms, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, basil, and cooked garlic and shallot into a bowl, and stir to mix. Season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Stuff the mixture into zucchini halves, and sprinkle each zucchini with about 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake stuffed zucchini in the preheated oven until cheese is browned and filling is cooked through and hot, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 95.1mg; sodium 375.8mg. Full Nutrition
