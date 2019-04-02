Nat's Shrimp and Veggie Stuffed Zucchini
These shrimp zucchini boats make a light meal that can be served alone or as a side dish. Great for an overgrown zucchini.
The editors changed the first step to broiling, but I brush the zucchini with olive oil, garlic powder, and pepper, then Grill it face down until it sweats. It gives the zucchini itself a nice flavor and the grill marks enhance appearanceRead More
This was a delicious combination of flavors. I was short on time, so I just chopped everything and sauteed it together--garlic and shallot first, then add zucchini and mushroom, and shrimp and tomatoes last, then top with fresh basil and cheese. It came out slightly saucy this way--I bet it would be great tossed with pasta.
Fabulous!! This was so delicious. Only minor changes... sprayed the zucchini with cooking spray rather than using olive oil, used small shrimp, and cut up a large portobello mushroom cap instead of using creminis. I also reserved the zucchini that I scooped out and sauteed that with the garlic, shrimp, etc. The basil, shrimp, tomatoes, and mushrooms are a perfect combination. So good. Thanks :)
Wow, this was wonderful! I also sauteed the mushrooms and chopped leftover zucchini in with the shallots. Just as they became tender, I added a dash of white wine. I think the wine gave it an even greater depth of flavor...mmmm. As this made more filling than was needed, I baked the extra in a square casserole dish, topped with a little extra parmesan. It cooked right alongside the sheet of zucchini, and I served the extra as a heaping spoonful on top of angel hair spaghetti. Rave reviews! Definitely will make again.
This was an awesome recipe. I have made it several times now and you can just about add and subtract anything you want. The first time I omitted the tomatoes and mushrooms. I didn’t have grated Parmesan cheese so I used shredded parmesan cheese. I also added chopped green onions. I have made these with chopped chicken 2. They turn out great with whatever you add to them. My kids luv these!!!!
So easy and tastes great. Sometimes I add dices chicken. This time I could only locate small zucchinis in the store, to small to be worthy of stuffing. So I turned the dish into a bake instead by dicing the roasted zucchini and placing all the ingredients in a casserole dish.
I absolutely LOVED this. Used the overgrown zucchini from the garden as well as tomatoes and basil from the garden. It came out perfect!!!!
These were great! Like others, I ended up using the scooped out zucchini pulp and sauteing with the garlic and onion (didn't have shallots). Once this was done, I added everything else in and filled my zucchini. I also didn't bother brushing the olive oil on them, I just sprayed them a bit first. Very yummy, will make again for sure!
used the food processor to chop everything up and sauteed it all together. Also used the left over zucchini
Easy to make and delicious. My husband wants to let more zucchini become giant sized just for this dish.
The combination of ingrediants will leave taste buds wanting more. I used approx 3/4 lb shrimp and used onion instead of the shallot as that is what I had on hand. Will be making again!
YUM YUM YUM YUM YUM!! This recipe is amazing! I couldn't find large zucchini so I got "regular size" zucchini, cut them up, and cooked everything in a skillet on the stove. I am so impressed. No left overs between my boyfriend and I.
I used very little olive oil- sprayed my pan with Pam instead and then just misted olive oil as it cooked. Omitted the mushrooms- not a fan- and used onion in place if the shallot. I also used a drained can of diced tomatoes and dried basil (lots) as that is what I had on hand. The zucchini part was kind of mushy. We loved the shrimp filling though. Next time I make this I will just make it as a casserole without any zucchini
This is amazing and will be my go to recipe for my next glut of monster zucchini. Thank you for sharing.
Easy to make and delicious to eat! It's a keeper for my family!
The filling is restaurant quality! Because I had a truly huge zucchini, I doubled the filling. If your zucchini is very thick, you may have to cook a bit longer until it is tender. I suggest adding dried rosemary to the filling mixture. And don't forget to spoon the juices that collect in the pan back over the dish - it's like really tasty gravy.
Made this last night for dinner and it was fantastic. The boyfriend was nervous about it and didn't think he'd like it but he ended up loving it and wishing I had more huge zuchini so I can make it again.
This was FABULOUS! I followed the recipe exactly as stated. I always have an abundance of zucchini during the summer to make this wonderful dish! Thanks for sharing
These little love boats were a meal in itself! Thx u a great use of bountiful zucchini!
Wonderful! Hubby loved it! I think next time I'll season the zucchini before broiling. I'll also add more seasonings to the mixture. Great recipe!
I followed the recipe to the exact measurements and had way too much stuffing left over. I would suggest halving the recipe or using at least 2 big zucchinis.
This was amazing! I will definitely make this dish again! I modified it a little bit since my husband and I are watching our weight but it was just as good!
I made this last night with just a couple of changes. I used regular white mushrooms and Roma tomatoes and added a pinch of red pepper flakes. My hubby loved it and will make it again
Wow! Relatively easy to make, and AWESOME in flavor!! I made it as-is and wouldn't make one change. However, if I had a few different ingredients on hand I could use them, i.e. canned diced Roma tomatoes, onions, maybe even some seasoned salt. THANK YOU for posting this!!
I love stuffed Zucchini but would not use the tomatoes.I just don't care for cooked tomatoes so would substitute red or green bell peppers chopped and also add some meat to the mixture,we love beef so might add some gr.beef.Hubby won't eat squash but I love it and will make two just for me!The shrimp would be excellent also!Good recipe!
I forgot the fresh basil, only had dried. Next time I will make sure to get the fresh. This dish was all about fresh. I used a pound of shrimp, and was able to stuff a couple more halves. Will add this to the favorite summer recipes list!!!??
I love this recipe!!! A little tedious but well worth serving with risotto!!
Like some of the others I made a few changes. I saluted the garlic, shallots in the olive oil. Then added the mushrooms. A little more than called for in the recipe as my family loves them. Then added the remaining ingredients and sautéed till the shrimp was half done. I did not make any changes to the prep for the zucchini. I had made a beef stuffed zucchini at the same time as this one. Everyone preferred this recipe over the beef.
We thought this dish was delicious. I used sweet onion instead of shallot otherwise I made it was stated. I served it with angel hair pasta. Will definitely make this again!
A delicious blend of flavors and textures!
Why this recipe has so few reviews is weird to me. It is divine! It is relatively healthy and presentation is beautiful. I had a HUGE zucchini so used 3/4 lbs shrimp and I seasoned the zucchini shells before filling them. Tweak it if you like but try this recipe!
The only changes I made was to omit the mushrooms (husband doesn’t care for them), and grill the zucchini for the grill marks before putting it the oven. The end result was fabulous. The cooking time was spot on and the flavor was wonderful. This is a great use of the zucchini in your garden.
We love all the ingredients so I knew these would be great, and they didn't disappoint! My zucchini weren't really big, but I used the same process. The one change I made was using large precooked shrimp as that's what I had in the freezer. I was concerned that they might be dry, but it worked great. Because of that, and with having just medium size zucchini, I made the following change. I did not saute the shrimp with the other ingredients. Instead, I put some of the stuffing mixture into the boats, arranged the cooked shrimp across the stuffing, then layered the rest of the stuffing on top, patting it down slightly. I added the cheese only when the boats were already done. The zucchini was not mushy, but my oven runs a bit hot so I always set my timer 10 min or so short to check on my item.
Due to an allergy, I left out the garlic. I used canned mushrooms instead of fresh because I never seem to have fresh mushrooms on hand. Otherwise, I followed the instructions and this turned out very well. I did not use the zucchini from the hollowed boats, but put it in the freezer for a later use. Instead, I made "Barley Bake" from this site and used it to top off the zucchini boats. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I didn't make any changes
Very tasty! Was simple, quick and made a great dinner. My zucchinis weren't extra large, so I chopped them and mixed everything together. Will definitely make again
this is excellent! i had more filling than room in the zucchini boats so i served the excess over angel hair pasta. My husband devoured it. Feels decadent enough to serve as a 'fancy company' dinner!
Very bland. Followed recipe exact, definitely not to my liking, waste of good shrimp etc.
Delicious filling!
Delicious. I just replace parmesan with smoked beef cheese.
These are amazing!! I added three different types of cheese. Shredded Parmesan on the bottom, Colby and feta on top of the mixture.
Made this exactly as written and it was wonderful! Will definitely make it again.
Very tasty! I added a bit of soy sauce and thought it was a good addition. I had 2 small zucchini and 1/2 acorn squash on hand, so I stuffed them all. It was a warm day so I used the microwave to pre-cook the acorn and zucchini, then scooped some of the out and squash flesh added it back to the stuffing mixture. I thought that adding the cooked squash flesh to the filling added a nice texture and brought the whole thing together. Neither my husband nor I could decide whether we liked the stuffed zucchini or acorn better! I think you could use most any milder tasting squash and it would be very good. This recipe would also work fine with chicken.
This was pretty good. I cooked the zucchini on the grill as directed by the writer of this recipe. Finished off in the oven as directed. Because I was afraid of it being tasteless, I seasoned the zucchini well. The next time, I would serve in on a bed of brown rice...I feel it just needs something more.
No changes necessary!
Delicious added sausage. Everyone loved it. Seasons zucchini before baking, seasoned shrimp when cooking. Very flavorful
WONDERFUL.... So flavorful. Used button mushrooms, a whole tomato chopped, and onion instead of shallot. I had leftover spaghetti noodles so I threw a handful of that in too in order to entice the kids to try it. I think I'd leave out the noodles next time, but it was so good and I have leftovers for tomorrow!
Seriously lacked flavor.
Very delicious. Followed the recipe and added in a few of my own seasonings to bring out the flavors.. My husband said this was a do over for sure..
My spouse does not care for Zucchini or Shrimp, but for whatever reason loves this dish. I love stuffed Zucch's, no matter how they are done.
Delicious!
Great blend of flavors and easy to make.
Love this recipe as is. I’ve also made it with crab or mackerel. I’ve added red bell peppers and olives...very tasty! My go to for stuffed zucchini.
This was delicious. I used 4 large yellow summer squash and I also added some asparagus. They turned out perfect!
