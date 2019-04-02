Nat's Shrimp and Veggie Stuffed Zucchini

We love all the ingredients so I knew these would be great, and they didn't disappoint! My zucchini weren't really big, but I used the same process. The one change I made was using large precooked shrimp as that's what I had in the freezer. I was concerned that they might be dry, but it worked great. Because of that, and with having just medium size zucchini, I made the following change. I did not saute the shrimp with the other ingredients. Instead, I put some of the stuffing mixture into the boats, arranged the cooked shrimp across the stuffing, then layered the rest of the stuffing on top, patting it down slightly. I added the cheese only when the boats were already done. The zucchini was not mushy, but my oven runs a bit hot so I always set my timer 10 min or so short to check on my item.