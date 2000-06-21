Beer Margarita

Well -- we meant to make this recipe -- but accidently dumped a can of frozen orange juice instead of the lemonade. We were committed because the beer was already in the pitcher, so we added the vodka and hoped for the best. How bad could it be? Not bad at all -- actually really good! A happy mistake. We will make the regular recipe with the lemonade next -- which we've made before with tequila instead of vodka. We also did a little drizzle of grenadine to see what happened - and it made it look even prettier -- just a bit sweeter, but I like it without the grenadine just as much. Fun recipe.