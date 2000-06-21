Beer Margarita

4.1
20 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 3
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Sounds strange and dangerous...well it is dangerous, but it tastes great! Margarita salted glass optional.

Recipe by Michael Porter

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Empty lemonade concentrate into pitcher (do not add water!). Pour in vodka and beer. Serve over ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 9mg. Full Nutrition
