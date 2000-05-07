Barbequed Steak

33 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 8
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A tender cut like Porterhouse, T-Bone, Rib Eye, New York or Top Sirloin are all good steaks for this simple marinade. Serve with a dollop of garlic butter, if desired.

Gallery

Credit: France C
9 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
6 mins
additional:
1 hr 53 mins
total:
2 hrs
prep:
1 min
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 (1/2 pound) steaks
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put oil and steak spice on a large enough platter to accommodate the steaks. Coat the steak well with the oil and spices.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil grate

  • Grill steaks over high heat to desired doneness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 60.6mg; sodium 719.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/15/2022