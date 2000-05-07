Barbequed Steak
A tender cut like Porterhouse, T-Bone, Rib Eye, New York or Top Sirloin are all good steaks for this simple marinade. Serve with a dollop of garlic butter, if desired.
This is a great way to do steaks when you don't have time or want to marinate them. We usually do two NY strips and use olive oil vs. veg. oil with McCormicks Montreal Steak Seasoning.Read More
This is a hard one to rate. What is steak spice seasoning mix? I notice others used Montreal but I only had a homemade version. I used less oil. Didn't wow us.Read More
This is a great way to do steaks when you don't have time or want to marinate them. We usually do two NY strips and use olive oil vs. veg. oil with McCormicks Montreal Steak Seasoning.
I use Montreal Steak Seasoning as well. I use olive oil and whisk it together with a couple of tablespoons of lemon juice. Brush it on the steaks and season them liberally about an hour or two before you grill them. Really simple and really good!
I have been making steaks with Montreal Steak Spice for years. However, I never thought about adding garlic butter. I have found a whole new way of making our favourite steaks. Thanks!!!
Most steak seasonings generally are similar blends of seasonings, so I don't think it really matters what brand is used. I do love McCormick's Montreal Seasoning, but in this case we used Kansas City Steak Company's Steak and Prime Rib Seasoning. Using olive oil rather than vegetable oil, and with the addition of Worcestershire sauce, this is the way hubs, the Grill Master, always makes our steaks and they're the best!
This is a hard one to rate. What is steak spice seasoning mix? I notice others used Montreal but I only had a homemade version. I used less oil. Didn't wow us.
Really good didn't need the 1/2 cup of vegetable oil though; way too much oil.
I use Montreal steak seasoning and a generous amount of garlic powder..Mmm good! Thx.
Simple and quick. Good for when you don't want to have to spend hours and hours preparing something. Used Montreal Steak Seasoning.
Tasty, easy and delicious.
This simple recipe makes the most delicious steak. I substituted light olive oil for vegetable oil.
I was short and time and was looking for something that didn't require marinating for hours. This was quick, easy, tastey.
Very, very good steak. It actually tasted like a Steak House Grilled Steak. Very tender on the inside. I added a couple of tablespoons of lemon juice in the mix (2 tbsp.). Great and extremely simple recipe!!
The best way to grill steak! And it works for just about any cut of meat.
I loved this recipe. It's simple but tasted great. I'm not much of a steak fan because I like it well done and therefore is usually dry. I poked the steaks with a fork and then rubbed the marinade in and let sit in the fridge for 2 hours before barbecuing. Even well done the steaks were still fairly tender.
We just love the flavor of Montreal Steak Seasoning! I quartered the recipe for thin (half-inch) strip steaks. Grilled them one minute per side for medium.
During the winter it's usually too cold to grill outside so I marinate the steaks (New York strip is my favorite) with fresh lemon juice and garlic for at least an hour. I pat the steaks dry then season with Montreal steak seasoning, garlic powder, chili powder, and pinch of cinnamon. I pan sear the steaks about 4 minutes per side the finish them in a 500 degree oven for about 6 minutes - I like my steak medium rare. Delicious!
I wanted to take the advice of another reviewer and add lemon juice, but I didn't have any, so I sprinkled on lemon pepper seasoning. Also because it is well below freezing outside, I put it in the oven at 425 degrees for about 30 minutes flipping it over occasionally.
I usually use olive oil on my steaks. I was just wondering what steak spice seasonings to use?? Most used Montreal steak seasoning...but the recipe didn't have any information. Hard recipe to rate.
My husband asked me to cook them again the following week! We make extra and use the meat all week long for other dishes! Perfect...
Very easy way to grill steak. I didn't use a full half cup of oil, but, brushed brushed a light coating on the steaks. I used Penzey's Forward seasoning for a change instead of the normal Montreal seasoning that I typically use. We also usually leave our steaks out for about 30 minutes to get to room temperature for even cooking.
Great steakhouse style steaks right from our own backyard! We used a copycat recipe for Texas Roadhouse seasoning and my husband put this on the steaks and put them in the fridge to sit for several hours before we cooked them. I wouldn't have thought of the oil too. These were delicious, thanks Barb!
It was excelent!
Made this tonight and really enjoyed it! I was only using two steak strips though so didn't need 1/2 cup of oil. I added a bit of Garlic powder and some lemon juice to it and it turned out really good! I'll definitely be using this again
Easy! Used Montreal Steak Spice with olive oil. Very good!!!!
This is the easiest way to make a steak that is also delicious! I scaled down the recipe as our steaks were on the small side and only used a little olive oil. For the steak seasoning, I used Wildtree Rancher Steak Rub. Topped our steak with a garlic herb butter I whipped together. Quick and tasty dinner for us!
This is a pretty standard recipe, if you can call it a recipe. But for those who don’t know how to season their steaks well, this one’s a winner. “Steak spice seasoning mix” is really vague, and steak seasonings vary a lot by flavor, so choose one you really love. I chose to use McCormick's Montreal steak spice and the steaks were seasoned perfectly. The oil really helps add to the flame-grilled flavor. By the way, this does not make 8 servings - I’m not sure who would only eat ¼ pound of steak?
