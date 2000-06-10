Summer Beer II
Fun to serve in the summer for special gatherings or cocktail parties. Given to me from Dottie, a long time friend and sorority sister. Garnish with lemon slices and sprigs of mint.
Fun to serve in the summer for special gatherings or cocktail parties. Given to me from Dottie, a long time friend and sorority sister. Garnish with lemon slices and sprigs of mint.
This is good, alright, but to take it up a notch, use lemon flavored vodka, lime beer, and raspberry lemonade frozen concetrate. Bam! The raspberry lemonade gives it a sweeter taste & is not as acidic. Gone in 60 seconds at a couples shower. Didn't have enough & had to give the recipe to everyone.Read More
I really didn't love this - it was too sweet and the pink lemonade was just weird for me. I do like the idea, I think I will try it again, but use limeaid. Thanks for the recipe.Read More
This is good, alright, but to take it up a notch, use lemon flavored vodka, lime beer, and raspberry lemonade frozen concetrate. Bam! The raspberry lemonade gives it a sweeter taste & is not as acidic. Gone in 60 seconds at a couples shower. Didn't have enough & had to give the recipe to everyone.
The first time I made this whas when my friends came out to visit me and my fiace and I now make it wether people are visiting or not... One thing that I like about this drink is if you keep it in the freezer, it becomes the purfect slush drink, no blender required. Remember, friends dont let friends blend drunk!
I only made one batch of this for my summer barbeque and I think I drank almost all of it myself! The few people that did manage to get a sip in thought it was great too! Don't be afraid to mix beer and vodka - it's wonderful!
A co-worker of mine shared this recipe with me last summer...she called it a "Skip 'N Go Naked." It sounds like an odd combination....but it is sooooo good!! They do go down a little too easy tho'!
~hiccup~ Ummmm, I'd give it 10 stars! Instead of water, we used crushed ice in our smoothie machine...Watch out...it does have a kick that sneaks up on you!
This is the drink of more seasons than summer. We were introduced to it as "STRIP AND GO NAKED" but my friend renamed it as a "DivaTini". You Have to add 24ozs of water or it is way to sour. GREAT DRINK!!!
I was skeptical about mixing the beer and vodka, but read the reviews and decided I had to try this. Made a double batch for our memorial day picnic and it was gone in the first hour! Will definitely keep this on hand for a quick summer time drink!
This is a quick and easy drink for those hot summer nights with friends. A definite ice-breaker!
I made this for the 4th of July and it was delicious! I thought vodka and beer mixed together would be weird but it wasn't at all. The beer just made it fizzy.
Made a huge batch of this for a get together last summer.
This is a great drink! Refreshing and you can't taste the alcohol.
Sweet and refreshiing!
My husband and I made a batch last night to try for our daughter's 1st birthday (cupcakes & cocktails). This would be her signature drink for her adult family & friends. Well, this drink has now become my signature drink! Dangerously delish and so pretty in pink! It was a little too sweet for my husband so for the party - this will be great. No one should have more than one drink at 1 year old party. It would definitely change the atmosphere. ;)
This was really good, but next time I use use less vodka. It has quite the "kick" to it. This Summer Beer will turn into an all season in my family!
This drink is also known as "Sneaky Petes" Be careful! You sit, you drink a few and before you know it you are gone. Designate a driver after this one. But if you're home...Enjoy!!
I really wish someone would have given info of some sort about what kind of beer to use considering not all are equal. I ended up using an actual Sam Adams Summer Beer. I added a bit of sugar as the overall flavor was not as sweet as I would have hoped for. Overall, I thoroughly enjoyed this! As others have stated, this is indeed the perfect summer gathering beverage!
A friend intoduced this to me...LOVED IT!! But we used Pink Lemonade Vodka! Soooo GOOD! Don't make plans to go anywhere!
I really didn't love this - it was too sweet and the pink lemonade was just weird for me. I do like the idea, I think I will try it again, but use limeaid. Thanks for the recipe.
Pretty good!! Also known in my neck of the woods as "Pirate's Punch". Replaced water with diet 7-up and added an extra can to make it not quite so strong. Served it to my Bunco friends who raved. Thanks for the post!
This is good, although I think beer margaritas are much better. I used raspberry lemonade concentrate, used water and added sprite to dilute the alcohol since the taste was very strong. I also added fresh raspberries and mint. I highly recommend making it ahead of time and sticking it in the freezer and making a slushy out of it.
Huge hit at one of our summer barbecues! Most people were skeptical about it since it has beer in it, but they all loved it! I used cherry vodka instead of plain vodka, gave it a nice twist. Thanks for the recipe!
My favorite summer drink. Be careful because it will sneak up on you!
This is a very good, refreshing summer drink. I used rasberry lemonade instead of regular lemonade and it really masks the alcohol. They are quite strong, but isn't that the purpose? lol:) I will be making another batch this weekend.
So delicious served over ice! Perfect summer drink!
One of my best girlfriends told me about this drink last summer, except she doesn't add the water. We make this for all our get togethers now. We've tried several frozen concentrates and no matter what it's always a hit!
Really good! I'm not sure why it calls for a gallon sized pitcher, though. It fits perfectly in a 2 quart pitcher.
Delicious! A Huge hit for my summer BBQ party. I ended up doubling the recipe, but it was such a hit we had to make another batch before the night was over! I tripled the amount water. (Basically I made the pink lemonade according to the can directions) It was WAY too tart for us with only 12 oz. of water. It was still plenty strong. : )
OH MY! This is truly an ODD sounding combination .. however, take the time to make it and you will see ... SOOOO VERY GOOD! I have made it several times this summer and everytime someone asks - What is in that? When I tell them they are shocked yet break out pen & paper!! THANK U~~~!!!!
This is such a fun summer drink and no one even knows that there is beer in it!! Delish and refreshing!
We took this to a cookout this past weekend and everybody LOVED it! It's so good on a hot day, but one word of advice, if you're making it for a crowd, I'd double, or even triple the recipe! You won't be sorry.
This is alright. It's good when you want a change.
Love this drink! I use 1 frozen pink lemonade, 2 Zimas or XXX, 2 lt. beers & 4 shots of Vodka.
i first tried this back in highschool!!!(1987)and it was great!and still is!
Slurped down a couple pitchers of this over the weekend by the pool... so good!! I'm going to make this one all summer long! Don't cut the vodka down, it makes the lemonade too tart. Stick with the exact recipe and you will love it.
Nutritious and delicious. Hmmm, well... one out of two ain't bad!
So easy and you can keep everything on hand. I took this to a 70’s themed party and presented it as the Skip and-go Naked. It was a Hit! The pitcher was gone before you knew it and everyone wanted to know what I put in it. I chose to go with the Lime Beer and Lemon Vodka. Next time I might try to infuse a little fresh fruit with a corresponding flavor of vodka. Blueberry sounds like a good start..
Omg....so good!!!! Gone in seconds at recent cookout....had to make 3 batches. I used pink lemonade concentrate, 12 oz vodka, 12 oz beer (bottle landshark) and 12 oz sprite. No water. Everyone was asking for the recipe! New favorite drink...I highly recommend!!!
We made it with raspberry lemonade and it was a huge hit. I bought enoough ingredients to make a triple recipe. At the last minute, I decided to double it instead...I should never have second guessed myself. Our guests loved it. Of course I am sure that the fact that it was 90 degrees on Memorial Day didn't hurt either!
I haven't made this in awhile. I used to use raspberry lemonade, and we call this drink "skip and go naked"....can I say that.
I thought this was very good, but seemed a little too strong so I first added an extra 12 oz of water, still a little too sour or something so then I added a can of sprite and it was perfect! We all loved it!!! We prefer the title "Skip and Go Naked" though, much more fun, although the way I modified it makes it not quite so wicked, so no one was naked, but I already have requests to bring it for 4th of July and camping! Thanks for sharing!!!
Ooooooo. Awesome :)
GREAT SUMMER, IN THE SUN DRINK
Reminds me of those good ole college parties. I typically don't like sweet drinks, but this one hit the spot. I doubled the recipe and added an extra beer. Definitely great for a hot day!
Watch out!!! Great summer recipe but serve in small cups!
Excellent beverage! I can drink these all day.
This recipe was very easy and tasty, you won't even know there's alcohol! The only problem is that they go down quite easy so after one pitcher we were feeling the mixture :)
My husband really likes this, I think it's so-so, hence the 4 stars. The first time I made it according to the recipe and it was a little tart for my tastes (but quite a kick). The next time I tried to sweeten it with about 1/4 cup of sugar and I thought that was too sweet. Maybe third time's the charm. It could also be the beer I used (newcastle). A lighter beer might give it a better taste.
Ive been making this all summer, but with 6 beers and no water. I also use 100 proof vodka- makes it a little more dangerouse!
OH yea baby. This was a great one to share with company on the deck in the hot hot summer. Add LOTS of ice.
This was great. kept it in the freezer in a gallon jug stayed nice and slushy.
I made this for a fishing trip gathering for family and friends, I liked it ok but most everyone else said it was too tart and they said it was just OK, not the yummy response I was hoping for. Slightly disappointed.
We make this every summer for my boyfriends birthday. So delicious!!! Tastes great if you use orange concentrate too. Ours is a little stronger than this one though. We use: 2 cans lemonade or orange concentrate 26er vodka 12 beers Enjoy!!
Made this for a get together-and everyone really loved it. I followed the recipe exactly..perfect. One of my guest said he would drink anything but beer--he was shocked to find out beer is what he was drinking! Thanks Patty!
Used different flavors of lemonade and flavored vodka. All combinations were great! This is the new family favorite for our annual beach vacation!
I recently brought this to a party and everyone loved it-we went through two large pitchers!
My roomates and I used to make these but called them porch crawlers. We would freeze the batch and then serve it slushy, yuummmm. Try adding fruit and then freezing.
I've been making this for years, but I use Jack Daniels, which is much better and I don't use the water.
This is great when you want to try something different on a hot day. Everyone wanted to try it and could not believe what was in it when I told them! I will be making this again for sure.
We added (1) cut up lime to this drink....and it was fantastic. The drink was ok without the lime, just a little sweet for our taste.
We used to make this back in our young days, minus the water. "Strip-n-Go-Naked", "Sip-n-Go-Naked"....love this...I still, to this day, will add lemonade to my beer...yummo! Try using the already made..Roberts Lemonade.. in the half gallon jug..works best! Then you don't have to add water, and it don't come out tart.
This is a very refreshing drink with just a bit of tartness from the lemonade. It's one of those mixed drinks where you don't taste the alcohol, so don't worry about mixing vodka & beer. We served this to dinner guests and they loved it too- highly recommended!
A bartender at our local Moose Lodge used to make these...I think he left out the water...He called them "skip and go naked"...It sure would make you want to do that..lol
Took a double batch to a small party.....Gone in no time flat. A huge hit!!!! Don't let the ingredients fool you!!!
I have been making this for years, but we call it 'Strip & go nekked!' Don't be afraid to use other flavors of frozen lemonade: i.e. limeade, rasberry, etc.
Yum, but sweet. Thanks
This sounded and looked strange but I had the ingredients so tried it. Very Good! I don't like beer but this tasted more like it had grapefruit juice in it.
This is a great recipe! You definitely have to like lemonade to enjoy it, though. Good news for me is I like lemonade... and I like alcohol... and so did everyone else that tried it.
My friends and I used to make this years ago but ours didn't have any water in it and it was made in the blender. We called it Skip and Go Nakeds.
This is very excellent to sip alone or to share. It goes down nicely and kicks in slowly. It is now part of my stock and I get frequent request for the "pink" one. The ingredients are readily available, that's the best part.
I really like this! The second time I made it I used raspberry lemonade concentrate instead of pink lemonade and it was really great!
I've made this a few times, but a bit differently. I use no water, 1 cup of vodka, and 3 cans of any light beer along with the pink lemonade, and it is delicious! No beer taste, not too sweet. Garnish with fresh raspberries if desired, or fresh cranberries if serving at Christmas- it's not JUST a summer drink!!
We have been making this FOR YEARS and call it SKIP AND GO NAKED... after a lot of them, you just may skip... and go naked! LOTS of fun with this one! LOVE IT always a hit!
I added about a 1/4 cup strawberries and jiuce then cut the vodka down to 8oz. Was a smash it at my 4th of July party... will definatally do it again.
Refreshing and delicious-- goes down way too easily! If you like this recipe, check out "Beer Margaritas" on this Website.
This was great! A nice refreshing beverage that catches up to you quick!
They didnt have the right frozen lemonade at the store so I just subbed with regular frozen lemonade and an orange one... used corona for the beer and absolut citron for the beer. Sneaks up on you, very potent!
OMG! This is the best refreshing summer cooler anyone would ever want. I made it several times last summer and MANY TIMES this summer!!!! ENJOY!!!
Excellent drink. I added sliced lemon, lime, and orange
This was actually very good and refreshing. I made it for a bunch of us gals, and they all liked it alot.
Very good, simple to make and tasty too
I made this over the summer and forgot to review it until now, if that tells you anything. This is one of those drinks where it doesn't taste good until you've had like 3 glasses of it. We all drank it, but nobody really liked the taste of it. Thanks, but I won't be making this again.
Loved this drink, but a little too sweet for me. I added a bit more water.
sounds gross, tastes great! i'm gonna drink this all summer!!
Great recipe...but I substituted Sprite for the water to give bit of zing... YUM!
Yum! Like it with the pink lemonade. Will try limeade next time - margarita style! When sipping on it, you definitely can't taste the high EtOH content.
Good, but potent!
It's a mighty tasty drink, but boy can it sneak up on you quick! I found it a better to mix 24-30oz of water instead of 12oz and Strawberry Guava juice is a nice substitute for the pink lemonade.
So Good!
Great recipe. This was a big hit at our Memorial Day party.
This really is fabulous. My husband and I drank the entire pitcher this evening! We can't wait to have some friends over to share with!
Pretty good but a little on the sweet side for me.
This. Is. Brilliant!!! By far the most refreshing cocktail for anytime of the year. I made a first batch at a party I hosted and it disappeared. THEN I made a batch for Steeple Chase (Horse races in the South) and it vanished without me getting a glass. I wouldn't change anything about it. Whoever invented it should win a Nobel prize.
Good. Was better with the can of Sprite that I added to it.
My friends looked at me like I was crazy while making this. They loved it! Only thing I did different was to use a bottle of Bud Light Lime and added an additional 12 oz water. Yummmm!!!
Very simple and very good. We used Heineken and doubled it for a party with 10 guests. (We also served Lava Lamps.) Definitely serve on ice. And it is more widely known as Strip and Go Naked.
Absolutely Amazing!!! Love to try different juice and beer combinations. Wild Blue a blueberry beer is great in this.
Very Good! Quite Sweet! Just a little taste of the beer! Use ice!
Very sweet and VERY strong. This is very similar to Mikes hard lemonade. Very easy to make.
One of the reviewers knew this recipe as "Skip-and-go-naked" -- well, I was first introduced to these drinks (although we used plain lemonade instead of pink) way back in 1980 when camping at Cape Hatteras in NC. I was told they were called "Strip-and-go-Naked!"....and although my memory is a bit foggy, I think we did!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections