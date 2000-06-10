Summer Beer II

4.6
181 Ratings
  • 5 134
  • 4 34
  • 3 12
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Fun to serve in the summer for special gatherings or cocktail parties. Given to me from Dottie, a long time friend and sorority sister. Garnish with lemon slices and sprigs of mint.

Recipe by PJ's kitchen

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place lemonade concentrate in a gallon pitcher. Measure water and vodka in the 12 ounce lemonade can and add to the pitcher. Pour in the beer, mix well and serve over ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 5.7mg. Full Nutrition
