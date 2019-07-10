Seafood Marinara Pasta
This seafood marinara pasta is a little more elaborate than a basic marinara but still simple, quick, and relatively cheap. This recipe will feed 4 people who like to eat or 5 to 6 light eaters!
key to any recipe with mussels is to wash them thoroughly. After I washed, debearded my mussels I added them to a bowl of water with fresh squeezed lemon. This took any fish smell right out. This recipe was very good. Thank youRead More
Delicious! I made this as written, only adding black pepper and crushed red pepper for a little heat. The sauce is wonderful and the seafood is perfectly cooked. I threw a little chopped parsley on when I served this. Excellent! Thanks for the recipe!
Made this last night its super super easy! Used white wine vinegar instead however only used 1/4cup. Excellent! Keeping this recipe for the future.
As written, it looks like the pasta/shrimp to sauce ratio would have been way out of whack. I used about 10 oz of pasta, subbed a 14.5 oz can of fire roasted tomatoes (drained) for 1 of the fresh tomatoes, and subbed a 14.5 oz can of Italian stewed tomatoes (which I pureed) for the 8 oz of crushed tomatoes. I only used 1 Tbsp of oil total and also added in a can of mushrooms. I doubled the lemon juice, added a little cracked pepper and some red pepper flakes for a kick. Not a fan of mussels, so I used only shrimp, about 1.5 pounds. We sprinkled fresh parm and fresh chopped basil on top. It was really easy to make, flavorful and healthy!
The sauce was bland and there was far too much liquid. It did not cling to the pasta properly (of which there was far too much called for in the recipe). I would not make this again.
Love this dish! Only thing we did different was to cook the mussels beforehand then add the meat to the sauce, plus we added scallops and chopped clams and some italian seasoning. MMMmmmmm!!
Love this recipe!! My fiance was like eww when i said i was making seafood with marinara sauce(he loves his alfredo sauce) but he loved it. Even asked to make it again 2 weeks later! The only thing i did different is to add some red pepper flakes and black pepper as suggested in an earlier review! Thanks for the great recipe!
Had this tonight & my 8yr old loved it...I used only chopped clams & mussels...didn't have any white wine & it still came out supurb.
I made this recipe for Mother's Day this year and it was a hit! I added extra crushed tomatoes and a little sugar for sweetness. Delicious!!!
Thought the sauce was a little taste less
I found this dish a little bland, but if you really just want to taste the seafood with only a little flavor coming from the sauce, it's ok.
Absolutely wonderful. I used an entire box of Pomi tomatoes and half a bottle of wine. Ah-maz-ing!
Made using recipe as a spice amounts guideline. Flavor was great! I did find a frozen mix of the various seafood and used this with extra shrimp. Will make again.
So, so good! My entire family gobbled this up. Didn't change a thing and it came it perfectly, although the sauce is much more like a broth, which we like better anyway. Poured it over the pasta and sopped up the broth with crusty french bread. Delicious!
followed the instruction as it is, i added a dash of salt and pepper. Simple, easy and delicious!
I made this for dinner last night using all mussels because they were on sale. Instead of crushed tomatoes I used chopped romas from my freezer and some extra paste. I also added a few crushed red pepper flakes. Hubby says it was the best seafood marinara he has ever had. Next time I will use shrimp. Excellent recipe for cold, fall night at home.
This is soooooo good!!! I did change it a bit, 1/2 red onion seemed to be plenty. I couldn't find an 8 oz can of crushed tomatoes so I got a regular sized one (12-14 oz) and I accidently put the whole little can of tomato paste in. Oops, but it didn't hurt anything because it was delicious! It was just a thicker more tomatoey sauce and that was fine with us.
Very very good!
Boring - missing something, used scallops instead of mussels (hubby not fond of them), toooooo much liquid.
The sauce was a touch over-done for the flavor it produced. I thought it was a touch too much tomato-tasting (even for a marinara). However, the shellfish was really good with the exception of the mussels, but I think the mussels had more to do with the quality at my grocery store as opposed to the recipe. Over all, it was ... okay - nothing special; I probably will not be making this one again.
Delish!! I didn't have shrimp or wine so I used vegetable broth instead. I added shallots. My DD requested this meal before going off to college. She loved this. Now she has requested this whenever she returns home.
I replaced mussels with large scallops, it was good and low calorie.
This was very good. I found a package of frozen mussels at Whole Foods so decided to make this also using frozen shrimp. I used chopped tomatoes instead of fresh, and tomato sauce in place of crushed because that's what I had. It would be hard to mess this one up.
I followed others advice in adding more in all seafood areas except the whole clams. Also made more sauce as recommended change , and it was awesome. Thank you very much.
My favorite marinara recipe!
So good. You can make it spicier or milder too. No matter what it is very, very good. Got compliments on it.
Frickin Awesome! So easy to make. THANK YOU xxxxx
It was good but the sauce was more of a broth than a sauce. Would like to see it a little thicker. Made it exactly as in the recipe. Very easy to make.
But, I only did shrimp and no thyme or mussels. All in all I'd like to try again but by the full recipe although I probably will still have no thyme...:)
I love this recipe! It's easy and delicious.
I add garlic salt, mushroons & basil .
I read the reviews for this seafood pasta, and some said it tasted to watery. The reason I think this was likely due to was the seafood,especially if its frozen. Unless the thawed seafood is drained well before its added to the tomato Marinara,your seafood in your Marinara will be watery. I drain mine in a colander that I drained the pasta and the Maranara was superb with my Shrimp and mussels. I threw in some scallops just because I had them. I also added an ample amount of red pepper flakes for spice and some heat, and replaced the onions with shallots. Delish!
Made it tonight, it was fantastic. I used water and a seafood flavoring packet in place of white wine. For a spicier version I might add crushed red pepper or some spicy condiment next time. This is a little time consuming but well worth it on your day off!!
Delicious flavor! I used scallops instead of mussels and still yummy! Sauce was a little thin so I might try it with whole stewed tomatoes next time instead of crushed tomatoes. Everyone loved it!
Great Marinara recipe. It is restaurant quality.
First of all, I read all nineteen reviews before beginning this adventure. Thank you for all the advice. I used my white garden onions & tomatoes. I used vegetable oil rather than olive oil because I was out. I did not use vinegar. I added a lot of black pepper, salt, oregano, & some sugar. I used raw scallops and let those simmer in the sauce. I used pre-cooked mussels & shrimp which I added near the end just to heat through. I did not measure anything. My sauce was pretty running, I think because of the seafood I used & how it had been packaged. I used most of a 12oz can of tomato paste to thicken the sauce. This was fabulous!!
Super easy to make! I used mussels and scallops, and it was delicious. Feel free to add red pepper flakes for a little spice, or serve cold on Foccia bread sliced as a bruscetta.
I followed the recipe completely except for adding a bit more hot pepper flakes (as I love spice & heat). It is a keeper and I will make it again in the future.
Watery, too much oregano. Starched it and tasted poor. Onions not defined unless you read thoroughly. Turned the garlic brown before onions added. Lotta work.Waste of shrimp and fresh mussels.
Made this with only slight modifications to fit our pantry - chopped one large tomato, then drained and used a can of diced to take the place of the second; also let it cook down a bit more than the recipe before adding the seafood. All in all, a great recipe we will make again. Thanks!
This is a great recipe as is, my substitute, however, is to use the frozen seafood mix that I find in my grocer's frozen seafood section. I've made this a few times and, once, being short on time I used a jar a marinara...it was still yummy.
It was amazing!!!
Simple!
Recipe was great for a base! I added the crushed red pepper and cracked pepper as others suggested. I included anchovies with the onions and garlic and used diced tomatoes instead of crushed. I added scallops, shrimp, capers and kalamata olives just before serving. Will definitely make this again!!
