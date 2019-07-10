Seafood Marinara Pasta

4.4
56 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 11
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This seafood marinara pasta is a little more elaborate than a basic marinara but still simple, quick, and relatively cheap. This recipe will feed 4 people who like to eat or 5 to 6 light eaters!

Recipe by Lee514

Gallery

Credit: Cindy
15 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook linguine at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain well in a colander set in the sink.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in garlic and onion; cook and stir until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Heat remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Stir in green onion and diced tomatoes; cook and stir until tomatoes have softened. Stir onion mixture into tomato mixture; add crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, oregano, and thyme. Simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in mussels and shrimp, then pour in wine and lemon juice. Cover and increase heat to high. Cook until shrimp have turned pink and mussels have opened, discarding any that have not opened. Serve over pasta and garnish with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
878 calories; protein 67.3g; carbohydrates 104g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 236.1mg; sodium 938.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/01/2022