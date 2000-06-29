BBQ Dry Rub

4.7
320 Ratings
My family has been making this dry rub for years. It is awesome on country-style ribs and pork steaks!

Recipe by Cindy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
3 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together white and brown sugars, salt, pepper, and paprika. Rub onto pork 10 minutes prior to grilling. Store any leftover rub in a sealed container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2.4mg. Full Nutrition
