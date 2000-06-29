BBQ Dry Rub

I discovered this recipe today. Made it, ate it, and loved it!!! My husband and I devoured a whole rack of pork ribs. It was an insane feeding frenzy. We usually don't go from civilized to animal-like when at the dinner table, but we never cooked tasty ribs like this either. I have to admit that I did follow the suggestions of several other reviewers by adding other seasonings. My husband and I have a palate for bold flavors. So, I experimented with all sorts of spices that I had in my spice rack (tandori spices, chipotle spices, chili powder, cayenne, onion powder, garlic powder, and season salt). I ran a taste test to compare how this recipe would stand up to two store-bought dry rubs (Porky's Memphis Dry Rub and McCormick's Grill Mate's Pork Rub). By far, this recipe beat out the competition. The sweet, salty flavors just enhanced the meat. We literally could not wait to take the next bite. I recommend this recipe to all. I also recommend experimenting with several spices to cater to your taste.