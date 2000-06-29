BBQ Dry Rub
My family has been making this dry rub for years. It is awesome on country-style ribs and pork steaks!
My family has been making this dry rub for years. It is awesome on country-style ribs and pork steaks!
Very good. I cut the whole recipe in half and added 1tblspn each of garlic powder and onion powder and just a touch of cayanne pepper. I rubbed (very liberaly!) 8 pcs of 1 1/2 inch thick chops and have enough left over for at least two more applications to chicken or ribs later! The chops got rave reviews!Read More
There is a heck of a lot of this rub to store after use, and I didn't enjoy it that much -- neither did my husband. But, hey, it's good to try new things! I just found it had an overly peppery taste, where my husband thought it was overly sweet...? It also made a lot of juice come out of the meat once it was rubbed in and sat in the fridge for a few minutes... is that normal?Read More
Very good. I cut the whole recipe in half and added 1tblspn each of garlic powder and onion powder and just a touch of cayanne pepper. I rubbed (very liberaly!) 8 pcs of 1 1/2 inch thick chops and have enough left over for at least two more applications to chicken or ribs later! The chops got rave reviews!
This recipe is AWESOME! As I was mixing the ingredients together, I thought that this would also be a great recipe to make and put in a mason jar as a present for someone who enjoys cooking out on the grill.
I can't stop putting this rub on all my pork BBQing. We love it. I make double or triple batches and keep it in a ziploc bag. I noticed that it's not always as good as the first time I mix it up, so now I always take out what I need and add some fresh Brown sugar to the mix. Then it's just perfect! Thanks.
excellent. I used it on boneless chicken breasts. I brushed the chicken with garlic oil first (kept it very moist) put the rub on, and then grilled it on the george foremen. I absolutely loved this recipe and will be making it again and again!
I had never tried a dry rub before. This was sensational! I used it on pork chops and then grilled. My family loved it. I did cut back on the salt and pepper, as others recommended. I also used a little less paprika and added 1/4 cup garlic powder. Will definitely use this one again.
I almost use this religiously on all meats that are going to be grilled...amazing rub. Thank you for the post...definate staple at our BBQ's.
Super Salmon!!! Try this rub on salmon and grill, even fish haters will eat it! :)
wow this sums it up, have used it on ribs, pork chops,& chicken it is just super. Thanks for the recipe would rave more about this but need to go and make more rub
I tried this last night with pork steaks. I let them sit a few minutes with the rub and then we added some bottled BBQ Sauce the last 5 minutes of grilling. They were a big hit. My husband wants them again this weekend!!! Thanks for the recipe!!!
This made the most heavenly spiced country style pork ribs. I dry rubbed the ribs and let them stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking. It is also great on baked pork chops and the cooking liquid makes a spicy gravy that hits the spot! This will become a regular dish at my house!
Awesome recipe! Simple and delicious! I've made them many many times already. Tastes really great with chicken wings and especially delicious on baby ribs. Just rub on, wrap in aluminium foil and bake. There is however not enough of the wonderful meat juice. Putting on more rub doesn't give more juice either; it just gets overpowering. I usually go with the ratio of 5:5:2:1:1:1 (brown sugar - white sugar - salt - black pepper - paprika powder - garlic powder). The garlic powder is pretty important. I gotta memorise that, because people keep asking for it. I also like to add some dried parsley (but it actually only adds to the visual appeal). Thanks Cindy!
This is my favorite. I use it on my brisket. Also great on ribs. Thanks for the recipe.
This is an AWESOME rub!! It's so easy for the "rub challenged" like myself. A gourmet cook...I am not, but I found myself liking the ribs more than any of the restaurant ribs that I have had. I used Kristy's recipe for ribs and they were DELICIOUS!!! Depending on how many ribs you're making (I made about 3 pounds of bone-in spare ribs) I would follow this recipe and then divide in half. Use half of the recipe and store the other half. IT IS ABSOLUTELY AWESOME! Thanks Cindy!
There is a heck of a lot of this rub to store after use, and I didn't enjoy it that much -- neither did my husband. But, hey, it's good to try new things! I just found it had an overly peppery taste, where my husband thought it was overly sweet...? It also made a lot of juice come out of the meat once it was rubbed in and sat in the fridge for a few minutes... is that normal?
Very easy rub to make. I really didn't think to much about the taste of it but my family tells me my taste buds are gone because I use to many hot spices. I used this rub on baby backs, covered them in foil and left them in the refrigerator overnight, slow roasted in the oven and grilled 10 minutes on the grill. My family said that they were "THE BEST RIBS EVER ATE". I'm doing it again today. P.S. - Added some garlic powder also.
I must say that was the best Pork Steak I have ever grilled. When I went looking for something to liven up my steaks and found this recipe I knew it had to be great. The only draw back with the kids is too much pepper. I will definately use this rub many times over with a little adjustment on the pepper. Overall it was fantastic!! Thanks so much for sharing this recipe.~CT
made this for a causal BBQ, and i had my doubts cos i watch license to grill and that dude adds LOTS of flavor, and marinades his meat for like forever. husband grilled this one to PERFECTION. i only marinaded it for like 2 hrs. and slathered tony roma's bbq sauce over it while it was cooking off the heat. meat was tender and it was gone in a flash. good stuff! gave me the confidence to experiment more! :)
Wow! Awesome flavor! Instead of grilling the pork ribs, I made them with the BBQ dry rub in my rotisserie. Everyone loved the ribs! People were asking for more ribs and forgetting about the grilled chicken. I definitely will use this BBQ dry rub again!!!! Thanks.
This was very good. I scaled it down to six servings and rubbed on chicken breasts before grilling. My husband and 10-year old just loved it! I did think it needed some garlic, so I added 2 TB. of garlic powder. Delicious! The one other thing I will change next time is to add some cayenne for heat. We like spicy.
well i just got done makeing them and my husband just loved it... so thank you very much cindy" the only reason i made it was that i had all the stuff to make it with... but it sure was good i have to go so i can eat some more,,,:).. the Todd family
My father was skeptical when I wanted to use this recipe on the pork ribs he bought since he never had dry rub on meat, but after taking a few bites he had changed his mind. I agree since the ribs were fantastic. I recommend anyone who wants a dry rub recipe to use this once since it's fantastic and doesn't use esoteric ingredients.
No one can believe how easy this recipe is. Even my kids love it. I make a double batch, just to have it on hand when I grill.
This was DELICIOUS! I followed the recipe as written (scaled down to 6- covered 8 chicken legs perfectly with a little left over). I'll be using this for all of our BBQ chicken and pork from now on.
Unlike most people, I used it on chicken...Very good rub...I suggest you cut down on the black pepper if you don't like spicy foods. Also, I added garlic powder to the mix. Only let it marinate for aprox 10 mins due to time constraints and it was still great. Thx Cindy
This is really great. We've tried it on just about every meat, and it tastes great on everything. Chicken is especially tasty.
I will definitely use this again AND Again! Reccomended all the way. Super easy to make. I can't wait to use this on chicken. I love how it carmalized onto my pork, it has very good flavor. Thanx for the recipe!!!
This one is for keeps. Tastes great and adds a wonderful color to the meat. I keep a sprinkle bottle of it with my everyday spices too.
This is a great recipe. I just wanted to add two things. 1. If the rub is clumping, burning, or getting sticky you probably have large pieces of brown sugar. Mix the brown sugar into the rub in stages and make sure you crush any large chunks or they will burn. 2. Try cutting the salt and pepper by 25% each. If you still think it is too much then cut a total of 50%. Try replacing whatever you take one with a 4:4:1 mix of onion powder, garlic powder, and cumin. It worked for me.
Amazing results! When I first mixed the ingrediants together I was a little skeptical. But boy was I wrong! I put the rub on a large tri-tip and once it sat on the grill for about 5 minutes it carmilized perfectly, and the smell - yum!! It had that perfect blend of sweet and spice to make the tri-tip mouth watering. Can't wait to try it on chicken!!
This is SOOOOO GOOOD. We try it on chicken wings tonight and it was the best ever. My kids couldn't get enough of it. I added a tbsp of onion powder and 1 tbsp of garlic powder to the rub.
Who knew? I've never before used a dry rub but thought I'd take a chance. My grilled chops always turn out dry & flavorless but not today! This was so easy and left my chops juicy and delicious. I always thought you had to add lots & lots of BBQ sauce but there was absolutely no need with this rub. We'll be having this again and again and again. Thanks.
We've used this dry rub so many times and it's so good each time! great on all kinds of meats, especially ribs, beef or pork.
I love this.....it tastes great. I've made alot of it and stored it in plastic containers to use all summer.
Awesome!!!thats all i can say
Went down great with our friends that came over for a bbq yesterday. Added some chili for a little more spice, not for the faint-hearted
This recipe deserves a rating HIGHER than 5 stars! I used it on Country Style Ribs, and got RAVE reviews...definitely RESTAURANT quality or better! Thanks so much for sharing this recipe! Can't wait to use it again!
This rub was disappointing. It just didn't have enough flavor. It might be good for a based but then add seasonings to it.
Delicious!!!! It was fantastic on porkchops. A keynote....use SMOKED paprika, it gives a great BBQ twist.
I really liked the way thos turned out! I used it on boneless pork chops and i broiled them. (too cold to turn the grill on) It smelled like barbque sauce when it was cooking. I can't wait to use it on ribs! And i definitley can't wait to grill more pork! I used less than half of the pepper and it still came great!
Wow, I used this recipe on a salmon filet and it was awesome. I'm not a huge salmon fan and I thought it was going to be too fishy since it didn't marinate at all. I put on the rub, cooked it on a George Foreman grill, and it was GREAT. I added 1 tsp of ground flaxseed to the rub for added omega 3's, and it was so good. Will definitely be using this recipe a LOT! Thanks.
I love this receipe! I used it with bbq sauce and it was to die for!. No more bbq without this first. Thanks!!!
This is the first rub I have ever tried and I was very happy with the way it turned out. I tried it on Pork Chops and there is no doubt I will be doing it again!
I love this on steaks the only person who did not love it said there was a little to much pepper. So I just cut back on it the next time.
Delicious on bbqed chicken!!! Thanks
I have officially been upgraded to possible wife status by my boyfriend. I used this rub on the "Baby Back Ribs" recipe from this site and was just blown away. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Update: my boyfriend is now my fiance, and I still use this rub EVERY time. It is a little heavy on the pepper (the men love that!), but those who are a little pepper-hesitant.. I cut it in 1/2 and replace it with garlic powder. Still fabulous.
Don't forget to add 2 T garlic powder, 1T onion powder. I like to dry rub them SPARINGLY the night before & store in the fridge (like a marinade, but without all the liquid). Then shortly before grilling take them out and dry rub them again.
I love this! I was looking for something different than a marinade and found this. I use it on chicken and beef. I add five spice powder for an asian flare when I make skewers. Comes out great.
Made the recipe as written just halved it. I thought it was going to be extremely sweet but I admit I was wrong. Rubbed it sparingly on our pork steaks about 1 hour prior to grilling and I didn't even use BBQ sauce on mine. The whole family loved it.
FANTASTIC! Best meat rub and easy to make.
I made a small amount of this rub at first and to my surprise, used it up within days. I have made a much larger batch and keep it with my other spices, since I'm often grilling meat. I've used it on beef, pork and chicken (rubbed with oil prior to putting the rub on as another reviewer suggested) with nothing less than amazing results.
I followed this to a T, and it came out sticky and tangy and inedible. I had to toss out some good pork tenderloins on this. Sorry, but wasnt for me.
Really good recipe for the grill. Everyone in the family enjoyed it. Grilling formed a really nice crust on the outside and a moist meat on the inside. Great flavor and very easy to do.
Warning: Makes a LARGE batch and if you don't like it, you will have a lot of waste. I used it on pork ribs and it was too salty! Also, the rub dried the meat out something terrible. It was like eating jerky.
I can't rave enough about this recipe. This is now a mainstay in our household and company asks for the recipe too. Rubbed into boneless chops for grilling is our favorite way to use it. It is quite spicy -so our kids aren't as nuts about it as us. That's okay -we'll throw hamburgers on for them and eat the chops. :)
Great rub for chicken or pork. I changed the recipe just a bit, by increasing the pepper & paprika, and adding 1/4 cup each of garlic powder & onion powder. It does a wonderful job of seasoning meat.
Rubbed on a pork tenderloin and grilled - ummmm good!
If I could give this recipe 100 stars I would. We absolutely LOVED this. The only suggestion I would make is to cut the salt to a quarter of a cup (if you are sodium sensitive). But,otherwise..YUM!!
I tried this on pork ribs and have to say it was a little too salty. Other than that though, the flavor was very good and I will definitely try it again--just with less salt!
I first used this recipe on ribs and it was ok, but not quite what I expected. Next I used it on a pork shoulder roast that was stuffed with garlic and it turned out awesome. Everyone was raving about how good the roast was with the rub on it. Now I only use it on roasts!
SO good! This is my first time using a dry rub, and I just love it...I am a total convert now! Used it on Boneless Beef Ribs, can't wait to try it on other meats! Yumm!
yum all around the table.
All I can say is MMMMMM!
I have been using this rub for at least a year or more and just got around to reviewing it. I personally think this is great. It makes a lot and you can store the leftovers in a sealed container and use as needed.
Very good! I make one similar to this. This one had less ingredients and even better.
MUST TRY! I've used this recipe many times for pork, beef, chicken, fish. Best salmon I've ever had from the grill and also best pork shoulder roast.
This is really good. It made AWESOME pork ribs!
The best!!!!! I never could come up with a good seasoning for ribs and I came across this one and for the first time, my ribs were the best at my family cookout and it was the talk of the cookout. I did let the ribs sit overnight before grilling. also no sauce was needed
I have been on a quest for years to perfect the art of slow cooked BBQ. This is very similar to the rub i have been using for years. Just add 1/4 cup of Onion powder and you will have the Best BBQ Dry rub on the planet. Try this on Grilled pork chops and wow your guests. I Guarantee they will want the recipe before they leave. I usually marinate the pork in this rub for a min of 3 hours in the fridge. Remember to let the meat hit room temperature BEFORE you grill or BBQ.
DELICIOUS!!! I ADD GARLIC AND ROSEMARY TO IT AND MMMMMMMM!!!!
This is all we every use on pork if we're grilling. I've passed it on to more people than I can count!
Fabulous on cedar plank salmon. Rub olive oil on top and bottom of both salmon and cedar plank(soaked in water at least 2 hrs). Use dry rub both over top and under salmon. The basic flavor of the rub perfectly complements the subtle flavor imparted by the cedar. Sooo good!
My mom and I had a competition last night and I was declared the hands down winner with this rub. I cut it down quite a bit to 5 servings and still had some left over which I am going to try on salmon, as per another review. Excellent savory and sweet rub! Update: I tried this on chicken leg quarters with the skin removed and my husband re-proposed to me when we were done! :-)
Great on chicken and ribs!! Thanks.
X-TRA great !!!! the only change I made was to add ab ounce or two of Emeril's stuff ...tastes wonderful,everyone loved it
This was excellent! After reading all of the reviews (thank you folks!) I used slightly less than 1/4 cup pepper, and added approximately 1/4 cup garlic powder and 2 tsp. cayenne pepper. I rubbed my sliced pork loin and let it marinate in the fridge for approximately 4 hours and then baked in the oven; very tasy and moist! I still have enough mix left over to do some chicken next week! Thank you for the post :)
Spicy, but very tasty! One of our favorites! I ease up on the pepper a little, husband does not like spicy food.
Very good rub sweet with just a tad bite love it been using for years. I set mine to 30 servings used it generously and store the rest. Did three racks of ribs yesterday 3 2 1 method came out perfect. everyone completed on the rub and BBQ sauce and of course the ribs. I am not a big fan of ribs but yesterday and the flavor tenderness might of changed my mind just might do ribs more often
Really really good. Had left overs but kept in air tight container and used it till it was done. Really good on pork butt for pull pork sandwiches.
This receipe will replace all rubs,barbeque sauces used ever used starting from now on. I put my ribs on the top rack of my grill and they came out mmmm, mmmm, good. When I made it 3 more times and my propane ran out, I through my ribs in my oven. This was the best mistake I could have made. The sugars, salt melted in such an even way, far better than the grill. The meat was much moister too. I've added 1/4 cup garlic powder to the receipe since I can't live without it and made it 3 more times. I have people asking me for my "family" secret receipe. I don't have the heart to tell them I down loaded it and added 1/4 cup of garlic powder. Enjoy!!
I absolutely love this rub! I made it according to the recipe a couple months ago, and have used it on steak, pork and chicken. I just ran out and I am going to make more! It is the perfect balance of sugar and spice and everyone loves it!
FAMILY LOVED IT AND IT WAS EASY TO MAKE.
This is good enough like it is, that I've adopted it and adapted it with my own touches to make it my own: Garlic, onion, and chipotle powders. YUM!!!
i made this rub for the first time. i will definately be using it again... i wasn't sure how it would taste so i scaled down the recipe a bit but i wish i would have made more!
I'm a Filipina professional currently working here in Saudi Arabia. I've long been looking for a chicken marinade until i've found this recipe. I've marinate the chicken overnight, oven baked it for less than an hour, & it really is a winner, taste sooo good, my family love it!
I have been using this dry rub recipe "as-is" for years. Great recipe!
We have used this rub on chicken for almost three years now. We first pound chicken breasts very thin, then rub them with olive oil(with minced garlic mixed into it), rub with the dry rub, let sit for a few minutes, then grill. It is AWESOME! We have served this so many times entertaining and everyone loves it! We make this monthly, except for a time when we didn't have a grill, and then we missed it alot!
This is a wonderful dry rub. I tried it on some steaks and they had great flavor! I only made 1/4 a recipe in case I didn't like it, but it IS very good! It also seems to store well in a tightly closed jar. Good post!
I've used this recipe several times. It makes all the difference in making great barbeque. I've also used it on pork loin. It makes your meat so tender. Just follow the recipe.
Decent. I made this rub because my husband loves BBQ and it was so basic. However, I did some other on-line searches and saw that most dry rubs are essentially the same, but many added other spices, so, I took some liberties with this recipe. I added pinch(es) of garlic powder, chili powder, paprika and ground red pepper. Also, I marinated the chicken in the dry rub for about 2 hours (just b/c I had the time on this particular day). Just before cooking, I loosed the skin and rubbed the meat with extra dry rub. With about 3 minutes left of cooking, I dropped a healthy dollop of store bought bbq sauce (we use "Sweet Baby Ray's" original) on each piece, I think that was a huge improvement. I would make this again but, I'd play with the spices again.
Excellent rub for pork, at a fraction of the cost of what a dry rub would cost at the store. I used coarse sea salt instead of table salt, and as with any rub with high salt content, do not apply this rub any more than 15 minutes before cooking the meat. With this sweet rub I let the meat smoke for a couple of hours until the rub forms a crust, then use a spray bottle to spray apple juice over the meat every 30 minutes or so until it is finished cooking.
all i can say YUMMY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I made it with chicken tenderlions it was so nice. try adding a cup of oil and turning into a marinade its great thanx.
Very delicious! I was kind of rushed so I parboiled the country style ribs for 10 minutes, let them cool slightly and then rubbed them. I let them sit on the counter for about 10 minutes and then grilled them for about 10 minutes to finish them off. They were tasty and tender. Next time I will probably try to use the rub as intended.
I keep this rub on hand in an air tight container and use it every time we grill baby back ribs. I added 1 tsp. cayenne pepper to spice it up a little. Great rub! Thanks!
Used this for grilling a couple of pork roasts for wraps and they turned out fantastic. Tweaked it a little bit by adding about a 1/4 cup of chili powder, but this recipe is great!
This was great! It makes a lot and keeps well in a sealed containter. I made it for babybacks but had so much leftover that I tried it on steak. I grilled it and it came out fantastic. I don't think it tenderizes the meat but sure gives it a sweet/salty flavor. A keeper that I'll use often. I think I'll try it on the fresh salmon my hubby caught this morning. :-]
Just used this rub on ribs tonight and it was absoutely awesome! Thanks!
I discovered this recipe today. Made it, ate it, and loved it!!! My husband and I devoured a whole rack of pork ribs. It was an insane feeding frenzy. We usually don't go from civilized to animal-like when at the dinner table, but we never cooked tasty ribs like this either. I have to admit that I did follow the suggestions of several other reviewers by adding other seasonings. My husband and I have a palate for bold flavors. So, I experimented with all sorts of spices that I had in my spice rack (tandori spices, chipotle spices, chili powder, cayenne, onion powder, garlic powder, and season salt). I ran a taste test to compare how this recipe would stand up to two store-bought dry rubs (Porky's Memphis Dry Rub and McCormick's Grill Mate's Pork Rub). By far, this recipe beat out the competition. The sweet, salty flavors just enhanced the meat. We literally could not wait to take the next bite. I recommend this recipe to all. I also recommend experimenting with several spices to cater to your taste.
Amazing!
My husband LOVES this dry rub and mixes it up in double batches to rub on everything. Well not quite anything, but any sort of meat.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections