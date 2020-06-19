Cordon Bleu Salad

I am giving this recipe a 3 star rating because we liked it, but didn't love it. We thought it was pretty good, and I liked it better the next day although my husband liked it better the first day. I would recommend letting it fully cool down before eating it. One hour is not enough time to let it cool. I was a little skeptical of the recipe because of the ingredients for the dressing but it was a lot better then I thought it would be. I can't eat broccoli so we left that out which is ok with my husband cause he doesn't like it anyway. I cooked my chicken on the stove with some garlic salt and pepper, then cut up my ham and cheese and added it all together with the pasta and dressing and put it in the fridge. For the dressing I just put everything in the blender including the parsley and blended it all together. I didn't bother to chop my onion and parsley because I knew the blender would take care of that. This salad was really easy to make and a good recipe for someone who has time to make something before work or school and then just come home and eat!

Read More