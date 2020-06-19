Cordon Bleu Salad

23 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 9
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A new family favorite for any occasion. Top with crumbled bacon.

By Lori Kuehl Knight

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, stir in the bow tie pasta and return to a boil. Cook the pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain well in a colander set in the sink.

    Advertisement

  • Combine pasta, chicken, ham, Swiss cheese, and broccoli in a large bowl. Set aside. Blend honey, mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, onion, olive oil, sugar, and garlic salt in a blender. Stir in parsley. Stir dressing into the pasta, reserving 1/2 cup of dressing. Chill salad and reserved dressing in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour. Stir in the remaining dressing and Parmesan cheese before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
965 calories; protein 33.9g; carbohydrates 60.8g; fat 66.3g; cholesterol 93.4mg; sodium 1005.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/21/2022