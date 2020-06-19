Cordon Bleu Salad
A new family favorite for any occasion. Top with crumbled bacon.
I added in a cup of halved cherry tomatoes. When I made the dressing, I threw all the ingredients for the dressing into the blender except the olive oil. I ran the blender adding the olive oil a little at a time until I got to the consistancy I was looking for. This pasta salad is very tasty but the dressing doesn't seem to be quite right yet. I definitely will make this again just to have a chance to play with the dressing ingredients to see if I can't get it to where it's right for us.Read More
I am giving this recipe a 3 star rating because we liked it, but didn't love it. We thought it was pretty good, and I liked it better the next day although my husband liked it better the first day. I would recommend letting it fully cool down before eating it. One hour is not enough time to let it cool. I was a little skeptical of the recipe because of the ingredients for the dressing but it was a lot better then I thought it would be. I can't eat broccoli so we left that out which is ok with my husband cause he doesn't like it anyway. I cooked my chicken on the stove with some garlic salt and pepper, then cut up my ham and cheese and added it all together with the pasta and dressing and put it in the fridge. For the dressing I just put everything in the blender including the parsley and blended it all together. I didn't bother to chop my onion and parsley because I knew the blender would take care of that. This salad was really easy to make and a good recipe for someone who has time to make something before work or school and then just come home and eat!Read More
This was surprisingly good! I made it for my lunch and forgot to take a pic before I left in the morning, but I changed the servings to two and followed exactly except..... I used small shell pasta and deli meat chicken and ham and I didn't have the swiss cheese (forgot to get it at the store), these were the only changes I made. The dressing was pretty good, although it did have a little bit of an after taste not sure where that came from! The dressing could do without either the honey or the sugar. Will make again for a nice lunch and take a picture next time!
The Cordon Bleu pasta salad was a big hit at a family gathering. The dressing is sweet but tangy, and I grated (used a mandolin) narrow slices of swiss vs. the cubes. I made a triple recipe and it was all consumed - the kids really liked this salad.
My husband and I love this recipe, and is always a hit at big family gatherings. I've taken it to multiple family parties and every time we come home with an empty bowl. I don't put the broccoli in since the first time I made it I forgot to pick some up at the store, and loved it so much without it, I've never tried it with it. I think it tastes best to eat it right after preparation instead of letting it cool for an hour. I just make sure to rinse the noodles in cold water for a minute so they aren't hot. When I'm making it for just my husband and me, I take out the chicken and serve it with breaded chicken on the side, as well as peas. It makes for a great complete meal, with many different flavors to enjoy during the meal.
I love this recipe and it is always a huge hit at gatherings!
Delicious! When I first looked at the ingredients I wasn't too sure that it would be very good, but boy was I wrong! The first time I made this I made it exactly as the directions say. My husband and I loved it! The second time I made it I added carrots, peas, and bacon bits. This is perfect on a hot day! It had plenty of protein and veggies!,
The only thing I omitted was the onion, simply because I didn't want to chop one up for so little an amount as I made only half the recipe. I personally didn't care for it, the dressing seemed odd to me with its sweetness but my fiance raved over it and ate it all to himself as lunch for the week, hence the 4 stars. I would make it again for him.
Really Really GOOD!
I have tried any number of pasta salad recipes and inevitably been disappointed. But persistence has finally paid off. You cannot go wrong with this recipe and it allows use of your imagination. I added cherry tomatoes and cucumbers to the original recipe and would have added sugar snap peas had I any at the time of prep. This is a no-brainer. The original recipe is great as is but as noted above, you can play with the veggies. The dressing makes this a 5 star recipe.
It was so good!! The only thing I did different was I used bacon instead of ham. I think the flavor was still great and was a crown pleaser.
Good use of remaining Easter ham. Like the chicken,ham, cheese combo.
We enjoyed this refreshing salad served over a bed of lettuce. I did add tomatoes to the mixture. For the dressing I used 3/4 c. of the mayonnaise and for the other 3/4 c. I used Greek yogurt, just to help with the calorie count. I added the broccoli florets to the boiling pasta water for the last 30 seconds of boil time, to make the green color pop. It is a nice salad that I would make again.
Great cold salad. Made with leftover Easter ham and it was good. Good favor. Will make it again .
Dressing did not require honey. It would have made it too Sweet. It needed more dressing because throughout the day the noodles absorb making it taste a little dry.
Too much chicken, cheese and ham. Half of that would be enough.
Next time I would use less sugar, would've ld it a little tangy..but delicious
The dressing is perfect for the ingredients listed. I added about a quarter of a red onion and grilled chicken. Next time I think I will add some cherry tomato.
