Pumpkin Dessert
This delicious pumpkin dessert proves your Thanksgiving meal doesn't always have to end with pumpkin pie! With a spiced pumpkin filling sandwiched between a cake-like crust and a sweet, crisp walnut topping, your holiday guests are guaranteed to love this pumpkin dessert. Serve with whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Recipe Summary
Skip the pie this year and make this top-rated pumpkin dessert recipe. It's easy, delicious, and comes together quickly with convenient ingredients.
What Sets This Pumpkin Dessert Apart?
Not quite a pie and not quite a cake, this pumpkin dessert is in a league all its own. It features a sweet and spicy pumpkin filling sandwiched between a 3-ingredient crust and a crunchy, nutty topping — it's almost like a dessert casserole!
Pumpkin Dessert Ingredients
This pumpkin dessert is incredibly easy to make with convenient ingredients. If you don't already have them at home, here's what you'll need to add to your grocery list:
· For the crust: yellow cake mix, unsalted butter, an egg
· For the filling: pumpkin puree, milk, brown sugar, eggs, pumpkin pie spice
· For the topping: white sugar, unsalted butter, walnuts
How to Make This Pumpkin Dessert
You'll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here's a brief overview of what you can expect when you make this top-rated pumpkin dessert:
1. Make the crust: Reserve one cup of the cake mix. Transfer the rest of the mix to a bowl, then add the unsalted butter and egg. Stir until well-blended, then spread and press the mixture onto the bottom of a prepared baking pan.
2. Make the filling: Combine the pumpkin puree, milk, brown sugar, eggs, and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl. Pour onto the crust.
3. Make the topping: Add the sugar and butter to the reserved cake mix. Sprinkle over the pumpkin mixture, then top with the walnuts.
4. Bake the pumpkin dessert: Bake the pumpkin dessert in the preheated oven until the topping is golden brown.
How to Store This Pumpkin Dessert
Store this pumpkin dessert in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days. Enjoy the leftovers cold or reheat them in the microwave or in the oven.
Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise
"This recipe is easy to make and delicious," raves KTinIA. "My kids don't like pie crust but love pumpkin pie so this was a great alternative for us. Very easy to make. This was gone in a matter of days and there was a fight over the last piece!"
"I made this recipe for a gathering at church," says Amanda Powers. "It was such a HIT! I added some cinnamon, sugar, and a little extra pumpkin pie spice. But it was absolutely delicious!!!"
"As everyone else has said, this was wonderful," according to Hillary. "I made it for a get-together and everyone loved it. I followed some reviewers' advice and added extra brown sugar to the pumpkin mixture."
Editorial contributions by Corey Williams