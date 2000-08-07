We had not yet had any pumpkin dessert for Christmas so I decided to try this recipe. I made this recipe only sugar free. I used a sugar free 16ounce yellow cake mix. Changed all of the sugar to Splenda - in the pumpkin part I used a cup of Splenda and added a teaspoon of molasses to substitute for brown sugar. I used 1/2 cup Splenda in the topping part. I also changed the spice some for the pumpkin part to 4 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice and 1/2 teaspoon each of cinnamon and nutmeg. I also used half and half instead of milk. I then baked this until a knife came out clean in the center. It was delicious!! The only thing I would change next time is I would double the pumpkin mixture so that there is more pumpkin in the middle - with the original recipe there is only about 1/2 to 3/4 inch of pumpkin mixture and the cake mixture on the bottom was close to 1/2 thick - I wanted more pumpkin between the top and bottom layers -- will definitely make this again -- sugar free and with more pumpkin!! I don't think I will make pumpkin pie again either -- I really like this as a great substitute for pie.