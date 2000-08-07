Pumpkin Dessert

4.6
297 Ratings
  • 5 221
  • 4 52
  • 3 16
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

This delicious pumpkin dessert proves your Thanksgiving meal doesn't always have to end with pumpkin pie! With a spiced pumpkin filling sandwiched between a cake-like crust and a sweet, crisp walnut topping, your holiday guests are guaranteed to love this pumpkin dessert. Serve with whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Recipe by Bea Gassman

Gallery
30 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9x13-inch dish
Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Skip the pie this year and make this top-rated pumpkin dessert recipe. It's easy, delicious, and comes together quickly with convenient ingredients. 

What Sets This Pumpkin Dessert Apart?

Not quite a pie and not quite a cake, this pumpkin dessert is in a league all its own. It features a sweet and spicy pumpkin filling sandwiched between a 3-ingredient crust and a crunchy, nutty topping — it's almost like a dessert casserole!

Pumpkin Dessert Ingredients

This pumpkin dessert is incredibly easy to make with convenient ingredients. If you don't already have them at home, here's what you'll need to add to your grocery list:

· For the crust: yellow cake mix, unsalted butter, an egg
· For the filling: pumpkin puree, milk, brown sugar, eggs, pumpkin pie spice
· For the topping: white sugar, unsalted butter, walnuts

How to Make This Pumpkin Dessert

You'll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here's a brief overview of what you can expect when you make this top-rated pumpkin dessert:

1. Make the crust: Reserve one cup of the cake mix. Transfer the rest of the mix to a bowl, then add the unsalted butter and egg. Stir until well-blended, then spread and press the mixture onto the bottom of a prepared baking pan. 
2. Make the filling: Combine the pumpkin puree, milk, brown sugar, eggs, and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl. Pour onto the crust. 
3. Make the topping: Add the sugar and butter to the reserved cake mix. Sprinkle over the pumpkin mixture, then top with the walnuts. 
4. Bake the pumpkin dessert: Bake the pumpkin dessert in the preheated oven until the topping is golden brown. 

How to Store This Pumpkin Dessert

Store this pumpkin dessert in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days. Enjoy the leftovers cold or reheat them in the microwave or in the oven. 

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"This recipe is easy to make and delicious," raves KTinIA. "My kids don't like pie crust but love pumpkin pie so this was a great alternative for us. Very easy to make. This was gone in a matter of days and there was a fight over the last piece!"

"I made this recipe for a gathering at church," says Amanda Powers. "It was such a HIT! I added some cinnamon, sugar, and a little extra pumpkin pie spice. But it was absolutely delicious!!!"

"As everyone else has said, this was wonderful," according to Hillary. "I made it for a get-together and everyone loved it. I followed some reviewers' advice and added extra brown sugar to the pumpkin mixture."

Editorial contributions by Corey Williams

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Filling:
Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Make crust: Transfer 1 cup cake mix to a small bowl; set aside for topping. Place remaining cake mix in a bowl with melted butter and egg; mix until well blended. Spread mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

  • Make filling: Combine pumpkin puree, milk, brown sugar, eggs, and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl; mix well and pour over crust.

  • Make topping: Add white sugar and cubed butter to the reserved cake mix; use a pastry blender to mix until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over pumpkin mixture, then scatter chopped walnuts over top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is golden brown, 45 to 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
305 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 65.6mg; sodium 324.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022