Tart Lemon Triangles

These were great! I made as directed, except for using 1/2 cup butter (since other reviewers mentioned the crust was a bit crumbly), and a bit extra lemon juice (I used juice and zest from 3 lemons since others noted they liked them more sour.) Oh, and I also added a pinch of salt to the crust and the filling. I used a pastry blender for the crust, just like making a pie crust, which I would recommend. It's easy and less messy than using a food processor since you can just toss it in the dishwasher. I cooked them a little bit longer, just until the filling was set. They were absolutely delicious. UPDATE: Still one of my favorite recipes, and I tried replacing half of the sugar (powdered and granulated) with granulated Splenda. I'm here to report that it was fantastic. I can't even taste the difference. I didn't replace it all w/Spenda because I wasn't sure if the original sugar was needed for browning or texture. I'll make them this way from now on. Less sugar, less guilt!