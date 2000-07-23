Tart Lemon Triangles
This is a lovely conclusion to an elegant spring dinner! I garnish them with whipped cream, a strawberry fan and a sprig of mint.
This is a lovely conclusion to an elegant spring dinner! I garnish them with whipped cream, a strawberry fan and a sprig of mint.
I like to have something lemon for dessert on Easter, and since I don't do meringue well I decided to try this in place of lemon meringue pie. I expected something more like a pie, which this is not. However, my review is based on the actual product, not my expectations. I thought the taste of the lemon was excellent--nice and tart. Unlike some other reviewers, I didn't find the crust to be crumbly. I think the secret is cutting the butter in well and pressing the crumbs down firmly to form the crust. I thought the crust was a little too sweet. Personally, I don't think the lemon layer is thick enough in relation to the crust, and if I made this again I might double the filling amount.Read More
These were just OK. I used egg beaters to reduce the cholesterol, and the filling tasted just so-so. The crust was good though, although 3/8 c butter is an odd measurement, isn't it? (it's 6 Tbls for anyone that doesn't want to have to translate cups to tablespoons :-)Read More
These were just OK. I used egg beaters to reduce the cholesterol, and the filling tasted just so-so. The crust was good though, although 3/8 c butter is an odd measurement, isn't it? (it's 6 Tbls for anyone that doesn't want to have to translate cups to tablespoons :-)
I like to have something lemon for dessert on Easter, and since I don't do meringue well I decided to try this in place of lemon meringue pie. I expected something more like a pie, which this is not. However, my review is based on the actual product, not my expectations. I thought the taste of the lemon was excellent--nice and tart. Unlike some other reviewers, I didn't find the crust to be crumbly. I think the secret is cutting the butter in well and pressing the crumbs down firmly to form the crust. I thought the crust was a little too sweet. Personally, I don't think the lemon layer is thick enough in relation to the crust, and if I made this again I might double the filling amount.
Overall, I found this recipe to be quite good. It is a perfect blend of sugar and lemon. Not too sweet or too tart. My only complaint would be that it was not clear how much filling there would be. I completely covered the pie pan(which is about 2" deep and 9" across) with the crust. When I put the filling in it only reached halfway. So for further reference to others, the crust will only need to cover half to two-thirds of the pie pan. Other than that, this is a truly delicious recipe!
Instead of one large pie, i poured the mixture into a bunch of small torte shells - it turned out wonderfully!
This recipe was quick and easy to make. The taste was great, it wasn't so sweet that you forgot it was supposed to be lemon like so many other recipes. If you are planning on doubling the recipe like I did, I would recommend making a triple batch of the lemon filling and doubling the crust. Thanks for sharing.
This is great! I made it in an 8x8 glass pan and it turned out perfectly. I cooked mine for EXACTLY 15 minutes in a gas oven and it was just right. One time I left it in there for closer to 20 minutes and it wasn't great, but still edible. Thanks!
These refreshing bars are just delicious and so easy to make. Next time, I may cut back just a bit on the sugar, as we like them tart. Will also need to double the recipe, as they went too fast!
These were great. I made them for a work event, and everyone loved them, I made twice the recipie, and they were all gone within a few hours. I added a little bit more than 1 tbl of lemon zest to the recipe, I like the extra lemon flavor. Thanks!
So lemony and delicious! I thought the crust was going to be dry because it was before baking, but it came out perfect!! I didn't make any changes and can't wait to make it again :)
These were delicious! I doubled the filling recipe and cooked it for about 30 minutes until it was set. I really liked the "filling to crust ratio" with the filling doubled. I also decreased the sugar to 1 1/2 cups because I like lemony desserts tart. I will definitely make these again!
These are yummy....especially with a sprinkle of nutmeg in the crust. They are best when they are cooled.
Quick and delicious. I baked mine in an 8x8 square pan and cut them into 12 servings.
Every time I make this, I worry that I'm doing something wrong with the crust dough because it's so powdery before going in the oven. It always seems to be great when it comes out, though! I agree with others who double the lemon-filling amounts. I made little tartlettes tonight, as well as a large tart. I think the ratio was double the crust and triple the filling. I like them more tart than sweet, so I usually put in a little extra lemon. Turned out great!
amazing results! the only change i made was to use 1/2 cup of butter (one stick) instead of measuring 3/8 of a cup, and it turned out perfect! i will make this dessert often.
I made this last night for friends and it was sooooo good!!! Very easy, too. I did add a bit more lemon juice and zest to make it a little zingier and not quite so sweet. The crust is delicious! I used my tart pan and it made a very thin tart, but it was perfect for a light dessert after a heavy meal. This is going in my "Favorites" cookbook!!
Delicious! Nice balance of sweetness and tartness. Fun, quick, and easy dessert. I used a lightly greased 8" pan, which gave me a thicker layer of filling. Edges should be golden brown. For a crispier crust, bake for about 5 minutes longer on the lower oven rack (cover top of tart with foil to help prevent over browning).
I've been cooking and baking for many years--and this is one of the best desserts I've ever made. I baked the crust for a few extra minutes and used 1//2 cup of butter but, other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. The lemon is wonderfully tangy and the crust, beautifully short, is truly excellent. And literally: easy as pie.
This came out amazing! I skimped just a little bit on the sugar since I don't like mine too sweet but then added more dustings for the people that do like it sweet.
These were good, although they weren't as tart as I would have liked them to be. They were more sweet than tart. If I did make them again, I'd make sure to add more lemon.
I've made this several times now, they're excellent with spelt flour and wonderful to prepare as dessert for a dinner party. Just make them the day before, stick then in the fridge and serve with a spoon full of lemon sorbet.
THIS IS AN AWESOME RECIPE I'M SURE. I HAD TO REVAMP IT MY WAY..ONLY HAVING LIMES. USED THE SAME RECIPE W/A COUPLE CHANGES. FOR THE FILLING USED THE ZEST AND JUICE OF 3 LIMES WHICH NEEDED 4 TB FLOUR INSTEAD OF 3. OTHER THAN THAT THE SAME. I CAN NOT STOP EATING IT. THANKS SO MUCH FOR THE INFO. DELICIOUS!!!
Very good and sinfully simple. :) I used phyllo mini shells (2 pkgs.) instead and baked as recipe directed - no other alterations. They were a hit and requested at my cousin's bridal shower!
Not the best I ever had, but very good! I made mine in a 9-inch tart pan and served them with homemade whipped cream and raspberries. I had to bake mine a few minutes longer for the filling to set up properly, but otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. I think the only thing I would change next time is to add a little more butter to the crust--it was very crumbly and floury-tasting. This does make quite a sweet tart, so you might want to cut the sugar if you like a more tart flavor (I happen to like mine sweet!)
AWESOME! I made this in an 8x8 glass dish. It turned out perfectly. I did use an extra tablespoon of lemon zest and I used FRESH lemon juice. The kitchen smelled so good that I didn't even wait till they were cooled before I started "sampling" it. This one for the recipe box! Thanks melissa!
These were pretty good. I used Meyer Lemon zest and juice, decreased the sugar by 2 Tbs, added an extra tsp of zest and 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract. After cooling I topped the filling with freshly beaten stabilized whipped cream with 1 tsp of Meyer Lemon zest and 2 Tbs of powdered sugar added then chilled it in the fridge before cutting. A 9" pie plate makes 6 not 12 servings.
This recipe came out wonderfully! I baked it in a tart pan, so the crust to filling ratio was perfect! I also pulsed the filling mix in the food processor, to conserve dishes. I couldn't believe how easy and yummy this recipe was.
I made these in an 8" x 8" square baking dish to make lemon bars. They were excellent. I also used lime juice for key lime bars. Yum!!! I needed a good recipe for these since I have fresh lemons and limes from my trees all the time.
I made these for a cook out and they were a hit! They are so refreshing and tart! Thanks for the easy and great recipe!
I made this today actually, It's so delicious and takes care of that sweet tooth. Lemon desserts have always been my favorite. This is superb
AWESOME AWESOME recipe! I am always browsing for new desserts to make to impress the bf, and this was it! Even our other 3 friends that were over were impressed. The crust was great and luckily we have a lemon tree so I'm sure that enhanced the flavor. I also had some left over blueberries, simmered them in a small sauce pan with some water, sugar and cornstarch. I swirled the blueberry sauce into the filling. DELICIOUS!!!
This is such an easy recipe. Follow the instructions exactly and you can't go wrong. A quick and elegant dessert that is full of fresh lemony flavor. Definitely a keeper! I will be making again and again.
Yummy. Lemony.
This cookie is practically perfect! Bake til lightly browned for tender and chewy, or add a couple of minutes for a crunchier milk-dipper. Either way, they're really great. Boost the health factor by subbing 1 1/2 c whole wheat pastry flour and 1/2 c unbleached flour, evaporated cane sugar, unsalted butter plus 1/3 t sea salt, and agave nectar for the corn syrup. If you stir the dry ingredients into the wet just until you don't see any more powder - no longer, and refrigerate the dough for an hour, you won't be disappointed with tough cookies. :)
These didn't turn out as good for me as they seemed to for everyone else. I don't know what I did wrong, but these just weren't right. They wouldn't completely bake in the middle, but burned around the edge. Either way, I love the idea so I may try it again some day.
This is devine- I think I've made it 3 or 4 times. Its just so quick and easy (which is important for me- as I'm always struggling to find time) and I always have all the ingredients on hand! Only thing is the icing sugar I sprinkle on top always ends up "dissolving?" in? Other than that- delicious!
This is a really good recipe. I made it exactly as written, except that I doubled the filling. It is tart, but sweet. The crust is wonderful. My crust stuck to my pie plate but that was my fault for not greasing the plate enough. My family agreed that this one is a keeper!
This is by far the best lemon tart recipe I have ever made except for one small thing. The crust always turns out much too floury so I added a little bit of water and about 5/8 of butter instead of 3/8. Other than that it was perfect!
I made a large batch of these for my hall and they turned out fabulous! One thing to watch out is letting them get to thin in places in a large pan, they end up baking too hard and are difficult to get out of the pan and/or eat. Otherwise as a small batch, these would have turned out absolutly perfect! I have made these a few more times, and every time they turn out absolutly delicious. Not too tart, and not too sweet.
This was absolutely simple and delicious and quick! One of the best tarts I have ever had! I consider this recipe a definite KEEPER!
Wonderful tart and sweet lemon flavor!
This tart turned out wonderfully, with the perfect balance of lemon flavor and sweetness. To give it a little more nutritional value, I made it with whole wheat pastry flour for the crust and replaced all the sugar with Splenda.
I only had a bite and it was YUM! But it was all eaten up so that's why I'm giving it 5 stars.
This tasted good but took much longer than 15 minutes to cook the filling. By the time it was finally set, the top was no longer smooth so that affected the presentation. Didn't cut cleanly, either, even after all that time in the oven. But the lemon flavor is delicious.
This was fantastic. It was easy and I didn't change a thing and it turned out like one from a fancy French bakery!
Terrific recipe! Easy, quick, delicious, and light! I put extra lemon zest, about 1.5 table spoon, and served it with fresh mint from my garden. My favorite part is the crust. Since my pie pan has tall edge, I mistakenly built a higher crust than needed. The exposed crust is baked into golden crisp. The crust itself is addictive. Everyone LOVED the tart at my dinner party tonight. I even allowed my self to get a second slice. lol Will definitely make it again! Thank you for the awesome recipe!
Didn't care for this. I thought it turned out rather dry. Sorry!!
Made these for the husband and the guys in his office and they all loved them. I also made the same recipe using lime, both are tart, full of flavor and easy to make.
Excellent! Made the recipe as written. I always get good reviews on this one!
This was pretty good. I was lazy and used a store bought frozen pie crust (pre-baked). Like others found, the filling was not enough. Will double filling next time and add a little more lemon juice/zest for more tartness. I used 1/2 sugar and 1/2 Splenda that it called for. Will try again.
I was not impressed with this recipe. It was easy enough to make but there was no lemon taste, I like my lemon very tart. I also found the lemon filling very rubbery.
I had a few friends over as a last minute get together and since we have a blooming lemon tree, I wanted to take advantage of the flavor. So I found this recipe and tried it. It put smiles on everyones faces and they were so thrilled something that tasty didn't take very long.
I thought these were very nice. My guests complimented that they weren't too sweet or too tart, just the right combination. They served well and looked nice on the plate. Will make again.
very good!
My fiancee and his roommate devoured them in one night, they were delicous, thanks.- aeowyn
I just made this and it is super delicious and still warm. So fast and easy/ Thanks
These lemon bars were very very good! They were also super easy to make, using very basic ingredients I had on hand. The only change I made was that I added just a little more lemon juice, to make it extra tangy. I'm sure theyre just as delightful either way. Thank you! ;D
I had one lemon in the fridge and wanted to try making my first lemon dessert. This did the trick. EVERYBODY in my family loved it and they usually don't like anything that's too sweet. Only complaint is the crust. I don't have a food processor so I tried using the magic bullet. That didn't work so I had to try breaking down the butter with my hands/fork/knives. By that point, when I tried to press it into the pie pan, it got real sticky and the dough stuck to my hands. So it's my fault really, but the taste was worth it!
Very quick and easy. It's a little too sweet. If I make it again, think I'll decrease the sugar and maybe increase the lemon juice just a little.
These are the perfect mix of tart and sweet.
Fantastic desert! And incredibly easy to make. Took me less than 10 minutes. I love anything lemon and I added a bit more lemon to this recipe. Fresh Meyer Lemons to be exact so it was extra sweet. I also topped it with blueberries.
I love recipes that only use a few ingredients you'd already have in your pantry and come out wonderfully. This recipe fits that bill perfectly. Not too tart - not too sweet....very lemony. My husband and I both loved it. It was even better to us when served cold. I served fresh blueberries as garnish.
My family loved this, and requested it again for Mother's day. The crust is delicious! I probably more lemon juice and zest than called for (not sure how much, just to my liking) and I did individual tarts. Crust and filling turned out lovely.
These were great! I made as directed, except for using 1/2 cup butter (since other reviewers mentioned the crust was a bit crumbly), and a bit extra lemon juice (I used juice and zest from 3 lemons since others noted they liked them more sour.) Oh, and I also added a pinch of salt to the crust and the filling. I used a pastry blender for the crust, just like making a pie crust, which I would recommend. It's easy and less messy than using a food processor since you can just toss it in the dishwasher. I cooked them a little bit longer, just until the filling was set. They were absolutely delicious. UPDATE: Still one of my favorite recipes, and I tried replacing half of the sugar (powdered and granulated) with granulated Splenda. I'm here to report that it was fantastic. I can't even taste the difference. I didn't replace it all w/Spenda because I wasn't sure if the original sugar was needed for browning or texture. I'll make them this way from now on. Less sugar, less guilt!
Very pretty, very easy, very yummy. No changes necessary. Used a 9" tart pan, although a spring form would work as well, and it baked just enough.
Perfect made exactly as written. My only complaint is that the 3 of us ate it in one night!
Amazing! so great! It tasted great and of course was too easy to make! Id give six stars if I could!!!
I had read the other reviews before making so had a good idea of what the outcome would be. Was surprised the the crust was as dry as it was but it turned out beautifully! I made it in a tart pan with a removable bottom and it was gorgeous with a sprinkling of icing sugar and strawberries for decoration! A perfect combination of sweet and tart! There was none left and everyone raved about it! Will make again!
Beautiful bright yellow tart! I reduced the butter in the crust to 1/2 cup and it was fine. I also used truvia to replace the sugar and the custard held up perfectly! My husband really enjoyed this. Cutting it up into 12 slices was easy and a small triangle is the perfect portion.
I particularly liked the crust on this, as it just melted in your mouth. I did have to cook the filling for 5 or 10 minutes longer than suggested to get it to firm up properly. Even my husband who doesn't eat desserts as a rule had a slice and said it was good. Many Thanks
The recipe was good, but I did change a few things. I added also half squeeze lemon to the filing. And the crust I use 1/4 cup of shortening and half stick of butter, 1/4 teaspoon of salt, then I stired in cold water slowly till it got to the mosit I like. Chilled it for 30 minutes. It work well with the tart.
These are wonderful and really easy. I added extra lemon and decreased sugar to taste. I made with our fresh Meyer lemons and talk about wonderful lemon flavor. I was looking for a true shortbread crust and these are it.
Really like this recipe - easy and tasty. I didn't have fresh lemon so couldn't add the zest but will defintely have it next time. Thanks for posting.
Someone said they had tasted "better bars." I loved these bars! I've made lemon bars before & been so unhappy with their taste & texture. These tasted much like the filling in lemon meringue pie! I took them to a party & they were devoured in no time with heaps of praise. I did take another reviewers suggestion & added about 1/8t. nutmeg & I add 1/3 c. powdered sugar to the crust. I like "sweet" & the lemon filling is tart, as the name implies. Excellent combination of flavors, in my ever so humble opinion.
Love this recipe, perfect everytime. Very lemony!
This recipe is wonderful. I didn't have any lemons that were ripe so I substituted limes. It was delicious. I'm used to making lemon meringue pies, but this was so easy and fast! This will be one of my well loved recipes. Thank you!!
Light, refreshing dessert. Just like lemon bars, only with a lot less butter and very easy to make.
Taste was good but the amount of filling was not enough for the shell (I would say it was half way the pie plate). I am not sure I will try it again, maybe search for a new recipe.
Yummmy! I didn't have a bottle of lemon juice, so I used the juice of a bunch of key limes I had in the kitchen (along with the zest). Turned out great! Tangy and refreshing :-)
Absolutely delish! We had a craving for lemon bars but didn't have the number of eggs most called for. With extra lemon juice and zest this was wonderful, both the crust and the filling. I'd like to try to make the crust on its own, as a shortbread-type cookie. I will make this again soon, with perhaps just a tad less sugar in the filling. Oh, someone said they would double the filling if making again... I thought it was a perfect ratio of filling to crust and, I believe, if I doubled the filling it would have overflowed my pie dish!
Unlike some other reviews I actually really liked this crust. I gave the recipe three stars due to the filling. It set-up well, but it didn't have a very tart lemon taste, which is what I love. It could be the lemons I used, so I'll try this again with more quality lemons.
this recipe was my first time baking. i was nervous to serve this - afraid i would make someone sick with my baking :p - but it turned out great! it was a very easy recipe to follow too.
This is a lovely simple recipe with plain ingredients. I had no problems with fine granulated sugar rather than confectioner's sugar in the pastry and filling. The problem of the filling spreading too thin can be solved by using a slightly smaller dish. Also, take care not to over-bake as it will turn out tough. A very nice recipe that I'm planning to use again.
I used 1/2 white sugar, 1/2 splenda, and it worked perfectly. I made with a different crust (oatmeal based) which was ok, but I'll have to try this recipe's crust next time. Delish.
Great recipe! I like my crust just a bit thicker so I increased the crust measurements by 1/8.
Excellent!! Loved these!
Less than 10 ingredients!! So yummy and tart!
I thought this recipe was absolutely wonderful! I didn't have a pie pan, so instead i used a spring-form cake pan which worked just as good. It was so creamy and sweet.I will definitely make this again!
Made this as an alternative to chocolate cake at a family party and it was gone before the first piece of cake hit the plate. Followed the recipe but made the crust the night before and pressed it in the pan, laying plastic wrap directly on it (just to make the morning easier). Next time I will use a spring form pan because my exposed edges were unsightly. Thanks for a new, quick and easy favorite!
This is not bad. The first time I made it I followed the advice of some other reviewers and doubled the filling, but that was a mistake. The second time I followed the recipe exactly and it was better.
Very easy and guick recipe ,The taste is great.
Yum! This was very good, I followed the recipe exactly. I don't have a food processor, so I just used two butter knives to cut the butter in. Also, I cooked the crust for about 14 minutes, and then the crust and filling for almost the whole 20 minutes. Delicious- thank you!
The crust was very floury and too crumbly. The filling tasted good, I used fresh limes and reduced the sugar to 3/4 c. I will not use this recipe again because I know there are better ones out there.
I bought a pre-made crust and then made the filling. Pretty good.
Tart is right (but good, if you like it)! That's a lot of zest! I extended the crust up the side of the pie plate a little. It took longer to brown up a bit than noted. I think the cookies tasted better after setting for a day and being chilled in the refrigerator. Helped the filling firm up a bit more. Tasty either way (but be ready to pucker up).
My 13 year-old daughter made this in a "bake-off" with some of her friends. It was awesomely delicious!!
I've tried this recipe twice and it just doesn't come out as tart as I would like. I am going to cut the sugar down - maybe 2/3 cup - so see if that will do the trick. Be sure to use fresh lemons for the juice and zest!
These bars had mixed reviews in our house. I thought the crust was too soft and bland. (I prefer the crust to have a flavor separate from the lemon topping, which this recipe did not.) My husband and our guests thought they were fine. The fresh lemon juice and zest makes for a nice flavor. I would not make these again with this recipe. I would find another crust recipe.
Amazing. I made these in Korea with rice flour, and they were delicious! I am gluten-free (or very low gluten sometimes; it's not an allergy), and these cooked up just right without any wheat flour at all. And, they also work crust-less in baking cups!
I followed the recipe as written, and I used an 8X8 pan. Very nice recipe for lemon bars
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections