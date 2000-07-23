Tart Lemon Triangles

This is a lovely conclusion to an elegant spring dinner! I garnish them with whipped cream, a strawberry fan and a sprig of mint.

Recipe by Melissa

Recipe Summary

cook:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Process butter, 1/4 cup confectioners' sugar and 1 cup flour in food processor 10 seconds, or blend with pastry blender. Pat dough evenly into 9 inch round pie plate.

  • Bake 12 to 15 minutes, until golden.

  • Combine eggs, white sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice and 3 tablespoons flour and mix until smooth; pour mixture over hot crust.

  • Bake 15 to 20 minutes more, until firm. Let cool completely in baking dish. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar and cut into 12 triangles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 45.7g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 92.6mg; sodium 88.1mg. Full Nutrition
