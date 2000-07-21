Unsweetened Surprise

A Great Treat for Company! Brownies topped with a mint layer then an extra chocolaty layer on top of that. Rich!

Recipe by Elizabeth

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10x15 inch jellyroll pan. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt 4 squares of chocolate with 1 cup butter.

  • In a medium bowl, beat eggs and sugar with the melted chocolate mixture until well blended. Stir in the flour. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 17 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool in pan. To make the mint layer: Beat the confectioners' sugar with 3/8 cup of butter in a medium bowl. Gradually beat in milk, green food coloring and peppermint extract. Spread evenly over the brownie layer and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

  • To make the glaze: Melt 3 squares chocolate with 3 tablespoons butter over medium heat or in a microwave oven, stirring frequently until smooth. Spread over the mint layer when completely cool. Chill again to set before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 15.7mg; sodium 25mg. Full Nutrition
