Unsweetened Surprise
A Great Treat for Company! Brownies topped with a mint layer then an extra chocolaty layer on top of that. Rich!
These were very good, they are not hard to make and really don't take much time in active work but there is cooling/setting time needed to turn out well. I was just needing the topping for my standard for brownies (Baker's Choc. 1 bowl brownie). I also vote NOT to use a mix for these, mixes are good and serve their purpose but the consistency is not the same and this brownie (or the Baker's) recipe is super easy and doesn't take much longer than a mix. The mint filling was great, good amount of mint, similar to peppermint patties. I let this sit in the fridge for a couple hours, then popped it in the freezer for about 10-15 mins before topping with the chocolate. The freezer made sure that the layers stayed separate and chilled the choc layer nicely. The unsweetened choc was good, it broke the sweetness just enough. I did need to make more than called for (and I only made a 9x13) I used 4 squares instead of 3 and that was just enough, could have made it thicker but it really wasn't needed. Everyone loved these and I will definitely make them again. Thanks for sharing!Read More
Well the name needs to be changed to sweet surprise and they are really called mint sticks or mint brownies. My mom made this for the family every Christmas long before I was born and I was born in 1958. Oh by the way add chopped walnuts thats in moms recipe.Read More
Don't be scared by the name--these are plenty sweet! They are the same recipe my Grandma would make each Christmas. They are like a brownie, with the unique topping of a mint frosting layer followed by a thin chocolate glaze. If you like chocolate and mint together, you will probably like these bars! The next time I make these, I will line my pan with foil, because they tend to stick to my greased and floured pan. Make sure they are THOROUGHLY chilled before cutting them, or they won't cut well. They are picture-perfect if you can cut them cleanly.
The name is a bit misleading because these are sweet, rich, and a family favorite! The chocolate layer almost has the consistency of fudge, and I usually have to bake it for several minutes longer than the suggested time. I cool the brownie layer completely before pouring on the mint layer, then chill for the suggested hour before adding the glaze. I learned the hard way that this is an extremely important step or else you don't get the perfect layers. If I let the bars chill overnight I usually take them out of the fridge and let them sit for at least 15 minutes before cutting or else the top layer cracks. Absolutely delicious!
these tasted very good. i wasn't used to the consistency of the brownie layer, so it was hard for me to tell when it was cooked. i cooked it for 17 minutes and it seemed a little underdone when we ate it, so next time i will add a couple minutes.
This was certainly not UNSWEETENED! BUT GREAT! I was bored last night so decided to bake something. Wow big mistake making this before bed! They are great cold! Taste like a Pepperming Patty.
This recipe was great, very easy to make. I made them into a raspberry brownie with raspberry extract in place of the mint, and red food coloring in place of the green. But I would imagine a 5 stars rating with the mint also.
I had to find a recipe that didn't use chocolate syrup since I didn't have any on hand, so I made these. This is the recipe I'm going to use from now on. Because they don't have the syrup they keep better and don't get so gooey. They are rich, chocolately and minty - perfect. I have served them to several people and they're always a hit!
These are really good! My only jelly-roll-style pan is @13x16, next time I would make slightly more of the mint filling and double the glaze. An offset spatula would help for spreading the filling and glaze as well. I used natural food coloring derived from plants and the color didn't turn out great, I think next time (during the christmas season) I would just leave out the food coloring and crumble candy canes on the top. I loved the other reviewer's suggestion of doing raspberry filling and I would really like to try this with orange filling as well. I used unsweetened butter for the brownies, but decided salted butter would work better with the unsweetened chocolate for the glaze, I like the combination of salty and bitter on top of the sweet mint and brownie. My husband loved these and asked for seconds right away. They sliced beautifully after being chilled for about 20 min after the glaze layer (about 90 min between filling and glaze). the layers stayed separated nicely but I didn't have near enough glaze for my big pan. Will definitely make these again, yum!
The pan I used was 13.5 x 10 and it cooked about 35 minutes before it looked done. I was worried I had overcooked it because it looked rock hard after cooling. To my surprise it was incredibly moist (and stayed that way). It had a different consistency than I normally like for my brownies but it worked perfectly for these brownies with layers on top. I think next time I would add a bit of salt (or use salted butter), vanilla and increase the mint by 50% (but only because I tend to like tons of flavor, not because it was truly lacking anything). I did chicken out and use a couple of tablespoons of sugar and a dash of milk in the top layer (still quite bitter) but I imagine it is good without.
