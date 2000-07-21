Unsweetened Surprise

These were very good, they are not hard to make and really don't take much time in active work but there is cooling/setting time needed to turn out well. I was just needing the topping for my standard for brownies (Baker's Choc. 1 bowl brownie). I also vote NOT to use a mix for these, mixes are good and serve their purpose but the consistency is not the same and this brownie (or the Baker's) recipe is super easy and doesn't take much longer than a mix. The mint filling was great, good amount of mint, similar to peppermint patties. I let this sit in the fridge for a couple hours, then popped it in the freezer for about 10-15 mins before topping with the chocolate. The freezer made sure that the layers stayed separate and chilled the choc layer nicely. The unsweetened choc was good, it broke the sweetness just enough. I did need to make more than called for (and I only made a 9x13) I used 4 squares instead of 3 and that was just enough, could have made it thicker but it really wasn't needed. Everyone loved these and I will definitely make them again. Thanks for sharing!

