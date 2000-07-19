Lemonade Pie V

Whoever said this tastes processed either saw the Cool Whip and has not made this or tried it with bias. This is spectacular and we have been making it for 40 years. Very few recipes have survived that long in our arsenal. Found it in the coupon section of a Sunday paper as Cool Whip marketing (it is the lone exception for Cool Whip ever being in our freezer), and the original recipe was for Limeade with a bit of food coloring, which I still do for a playful pistachio color. That was a million years ago. I now make everything from scratch and my husband has worked for top restaurants and has won a Best of RI award. We are food snobs, and this is still amazing. It is the perfect way to end a spicy meal on a warm day. Best if you use a higher grade ice cream and going heavy on the concentrated Limeade gives it a pleasantly tart flavor. It really is genius. No effort, amazing result.