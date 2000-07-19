Lemonade Pie V
This is an easy ice cream pie with great lemon flavor!
Refreshing, easy to make pie. Great for hot summer days. It is kind of disappointing to see that the most highly rated review says that it tastes processed. None of the ingredients are "homemade" and if you are making a pie that has all processed ingredients, it will not taste natural. I prefer the taste of homemade foods, but like this treat and knew, even before making it, that it wouldn't taste like I whipped everything together on my own. If you want it to taste less processed: create your own graham cracker crust with crushed graham crackers and melted butter, use the juice from fresh squeezed lemons rather than frozen lemonade, use all-natural ice cream and whip whipping cream and a small amount of sugar together for the topping.Read More
This is an unappetizing pie with a processed taste. It is neither impressive to serve nor pleasing to the palette. I do NOT recommend this pie at all. Perhaps the exception is if you are working with a child who is just learning about pies / cooking.Read More
I just started making this recipe with a few easier adjustments. I use 1 package of lemonade kool-aid, one can of sweetened condensed milk, and one small container of kool whip. Stir the lemonade into the condensed milk until dissolved and fold in half of the kool whip. Pour into the crust of your choice and top with the other half of the kool whip. There is no need to freeze, just refridgerate for an hour or you can have it right away if your condensed milk is cold. This comes out perfect every time and is cheaper and quicker.
It was a hit! I made it a day ahead and it set up perfect for the next day (and the lemonade flavor really set up nice since it sat overnight) Made it for dessert at a BBQ, very light & refreshing. I used a little more lemonade concentrate than the recipe called for to make it extra lemony & tart. It was devoured at the BBQ and lots of compliments. I needed 2 pies so I doubled the recipe- 1/2 gal ice cream, 12 oz lemonade concentrate and 16 oz of cool whip and I ended up w/ 2 pies and more left over, I could have gotten 3 maybe 4 pies out of this?! Will definately make this over & over again and share w/ others. I'd like to try it w/ limeade also as some other reviewers mentioned. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
we used limeade instead & it was great
I have been making this frozen pie for about a year now - got it from another site. Most of the time I use frozen vanilla yoghurt which gives it a smoother taste and also, I feel, healthier. Certainly does not detract from the taste. Frozen lime juice is excellent too with a chocolate crust. I also top the lemon version with either raspberry sauce or blueberry sauce. No leftovers that is for sure.
I really liked this recipe. I have made a pie like this before but never with the whipped topping and it was a nice addition. I also tried this with limeade and it turned out great. For presentation, I added some green food coloring (just enough so it was a pale green ) and 1/2 lime rounds around the edge of the pie.
Quick & Delicious!
So easy and sooooooo good!
Delicious and quick and easy to make. I made this when it was 90 degrees outside. So refreshing!
This was easy and very good. While I was making this pie my kids were standing by (three boys) waiting for me to put the filling into the shell for them to devour. They just couldn't seem to understand that the pie had to set in order for them to enjoy it. Well needless to say the next day when I had gotten home from work over half of the pie was gone. Thanks for this very easy and tasty recipe.
Took this pie to a pool party on a very hot day. Wonderful light cool dessert enjoyed by kids and adults alike. Will make again very soon.
A real keeper!
Kids loved this one. I substituted an oreo cookie crust. I had extra filling so I just refroze it and the kids scooped it just like a carton of ice-cream. I'm going to try this with lime aid next.
I made this in a springform pan for Easter, and let it freeze overnight. It looked and tasted great. Everyone loved it! I can't wait to try it with raspberry concentrate. Thanks for such an easy and delicious dessert!
My family loved it!!! So light and refreshing!!
I love this pie. I freeze for several hours... and I like the pink lemonade.
Big hit with family and guests.
Double the amount of ice cream or halve the amount of lemonade concentrate. Trust me. I love tart lemony things, but this recipe as written is too acid. Double the ice cream and it rates five stars. Thanks for submitting it!
My family loves lemonade pie made with sweetened cond. milk but it was always too rich for me and this recipe was a perfect, lighter version of the same pie, it was a great summertime hit!
This is a very tasty pie. I was torn between giving it a 4 or a 5. If I could, I think I'd give it a 4.5. My only problem was with the recipe itself. If you only let this set up in the freezer for 20 minutes, you will have a very runny pie. I made this just a few hours before serving to my guests and it was too runny to serve. Also, there is probably enough to make 2 pies in this recipe. Otherwise, I was very pleased. It is a very tasty recipe once the pie has been in the freezer long enough. I would suggest at least 6 hours to set properly. I'm going to try one with lime-aid next!
Great...Simple & Fast. Everyone loved it.
I had this pie at a friends house and loved it. I have since made this 3 times and everyone raves about it. And asks for the recipe! I do use a ready to use crust from the store.
This recipe couldn't be easier or quicker. It's very refreshing on a summer day!
Great pie! My friends ate it up so fast, that I couldn't believe that it was 8 servings! I added a pinch of nutmeg to get a good earthy after-taste. I would like to add a little whipped topping on top to make it prettier!
Just made this and it's really yummy and refreshing. Exactly what I was looking for as a summer dessert! Thanks for the recipe!!!
Would be great in the summer by the pool or at a BBQ!
Pretty good. I made it dairy-free by using coconut milk ice cream instead. I thought it could have been just a tad more lemony, so maybe next time I'd add a bit more lemonade concentrate (I like my lemon things to be nice and tart and lemony). In fact, you could probably use any number of juice concentrates to get different pies.
This is such a quick and easy summer treat - you can throw it together in minutes and it is sooooo refreshing! If you are having company or have the time to make it pretty, pipe the topping thru a large star tip and sprinkly some pink sugar around the edge...... So cute the kids couldn't keep their hands off it!
This pie was extremely easy and fool proof to make! I made it on the spur of the moment, and the only problem was that we were all too impatient to wait for it to harden in the freezer. We ate it after only 1 1/2 hours, so it was still runny, but I finished it up for breakfast the next day, and by then it was frozen enough to cut and just as deliscious!
SO GOOD!! Everyone loved it!
It was so easy.I loved it.
Really easy and so refreshing! I made this for some friends and it was a hit. I will definitely make this one again!
Used a whole can 12 oz of lemonade so more than enough for pie crust.
made this for a barbecue and everybody liked it
Whoever said this tastes processed either saw the Cool Whip and has not made this or tried it with bias. This is spectacular and we have been making it for 40 years. Very few recipes have survived that long in our arsenal. Found it in the coupon section of a Sunday paper as Cool Whip marketing (it is the lone exception for Cool Whip ever being in our freezer), and the original recipe was for Limeade with a bit of food coloring, which I still do for a playful pistachio color. That was a million years ago. I now make everything from scratch and my husband has worked for top restaurants and has won a Best of RI award. We are food snobs, and this is still amazing. It is the perfect way to end a spicy meal on a warm day. Best if you use a higher grade ice cream and going heavy on the concentrated Limeade gives it a pleasantly tart flavor. It really is genius. No effort, amazing result.
Quick, easy, refreshing and keeps in the freezer until you need it. What's not to like? My kids all loved it!
Amazing. Made this for bbq and it was so refreshing and delicious.
This has been a very big hit, with my husband and with my colleagues. I made it once with graham cracker crumb crust and once with almond meal, gluten free crust. Both were delicious. Rather than a pie plate, I used a springform pan. This recipe makes a huge amount, and the greater volume in the springform pan is welcome. I used a 1.7 litre carton of vanilla ice cream, about 425 ml of whipping cream, whipped, and about 300 ml can of lemonade. So easy!
