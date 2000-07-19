Lemonade Pie V

This is an easy ice cream pie with great lemon flavor!

Recipe by Dee

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake crust in oven for 8 to 10 minutes until light brown. Allow to cool.

  • In a large bowl, mix until creamy the ice cream, lemonade and whipped topping. Spread mixture into pie crust, then place in freezer for 20 minutes. Serve pie after it has set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 52g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 29mg; sodium 210.8mg. Full Nutrition
