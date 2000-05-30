Dairy Free Chocolate Pudding
This is a simple, smooth and creamy vegan chocolate pudding. I like to use ground chocolate as a substitute for the cocoa.
It's a shame that the last reviewer only rated the recipe three stars because she didn't know how to keep the corn starch from clumping, because she did like the recipe. Since there have been no other reviews until mine I'm assuming her three star revies has kept others from trying it. Well here's a completely positive review! The pudding was fantastic and still is, I'm gulping it down as I write. It's rich and you can't even tell there's no dairy! Great for Vegans like me and even for you Dairy Lovers out there! There's no difference in aste or texture between this recipe and your typical chocolate pudding recipe except this is better. I'll never even consider store bought again! To prevent the corn starch from clumping once added to the hot mixture you just need to make sure that the corn startch and water mixture are completely stirred together with no globs of corn startch left, it needs to be completely smooth. If that part is done correctly, and it's not hard, there will be no clumping. The only other way that cornstartch will clump is when it's added directly to a hot mixture, so always mix it first with a liquid until smooth or add cornstarch directly to what ever you're making, but make sure the mix you are adding it to is cold or cool. Thanks for the recipe, I will be making this again and again!Read More
Gag city!!! I won't even say what it tasted like.Read More
I had doubts....but not anymore. I used rice milk and it came out delicious. I added a little extra vanilla, used the recommended 1/3 cup sugar and it was fabulous. To prevent any clumps I mixed the cornstarch in the water first and then blended everything before heating....Smooth and Yummy. Thanks.
I found that instead of mixing the water and the cornstarch, you should mix the sugar, cornstarch and cocoa powder together, then whisk that into the milk and water, and you will not get lumps. Also, you should put plastic wrap touching the top of the pudding to prevent that gluey mess on the top.
This is great for what it is!! I like it better than chocolate pudding from the little cardboard box that's mixed with milk. I read the reviews first and made a few changes: First, I used chocolate soy milk instead of normal because that's what I already had in the refrigerator, and I added 1/3 a cup of sugar because some people had said it was bitter. I also put in some cinnamon because I like cinnamon. I put it all in the food processor and gave it a whirl to get the cocoa mixed in, I think maybe that step should be added to the directions! That kept the texture perfectly smooth, and like some others have said, make sure that the cornstarch and cold water are completely mixed up before you add it to the rest of the stuff. Next time, I'm going to add a little less cornstarch and more sugar, then I think it will be perfect :o)
I thought this was great. Very creamy and rich. I decided to make mine sugar free and added four packets of sugar substitue in place of the granulated sugar. I will use this again!
This was pretty good though I could not keep the cocoa from clumping together. Next time I'll mix it with a blender or mixer before heating it up.
super de-lish! insanely easy AND quick to make! tastes just like the pudding i used to have when i was a kid! i used "Silk" plain soymilk and Hershey's unsweetend cocoa powder. make sure to mix the corn starch in COLD water in a seperate bowl before adding to the heated saucepan (this prevents clumping). YUMMY YUM YUM! 5 STARS!
This pudding was excellent! My daughter is allergic to dairy products, and this made a very tasty treat. Although, I ate most of it myself. Thanks so much.
My daughter is very restricted with how much dairy she can have. This recipe works very well for her. I have found that while I can use rice, almond, or soy milk, soy milk makes it set up the best, although vanilla almond milk makes it TASTE the best. Also, I just use an ounce of melted unsweetened chocolate instead of cocoa, it gives a richer flavor. Also, I increased the sugar to 1/3 of a cup. Both of these adjustments made a very good recipe excellent!
Great alternative pudding! My 3 year old is allergic to dairy and soy, this recipe worked with oat milk. I watered down the oat milk a little to and cut some of the sugar. To avoid lumping, in a separate bowl I whisked the cornstarch with cool water first. Then in another bowl I whisked the cocoa powder and then combined the cornstarch mixture before putting into the pot. Added the sugar when I was ready to start cooking. Whisked constantly over heat until it started thickening. Will use this base for fudgesicle this summer. Thanks!!
This is a fantastic alternative. I'm not vegan or lactose intolerant, I just like eating healthy. I wanted to make homemade pudding, but when I looked recipes up it called for eggs and such. I just wanted to keep it simple and healthy. This recipes provides just that. Its great tasting and can easily be changed around a little bit to make it more interesting. The first night I made it, I pretty much stuck to the recipe but I used dark chocolate almond milk instead of soy...it was simple and delicious. However, the second time, my boyfriend added a little peanut butter and a handfull of chocolate chips...that too was delicious.
Very delicious considering I used Rice beverage instead of milk, like in traditional pudding. Had no problems whats so ever with the cornstarch or cocoa clumping like others had posted. Perfect for my son who has so many food allergies, this was a excellent find! Thank you!!
We thought this was delicious! I did modify it a bit (used ground choc. chips instead of cocoa pwdr, scraped a vanilla bean into the mixture before cooking, and added a pinch of salt), and also doubled it, but it was rich and creamy and the children, husband, and guests never guessed it was dairy-free! THanks Kathleen.
You need to mix all ingrediants in the pan before you start heating it to prevent lumps. This goes with all cornstarch pudding. No need to mix cornstarch with water first- I didn't even add the water, just wisk everything with the cold soymilk. I used chocolate soymilk, and 2T. cocoa, and agave nectar instead of sugar.
Chocolate pudding is my hubby's favorite dessert but since I found out I had a dairy intolerance several months ago we had to give it up. I was excited to see a veagn alternative with this recipe. I used chocolate soy milk to amp up the chocolate flavor. It was easy to make and the consistency was good once chilled but it just wasn't the same as dairy pudding. It wasn't very sweet and it was missing the creaminess. It was ok but not wonderful. I also think the recipe could have included how long to cook the pudding for once it started boiling.
Very good considering I have attempted several dairy-free chocolate pudding recipes. This is one I would make again. Good consistency and very chocolatey tasting.
Ok it doesn't taste exactly like the usual milk chocolate pudding but it's pretty darn good. I agree with previous reviewers that the texture is not a problem if you dissolve the cornstarch in water first and add it to the mixture before it boils. Secondly, to make it a bit sweeter, I used 1/3 cup suger instead. To give it more chocolate flavor, I added some (less than a quarter cup) of vegan chocolate chips. That last step gives is a rich chocolate flavor that cocoa lacks. I made it with rice milk instead of soy for my allergy kids and the texture was perfect. Rice milk lacks that strong soy taste that many are not fond of. Next time I might add a 1/2 tsp of vanilla instead of a quarter.
Delicious! I doubled the recipe and added a square of unsweetened bakers cholcolate because- why not? Make sure you mix the starch and cold water first... yummy...
Unfortunately, I had the same problem with my chocolate clumping. As for taste, I liked it but thought it could have been sweeter. It's a very dense pudding compared to instant kinds-I couldn't finish 1 serving. If I make this pudding again, I think I'll add more sugar and get the clumps out of the chocolate BEFORE I put it in the saucepan.
I tried this recipe as I Had some soy milk due to having irritable syndrome. I only abstain from dairy products while my insides have flared up. I have enver used soy milk before until recently. This recipe was gross. I carefully mixed the water and cornstarch and the pudding was nice and smooth, but it tasted horrible. I am too used to rich yummy tasting puddings with real milk or cream. It seems that anything I try with soy milk tastes awful. It's not the diet for me. Someone who is used to a soy diet might love this recipe so don't be put off by my review.
I have zero probs with this recipe. It's worked as an easy, last-minute dessert for me many a time, and it has the added bonus of being dairy free! (The Lactose Intolerant rejoice) Don't judge it by its stars. Try it for yourself!
This is absolutely delicious! I made a double batch, but used 1/4 cup sugar & it was still great. Tip: Heat water in the microwave before adding to cornstarch, use a whisk and mixing is so easy. This is so simple & delicious!!
This recipe tasted very bad. There certainly needed to be more sugar to flavor the unsweetened cocoa, but there was also a problem with the soymilk. I know in preparing steamed espresso drinks with soy, you can not allow the soymilk to become too hot or it will begin to seperate and become salty. I think that was the problem with this recipe. Perhaps the soymilk should be added later in the cooking process to prevent the milk from becoming too hot and separating? I don't recommend this recipe.
I made this recipe just to try a dairy free pudding and it was really good. It was not like my usual very milk-chocolately and sweet pudding, but it was a great darker chocolate pudding. A GREAT dairy free alternative. Thanks.
This was delicious - thanks! I read over a lot of the postings beforehand, so I mixed together the dry ingredients first, before whisking in the wet ones, to avoid lumps. I also added 1/4 cup vegan chocolate chips for extra sweetness and chocolate flavor. Very good by itself or in a graham cracker pie shell.
I made this for my 8 yr old daughter who is allergic to milk (and many other things). She loved it so much that she asked me to write to you and tell you thank you! I am enjoying it too. I will never pay $5.00 for 4 little cartons of soy pudding again! Thank you!!!
Like others I increased the sugar to 1/3 cup and I followed the microwave directions someone else had discovered of 1 min stir another min stir, another min stir, 20 sec, 20 sec (at that time it didn't change any so I called it done) and stuck it in the freezer to quick chill. Taste was there...but unlike store bought puddin cups it had kinda a rubbery texture...but the flavor was there...IDK if reducing the amount of corn starch would fix the rubber problem?
Loved this recipe. I am not a vegan and I still used regular milk, but the flavor is good. I did mess up with the cornstartch (I don't usually use it) and the cocoa balled up some, but nothing a little sifting can't handle.
I love this stuff! I used the recipe as my base and have made several diffenent flavors by omitting the cocoa powder and mixing Silk coffee creamer with my soy milk for a creamier texture. You can use the plain or french vanilla depending on what flavor you are making. The last try was using raspberry flavoring with the plain creamer in 1 cup and plain soy milk as a half cup. I also reduced the cornstarch to 2 1/2 T. Then, if you want to make it sugar free... use 1/4 tsp. of liquid stevia in place of the sugar. It makes a great dish for diabetics or anyone cutting calories!
Loved the recipe! We used Rice dream instead of soy. I was very excited when it started getting thick and actually looking like real chocolate pudding. I had to add a little more sugar though. Yum!
Quite good. It might be worth mentioning that I was able to make this in the microwave without issue (it saved the [minimal] effort of washing a saucepan). I just mixed all of the ingredients in a microwave-safe container and cooked on high for three minutes, stirring at the one and two minute marks, and then every twenty seconds or so until it had thickened fully. I fear I'll be making this with some regularity, from here on out.
my mom made death by chocolate for the rest of my family...i was jealous. so i went to look for an easy chocolately vegan recipe. i'd all but given up on pudding, but i just made this and tried it warm. quite tasty, and the consistency is great. the one thing is that it does need more sugar, and some cinnamon. but still, it's great. ^_^
If you follow everyone's directions and mix the cornstarch with water until completely smooth before adding it to the chocolate soy milk mixture, I promise you there will be no lumps. Texture-wise the pudding was great, and it does thicken a great deal when it's cooling. I used 1/3 cup of raw sugar - if you're making vegan pudding, be aware that white sugar can be bleached with bone char. Unlike other reviewers I found 1/3 cup to be a tad too sweet, and I think the 1/4 cup in the recipe would have been enough, but I've lost my sweet tooth so if you're making this for little kids 1/3 would be a good idea. I didn't think it tasted like regular dairy pudding at all, but I really didn't expect it to, especially since I use pure soy milk and not those blended "beverages". Considering this is nothing more than soy milk, cornstarch, and cocoa, I'd say this makes a pretty decent pudding to satisfy a chocolate craving. Some other recipes recommend adding soy creamer, so I'm going to give those a try, but this basic recipe is so easy, so simple, and tasty enough that there's no point in complaining about it.
This was great, firmed up nicely and everything. Th taste was odd though, not because of the soy milk though. I would recommend using high quality cocoa powder or another form of chocolate to give it the right flavor. Thanks!
Did not like the taste nor the consistency.
I'm not sure what to rate this because the idea is there and it definitely tasted good while it was cooking but after cooling it was not sweet enough. I used almond milk instead of soy and it was smooth and looked great. I'll try this again and double the sugar and repost a review.
I made this for my 3 1/2 year old that's allergic to milk. I didn't have cocoa powder, so I used Hershey's chocolate syrup instead. I also used vanilla soymilk instead of regular. Otherwise, I just followed the directions and it came out great. It was VERY sweet, but did have a slight soy taste. My son's never had regular milk or pudding, so he certainly didn't care. There are very few chocolate products he can have and it's nice to have a few as a treat. It was so quick and easy, I can make it for a nice snack.
I've been making this pudding for years...I always use chocolate soy milk instead of plain. I also pour into a graham cracker crust to make pie. It's always a hit!
Not just the best vegan pudding, but the best pudding I've ever had! I did add a little extra sugar because it wasn't quite sweet enough for me. Still a great recipe. Definatly a keeper.
I loved this recipe. After 5 1/2 years of no dairy I thought I'd never be able to eat something of this consistancy again. It was just like Chocoloate Mousse! I used brown sugar instead of white and it was delicious. Thank you for the recipe.
One night I was craving some good comfort food - chocolate pudding! I've never made it from scratch, but I hoped I could find a recipe with ingredients I had on hand. This recipe is so easy and I was thoroughly impressed with how it turned out! Most cooks know to stir corn starch in cold water first, so as long as you stick to that rule it will turn out smooth and creamy. I'm already thinking of ways to add to it - peanut butter, white choco chips, it's endless... This will become a favorite of mine fast!
this is cocoa jelly not cocoa pudding!!!
When I first did this I too had trouble with the chocolate clumping; but I found a solution; use Chocolate Silk Soy instead of chocolate powder; it cuts down on the sugar; for extra flavoring I use half the amount of chocolate; it is my favorite pudding recipe.
Sadly , not the best. Needs to be sweeter and more choclatey. I probably wont ever make this again
Great recipe! My kiddos are lactose intolerant and making this with almond milk was a quick easy dessert for them. I also used 1 tsp. vanilla and 1/3 cup of sugar. Make sure and dissolve the cornstarch completely in the cold water, then whisk into the chocolate mixture slowly.
Great recipe, smooth and chocolatey. I made mine with vanilla almond milk and it came out amazing.
I didn't care for this. I didn't have any trouble with clumping, but it came out quite thick. Not a pudding consistency at all. The flavor was also lacking. Not chocolaty or sweet enough.
About a year and a half ago I had to give up creamy cheesecakes, ice creams, and other dairy delights due to lactose intolerance. I am always on the lookout for soy-based replacements. This hit the spot. I followed a previous suggestion and added some cinnamon - however, did add too much (oops!), so be careful not to do the same! The texture was excellent, and I didn't have the patience to wait for the pudding to cool before digging in. I will try almond milk next time, since it is richer than either rice or soy. However, since I am used to soy milk, I didn't notice the soy flavor - I just think that almond milk might work even better!
this pudding was so much more creamier then some of the other recipes i've used (non vegan). in the photo i made the chocolate and mixed with cherries to make my Black Forest Parfaits. then i made some white chocolate for my Island Road Parfaits and my cousins (who are vegan) loved them.
The first time I made it I found the original recipe to be too thick and lumpy. So the 2nd time I reduced the cornstarch to 2 TBS and made sure that the cornstarch was completely dissovled in the water with no lumps before adding it to the milk. Then I thought it was delicious!
We don't keep soy milk in the house so we used chocolate rice milk instead. Because we already had chocolate, we decreased the cocoa to 1tbsp and we added 1 tsp of cinnamon just for fun. It's a big hit with the eight year old who's birthday it's for :)
Just made this with vanilla almond milk. Set up wonderfully, tastes delicious.
Recently put on a dairy free diet. This was delicious!
Do NOT put in too much cornstarch! It'll turn into jello
A perfect dessert to make for my vegan mother-in-law!
This was delicious. I only had Hersey's dark cocoa powder in the house but that worked well. It would have been even better with a premium cocoa. I did have a good quality bourbon vanilla extract and added 1/2 - 1 tsp Cinnamon to provide for more complex flavors. Recommended! Each spoonful was savored slowly. I also mixed the cornstarch in water, then added all to the blender before cooking to prevent lumps. My other modifications were to up the sugar to 1/3 cup (as others have suggested) and to add 3 - 4 Tbsp of Acacia soluble fiber. The fiber was added for digestibility alone as assimilated itself well into the mix. I will be making this my staple desert instead of half a bar of rich dark chocolate. Much less fat and much more digestible. Great recipe!
First off, I would like to say that cooking with soy milk varies your results based on what brand you use. I've found that cooking with the Silk brand always leave me with food that taste of nothing but soy. So the problem may be your brand, not the recipe. (I used organic milk because i'm out of soy milk and this is the easiet pudding recipe I found.) That said, I gave this recipe four stars because I think it's a good start. I didn't add the extra sugar, but I did follow the advice of one reviewer and added some chocolate chips. I ended up with a very rich pudding. My husband said he thought it was bitter, but I didn't think so (we have different preferences on how much sugar we like). So if you're someone who likes more sugar, bump it up to 1/3 cup.
I used fat-free vanilla almond milk instead of soy milk....delicious!!! Love that it makes two servings!!! My non-vegan husband asked for more.
This recipes was okay. It was very quick and easy, but I was hoping for better. I added some chocolate chips to mine which added a little more sweetness.
I used ALMOND MILK - not soy milk - despite all the marketing claiming how much "healthier" soy is, actually it's harder on our digestive systems, plus almond milk TASTES BETTER than any alternative (unless you're allergic of course). it was awesome, my kids ate this all up!
I love this recipe! I use Truvia instead of sugar and an almond milk that is only 45 calories/cup - it's a real treat when you want a low calorie dessert. Super easy!
My dad's first words: "Well, this is goodbye to store-bought pudding mixes!" He couldn't believe it was home-made! I tasted a lot of soy milk in the aftertaste but my vegan sister really felt that the chocolate came in strong, as did the rest of my siblings. I doubled the recipe and got 6 servings of the size we usually have. I wasn't too diligent about stirring constantly, but I don't think it mattered too much.
Chocolate is usually my go-to treat when my late night cravings kick in. I wanted something light & easy to put together. I used almond milk instead of soy & coconut sugar instead of white sugar. I personally thought that the amount of sugar called for was perfect. It wasn't sickeningly sweet nor was it overly bitter. Just perfect! Love. I didn't have any issues with clumping either. I mixed the cornstarch/water until smooth & sifted the cocoa powder. The texture of the pudding is just like any other pudding, but the taste is so much better than store-bought. I highly recommend this recipe & will definately be making again!
I'm not a big fan. It was a bit too bitter for me and very very lumpy. I whisked it for a long while but the lumps just wouldn't go away! I'll keep looking for a different recipie. It's a good start at least.
Contrary to what other reviewers are saying, this pudding is YUMMY!! The key that I've found is using a wisk to stir instead of a spoon. That will make sure there are no lumps! And I used lactaid milk instead of soy, but it came out very well. I'm definately going to use this again!
It was amazing so tasty but I suggest a little more sugar. And don’t look away when cooking
i've made it for my child 1st birthday!
As much as I love soy milk or any dairy-free milk, the overall taste wasn't that great. I'll be honest though, it was creamy! Update: the next day I ate the rest because I didn't want it to go to waste. I added butter and a little more sugar .... perfect!
Easy and rewarding recipe! So many comments that say otherwise - I don't understand! mix cornstarch & water first in the saucepan, then add other ingredients. The cocoa powder is clumpy at first, but continuous stirring resolves that. I usually add chocolate chips or m&ms before refrigerating.
My milk allergic son really enjoyed this and the texture was the same as milk based pudding. I didn't taste it but if my picky 6 year old liked it, then its 5 stars for me!
It was so nice and creamy but corn starch stuck out to much
delicious, simple to make, and made with ingredients most people already have at home!
Easy to make - tastes great! I did get some clumps in mine, but that was the cocoa powder I was using - still tasted great and will make again!
I’ve made this several times with vanilla flavored coconut milk. It’s FABULOUS! I have a dairy allergy and I love the creamy smoothness of this pudding. I use Monk fruit extract and leave the amount unchanged. I add a pinch of Kosher salt to bring out the chocolate flavor. I don’t share this with my dairy eating husband.
This recipe was VERY good. I always follow recipe measurements exactly as listed the first time. It would definitely work better with 1/3 cup sugar. Lightly pack the baking cocoa for a great chocolately taste, and stir it all using a whisk to help ensure a smooth texture. My daughter and I are ALLERGIC to MILK PROTEIN, which means that we can't even have some stuff marked as "lactose-free" (I prefer breathing). Kathleen, THANK YOU for providing a great recipe! This is quick, easy, and very satisfying.
This was soooo yummy, AFTER it was chilled. before it was chilled it was very bland so I definitely recommend letting it sit in the fridge overnight. I added a couple tablespoons more sugar than it called for and added some dairy free chocolate chips because I think it lacked the chocolate flavor that I was craving, but that was a personal preference.
It only had 2 servings
FANTASTIC! This is the best pudding! I used chocolate soy milk for added yumminess.(is that a word?) Perfect treat for the dairy free home.
This was a terrific and easy recipe. It came together very easily. I followed the ingredients/directions exactly, but then thought the flavor could be 'kicked up a notch.' So, I stirred in some cinnamon, cayenne pepper, and some vegan chocolate chips. We ate the first batch when it was still slightly warm, and it was very good. But, the last container (which we ate the next night) was MUCH better. So, I would recommend waiting until the pudding is completely cold before eating. The added cayenne made the flavor almost like a Mexican hot chocolate. Yummy!
Delicious! Be sure to read other reviews and do the cornstarch right. I doubled the sugar and used Splenda instead, because I like stuff extra sweet. Thickened up perfectly! Also used plain light soy milk. I'm anxious to try the with other "milk" varieties.
Texture did not turn out as planned. Perhaps I made a mistake, but it seemed very simple.
Very good...the best non-dairy pudding I've tasted! We used coconut milk, and the amount of 'milk' the recipe called for was exactly the same amount that was in the can, so it was super easy! I did up the vanilla a bit, since we like vanilla here. I used a full teaspoon. Seriously yummy. The trick to making it not clump is 1) whisk it like crazy when you add the cocoa powder, before adding the cornstarch mixture, and 2) add the cornstarch mixture slowly while whisking, and don't stop whisking after you add it. It will thicken up very quickly. Don't heat it for too long after you add the cornstarch, just long enough to thicken a bit.
PERFECT for our little 3-yo dairy-allergic chocoholic!! We don't do soy milk, but used a mix of Almond & Vance's DariFree 'milks'! Was REALLY good!! May try all Vance's DariFree 'milk' next time... We used the recommended 1/3c sugar & thoroughly whisked the cornstarch & water together! Gobbled up in a couple days! :) Thanks!! :)
Our family thinks it is amazing. Thank you for the great recipe. We use canned coconut milk instead of soy milk.
I made this for a vegan friend of my wife's it turned out pretty good. after cooking it was a little to rich and thick so while still a little warm i added more soy milk put it in blender and i was much smoother and more pudding like. probably added almost 1/4 cup of soy
Yum. I substituted rice milk instead of soy. I was really craving Chocolate today. This recipe made it easy to enjoy on my new diet. I would note that it tastes like dark chocolate. If you prefer milk chocolate, add a bit more sugar.
Super good. I split the cocoa powder- 1 part dark cocoa, 2 parts normal. And I ran out of soy milk so for half of it I used coconut milk. I made sure the corn starch and water was super blended and completely smooth before I added it into the remaining ingredients, which I had already mixed thoroughly. Great recipe!
I made this yesterday after having an unusual craving for chocolate pudding. I needed it not only dairy free, but Paleo as well, so I used arrowroot starch instead of cornstarch and used a granulated monk fruit sweetener to cut down on calories and carbs. I had some issues with clumping but after switching from a spoon to a whisk to stir the mixture, the clumps broke down easily and the pudding turned out very thick and rich. I will be making this again!!
I love this recipe. my one year old can't have dairy so we have tried various types of lactose free drinks until we found one he liked, it took almost a month of buying one carton of each brand.(vanilla rice milk). it is soo easy to make and now both my boys can have pudding.
Cornstarch thickened perfectly, came out fine with almond milk substitute. Very rich, though I'd recommend reducing the sugar or using unsweetened milk subs if you're not a super sweet type of person
Simple recipe I will be visiting this recipe again
There is nothing better than a creamy bowl of pudding! I did add a pinch of salt to mine, but the variance was so minor that I still gave this recipe five stars! Comes together easily and quickly.
I threw out my first attempt, after OVERCOOKING the mixture, which turned into a weird gelatinous blob (tasted good, however). I, ahem, overlooked the sentence that states, "Pudding will continue to thicken as it cools." Yep, it sure does! My second attempt, oh wow: Creamy and chocolately! My changes, based on the suggestions of the other reviewers and what I had: * Used tapioca starch. * Added the chocolate to the tapioca starch and whisked them together thoroughly (or I guess you could sift). Then, added about 1/4-1/2 cup COLD water and stirred vigorously with a fork for about 1 minute. This came together as a creamy, nonlumpy mixture. * Increased sugar by ~1-2 TB. * Added a pinch of salt. * About doubled the amount of vanilla. * Added 1/4 cup chocolate chips when milk was hot enough to melt them (finger test). * Took the mixture off the stove within 1-2 minutes after it started to thicken, deciding a batter consistency was better than gel. It continued to thicken, to perfection! * Used organic, UNSWEETENED, plain soy milk. Many dairy substitutes (1) are "denatured," that is, the protein and fiber are removed, (2) have added sugar(s!), and (3) have added thickeners, such as guar gum and carrageenan. I tolerate soy milk and wanted a nutritious snack in addition to satisfying my sweet tooth. It's important to read the labels!
Smooth and yummy. Not quite as sweet as I was expecting but still delicious.
Love this pudding! I used half unsweetened almond milk and half unsweetened coconut milk, and a pinch of sea salt, which brought out the sweetness and cocoa flavor even more. I think the key to this recipe is to use top quality ingredients. IT'S A KEEPER!
Very easy great recipe. I used 1 can of organic coconut milk. I took 2 tablespoons out of it and mixed the cornstarch in that first, then added everything to the pan. It's creamy and delicious with a nice coconut flavor. Next time I may substitute a liquere for the vanilla like amaretto or grand marnier.
I made this over the summer. It was good but it defiantly wasn't my favorite. There was something missing to the taste. It came out clumpy, but that was just me. That really had no say in the actual taste of the pudding. I would make it again if I had some friends over who didn't really have dairy but, not for my self. I think everyone should at least try this once! Maybe you will like it :)
This recipe works with any plant based milk. So delicious!! Once it starts to thicken, it happens VERY fast so it can be taken off about a minute after it starts to thicken. If you like very sweet pudding (more like the box), increase the sugar. I haven't tried it, but the base recipe would likely work with any flavors like lemon or vanilla (adjusting sugar to taste).
