Dairy Free Chocolate Pudding

4.4
212 Ratings
  • 5 138
  • 4 49
  • 3 11
  • 2 4
  • 1 10

This is a simple, smooth and creamy vegan chocolate pudding. I like to use ground chocolate as a substitute for the cocoa.

Recipe by Kathleen Amos-Robel

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In small bowl, combine cornstarch and water to form a paste.

  • In large saucepan over medium heat, stir together soy milk, vanilla, sugar, cocoa and cornstarch mixture. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture boils. Continue to cook and stir until mixture thickens. Remove from heat. Pudding will continue to thicken as it cools. Allow to cool five minutes, then chill in refrigerator until completely cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 53.3g; fat 4.7g; sodium 96.8mg. Full Nutrition
