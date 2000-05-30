Dairy Free Chocolate Pudding

It's a shame that the last reviewer only rated the recipe three stars because she didn't know how to keep the corn starch from clumping, because she did like the recipe. Since there have been no other reviews until mine I'm assuming her three star revies has kept others from trying it. Well here's a completely positive review! The pudding was fantastic and still is, I'm gulping it down as I write. It's rich and you can't even tell there's no dairy! Great for Vegans like me and even for you Dairy Lovers out there! There's no difference in aste or texture between this recipe and your typical chocolate pudding recipe except this is better. I'll never even consider store bought again! To prevent the corn starch from clumping once added to the hot mixture you just need to make sure that the corn startch and water mixture are completely stirred together with no globs of corn startch left, it needs to be completely smooth. If that part is done correctly, and it's not hard, there will be no clumping. The only other way that cornstartch will clump is when it's added directly to a hot mixture, so always mix it first with a liquid until smooth or add cornstarch directly to what ever you're making, but make sure the mix you are adding it to is cold or cool. Thanks for the recipe, I will be making this again and again!

