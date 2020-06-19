Finnish Blueberry Pie

This pie, with its sugar cookie-like crust, is simple to make and stores well in the fridge or on the counter during cool weather up to 2 days. It can be served hot, cold, plain, or with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream on the side.

By BlueberryPirakka

prep:
35 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch pie
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C), and line a 9x13 inch baking pan with parchment paper.

  • Beat 3/4 cup sugar with the butter until the mixture is smooth and creamy, and beat in the egg. Add the baking powder, and stir in the flour, 1/2 cup at a time, alternating with a few tablespoons of the milk, until all the flour and milk have been incorporated. The dough will be sticky, like sugar cookie dough. Spread the dough into the prepared baking dish, creating a raised edge of dough around the dish.

  • Place the blueberries in a bowl with 1/2 cup of sugar, and mash the berries with a potato masher. Spread the blueberry mixture on top of the crust in an even layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the crust has browned slightly and the filling is thickened and bubbling, 15 to 25 minutes.

Cook's Note

I learned this recipe from a wonderful Finnish woman while living in Finland as a missionary. Because the measurements were in metric, I've converted them to English measurements.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 47.3g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 46.8mg; sodium 133.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (25)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
BlueberryPirakka
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2010
I love this (Obviously as I submitted it). However I need to note the following: Add 1 tsp. vanilla/vanilla sugar to the dough with the egg. Also you may need to use less milk (Use between 1/4-1/2 cup). Also for the topping add the sugar after you mash the blueberries (You don't need to mash all the blueberries--You can leave some whole). Finally parchment paper is not necessary nor is greasing the pan. It will stick a little but comes out nicely from my glass cake pans. Read More
Helpful
(88)
Cat
Rating: 1 stars
08/17/2009
This looked like a very good recipe but it didn't turn out well at all. The pie was so soggy in the middle that upon cutting it all the filling (mixed with dough) freely flowed out. I had already increased baking time by 15 minutes but that obviously didn't help either. Also the crust was more like angel food than cookie dough. I wonder if allrecipe's metric/US converter was a bit off. I converted the recipe back into the metric system (I grew up in Europe and operate on metric measures)and the measures were odd considering that it was supposed to be a 'metric' recipe originally. I might give this another try but so far I am quite disappointed with the results. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Esther A.
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2009
Fun! My husband's family is Finnish so I just had to try this. I thought it needed some vanilla (hadn't read the review) and added a teaspoon. Light and refreshing-which allows you to experience the berry flavor. It's so fast and simple! I can't wait to make this for my inlaws when we head to Minnesota! Read More
Helpful
(9)
mkstevens09
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2011
Made this at home and we enjoyed it very much. The crust is definitely cake/cookie like. It tastes great both warm or cooled. I brought the rest to work the next day and everyone raved about it! It was all eaten up within minutes! Read More
Helpful
(7)
motherbear
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2012
This is one of my favorite recipes. I love the versatility of it. I've mixed blueberries and raspberries or raspberries and strawberries. Tonight I am using leftover Blueberry-Cranberry sauce from another Allrecipes recipe I made previously. I like to precook my crust for just 5-10 minutes.. so yummy! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Pam Ziegler Lutz
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2010
This is definitely NOT what I think of when I think of pie. It is a delicious and simple dessert. I halved the recipe and baked it in an 8X8 baking dish. I served this with homemade sweetened whipped cream. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Hope
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2010
We have made this for years! It is a favorite in our family! Read More
Helpful
(4)
yoopercook
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2010
This was simply delicious! As a Finn and native Yooper I feel that this was the perfect way to prepare the beautiful Michigan blueberries that are in season right now. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Bartoa52
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2012
I love this pie but if you want to make it diet friendly I suggest replacing both helpings of sugar with splenda. Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
