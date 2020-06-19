Finnish Blueberry Pie

1 of 25

Rating: 5 stars I love this (Obviously as I submitted it). However I need to note the following: Add 1 tsp. vanilla/vanilla sugar to the dough with the egg. Also you may need to use less milk (Use between 1/4-1/2 cup). Also for the topping add the sugar after you mash the blueberries (You don't need to mash all the blueberries--You can leave some whole). Finally parchment paper is not necessary nor is greasing the pan. It will stick a little but comes out nicely from my glass cake pans. Helpful (88)

Rating: 1 stars This looked like a very good recipe but it didn't turn out well at all. The pie was so soggy in the middle that upon cutting it all the filling (mixed with dough) freely flowed out. I had already increased baking time by 15 minutes but that obviously didn't help either. Also the crust was more like angel food than cookie dough. I wonder if allrecipe's metric/US converter was a bit off. I converted the recipe back into the metric system (I grew up in Europe and operate on metric measures)and the measures were odd considering that it was supposed to be a 'metric' recipe originally. I might give this another try but so far I am quite disappointed with the results. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Fun! My husband's family is Finnish so I just had to try this. I thought it needed some vanilla (hadn't read the review) and added a teaspoon. Light and refreshing-which allows you to experience the berry flavor. It's so fast and simple! I can't wait to make this for my inlaws when we head to Minnesota! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Made this at home and we enjoyed it very much. The crust is definitely cake/cookie like. It tastes great both warm or cooled. I brought the rest to work the next day and everyone raved about it! It was all eaten up within minutes! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of my favorite recipes. I love the versatility of it. I've mixed blueberries and raspberries or raspberries and strawberries. Tonight I am using leftover Blueberry-Cranberry sauce from another Allrecipes recipe I made previously. I like to precook my crust for just 5-10 minutes.. so yummy! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This is definitely NOT what I think of when I think of pie. It is a delicious and simple dessert. I halved the recipe and baked it in an 8X8 baking dish. I served this with homemade sweetened whipped cream. Delicious! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars We have made this for years! It is a favorite in our family! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was simply delicious! As a Finn and native Yooper I feel that this was the perfect way to prepare the beautiful Michigan blueberries that are in season right now. Helpful (4)