Best Peanut Sauce

Easiest peanut sauce for Chinese style cooking

Recipe by Sara

5 mins
5 mins
4
1 cup
  • In a small bowl, stir together peanut butter, soy sauce, sugar, hot pepper sauce and garlic until well mixed. Gradually stir in water until texture is smooth and creamy.

199 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 16.3g; sodium 610.7mg. Full Nutrition
