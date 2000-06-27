Best Peanut Sauce

I would have given this recipe 4 stars as is, but it was 5 stars once we tweaked it a bit. The ratios were a bit off for our tastes. There is too much peanut butter for the amount of other ingredients, so...either add less PB or more of everything else. We just added more of the other ingredients to taste. Extra vinegar and brown sugar (which we used in place of white sugar) was the perfect touch here, as it helps take the place of hoisin sauce. My husband used to cook in a high-end restaurant and was skeptical about a hoisin-free peanut sauce, but was very surprised with how good this turned out with our modifications. A few sesame seeds and some green onion on top and it was perfect. (We had it with chicken satay.)

