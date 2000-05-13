A great basic dahl recipe. It can also be enhanced with all manner of vegetable matter to round out your diet: diced broccoli, sweet corn kernels, red/green/yellow bell pepper, chopped fennel, plus more. We call it the enthusiastic dahl--because we can put everything we've got into it. Adding garam masala towards the end of cooking increases flavour without heat. Lightly toasting dry chilli powder at the start in oil likewise increases flavour without increasing the heat factor as much as adding it later would. Adding a small can of coconut milk during cooking will enrich the flavour for festive occasions and/or provide much-needed fats for (thinner) vegetarians. The dahl can also be garnished with lime juice and tabasco sauce as well as some chopped cilantro. Chapatti fried in butter makes a nice accompaniment and alternative to the basmati rice or brown rice standard. Hing can be stored in a well sealing jar--such as that used for premium instant coffees. Even if you do not drink coffee, it's a small price to pay for a practical solution to the Hing smell issue. N.B. Hing seems to work well with the flavour of cardamom seeds and makes a killer red lentil dahl.
I'd like to chime in about the aesofetida. It is also labeled "Hing" and you can find it in most ethnic stores. My Indian buddies tell me that lots of Indians won't even have the stuff in the house (It's really kind of overwhelming). I don't particularly like it, so, be warned and go easy on it, it stinks to high heaven. Substituting onion powder (with a little garlic powder thrown in) is a great idea.
12/17/2003
Just FYI - If the dried yellow split peas are round, they're "chana dal". Moong dal is smaller and more oval-shaped.
I took my cue from the cocmments by Ednicious and viewed it as an "enthusiastic" dahl - and I made it a bit differently but it came out great! I soaked the split yellow peas for a few hours, which both softens them and helps to reduce gassy side-effects for people not used to eating them. For the people who said they take much longer to cook, perhaps they are using a different kind of pea. I found mine in the ethnic food aisle of my supermarket, and it was marked Mung Dal. I sauteed an onion, cubanelle pepper, some carrots, roma tomatoes (all chopped up in my mini food processor) in some olive oil, added some frozen corn kernels, and let them soften. I added a couple of garlic cloves, let them cook a bit, and then added my spices: about a teaspoon of chili powder I had toasted prior, 1 ts of ground ginger (didn't have fresh), 1/2 ts of coriander, 1 ts of cumin, and a couple of bay leaves and some salt. I let that sautee with the veggies a little and added the drained peas (2 cups). Then I added 4 cups of chicken broth and let it cook for 20 minutes while I cooked some jasmine rice. It was super yummy. My point is that you really can make it your own and develop it according to your tastes if you don't have the exact recipe components on hand. :)
After reading all the reviews here, I tried making this with different proportions. I also soaked the moong beans for about 2 hours – and it STILL took well over an hour to cook and continual additions of water. In the end, though, this came out delicious! 2 ½ cups moong beans 2 ½ cups water 1 ½ t salt 1 T grated fresh ginger root 1 diced jalapeno pepper (seeded) 1 cup diced tomatoes Juice of 1 lime ½ T ground turmeric 3 T vegetable oil 1 ½ t cumin seed 1 dried red chile pepper 1 pinch onion/garlic powder 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
I concur -- this is "Yummy". It helps that I already love Indian food. What I learned from this recipe: - substitutions work well: I used the limes of 4 whole limes (3 TB) not lemon - I did not use asafoejida or anything to substitute for it - I used coconut oil to make this makers-diet-friendly, but it probably added to the flavor, and finally - the one part of this recipe that made this dish more "Indian" in the sense of "like the Indian restaurants I frequent" was adding cumin to the oil. When I did that, it was instantly flavored and scented like I imagines it should be. Bon Appetit!
Loved it!.. My sister in-law made this the last time we were there and I really enjoyed it! Having found the recipe on here, I decided to try to make it too. I was happy with the results! I added about 5 cups water in the pot with the peas. I brought the peas to a boil then turned off the stove to let them soak until I was ready to make. Then I cooked the peas about 45 minutes. I left out the asafoetida after reading reviews. I also substituted finely chopped carrot and onion for the tomatoes which I cooked in margarine along with the spices. I used 1/2 tsp of cayenne for the heat. I forgot the garlic, but it wasn't lacking flavor! I will use it next time. Served over basmati rice along with chicken kebabs and nan bread.
There's one word to describe this dish: PHENOMENAL!!! Thank you, Pyromommy, for a wonderful, tasty and above all, EASY recipe! (I did find it a bit on the mild side for my taste, but that's a plus for the first time one makes any dish, as you can punch it up next go round by increasing the jalapeno to your taste.) Bravo, Pyromommy! And thanks again.
I spoke to my Indian friend and she said that you don't usually use jalapeno in dahl, you can add serrano peppers. Also the split peas will take much longer to cook about 1 hour or so and you will have to keep adding water. You can also cook them in a pressure cooker and that will shorten the cooking time. You don't have to use the Asafoetida. I also thought that adding a little garam masala at the end is good.
The ingredients are correct for dal, but the proportions of spices are way off!! My best friend is from India, and I have been to India. This is not the way Indians cook. For starters, no Indian I know is going to put in half a teaspoon of green chile. Try 6-8 whole chiles! I tripled the ingredients and used 6-8 green chilis in addition to dry red chiles. I couldn't get enough flavor to make this authentic tasting. Will talk to my friend when she gets back from India.
I think the recipe would be better served by listing "moong dal" as the first ingredient instead of dried yellow split peas. As another reviewer noted, moong dal and regular split peas are not the same thing. I suspect that's why so many people are struggling to get them soft in a short time. I used moong dal (Parivar brand) purchased in an Indian grocer as my first ingredient and they softened and thickened as described in the recipe. I pretty much followed the recipe as written, and it turned out quite good. I could use a bit more flavoring, so next time I might add a bit more hot pepper (chipotle maybe) or something. Not sure quite what it's missing, but it seemed somewhat bland to me for Indian food. I liked it, though, and I served it over basmati rice that I purchased at the same Indian grocer. I think it's a good basic recipe and can be tailored to taste quite easily. It's also pretty easy and quick to make, if you start with the proper ingredients, dal that is. Thanks for a good recipe!
I greatly appreciate having this recipe as a guide. I also greatly appreciate the wonderful advice of fellow reviewers, who've helped me see the multiple spin-offs that are possible. My little addition to all this is to say how successfully this recipe can be done in a pressure cooker. I sauteed the onions and garlic and spices first, adding the other ingredients and liquid, then sealing the top and cooking in the pressure cooker for 5 min., letting it release pressure slowly after turning the element off. The whole business took all of 15 minutes, and came out perfectly cooked! It is delicious, and so great with rice. In the store I bought it in, it was called split mung bean, and looks like a tiny version of yellow split peas. I combined them with red lentils.
When all was said and done, this dish was satisfying; however, I had to let it simmer for at least 2 1/2 hours adding water constantly to get the proper consistancy. I also added more garlic, salt, tomatoes, and ground cumin to bring out the flavor.
This dish is very tasty and flavorful. However, it could have used more heat for my taste. Next time I will add more of the jalapeno. My Indian friend also suggested adding a sauteed onion. Overall, this dish was very easy to make. Of course, a chopping device helps in dicing up so many of the items (e.g. tomato, ginger, cilantro). The one thing I did differently to this recipe was in lieu of using yellow lentils, I used red lentils. The red lentils are smaller in size than the yellow I have, so they cooked much faster. Also, I had to babysit the lentils as they cooked, and had to frequently add water.
Delicious! I soaked the peas for 4 hours, it still took much longer than recipe called for, at least 45 minutes. I think it is important to use cumin seed as recipe states, rather than ground cumin. I used 2 jalepenos and 4 cloves of garlic. I wish I new what a "pinch" is, but it turned out to be the right amount of hing powder. Tasted great the next day. This was as good as the restaurant near my office. Thanks for saving me some money on takeout!
Just finished making this for the first time. First off, I bought hing online and although the smell is indeed pungent, it definitely mellows as it cooks. I wound up adding some curry powder I had too. The dal can be found at many health food stores - generally in the bulk aisle! The jalapeno gave just enought heat. Overall a delicious recipe!
Great recipe. I actually soaked the moong dal for about 4 hours first, rinsed them and then followed the recipe. Cooking time was more like 40 minutes. I also added sauted onions to the dal and it tasted great! Enjoy.
Quite tasty. I couldn't get Asafoetida, so put some onion powder in instead. (I had read that the spice is used as a substitute for onion...I know it isn't a perfect substitute, though.) I put 4 serrano peppers in and it was moderately spicy. Kudos.
I found the flavor too mild for our tastes, so I added lots more ginger and lemon. I also had to cook the dal much longer than listed to get a nice smooth consistency. I also threw in some lentils that I had on hand.
Fantastic. I soaked the lentils for three hours to lessen the cooking time and doubled the spices. I will definitely make this dish again.
07/07/2004
A little bit of FYI to all. If you're having problems finding 'Asafoetida' in your local or specialty grocery stores.. try Isisbooks.com View their online catalog on the left, and when the page refreshes, scroll to 'Herbs & Herbal Books'. The first page is nothing but books, 'Asafoetida' is on the next page over to your left. Hope that helps.
my husband is indian and im asian so i tend to go online to learn how to cook his food. He love this so much! he said i cook like an indian woman and this has been a staple meal and frequently requested dinner in our household!
This is pretty good, and easy to make. It just required a lot longer cooking time. Next time, I will soak the beans longer because it needed almost 2 hours of simmering, but I like them between al dente and mush. I keep those squeeze tubes of ginger, garlic, chili paste, and cilantro in the fridge at all times, so I just added one hefty squeeze of each. I fried the cumin seeds and red pepper flakes in butter and added it. Also used half a can of fire roasted tomatoes that I had left over from something else. Seasoned liberally with garlic pepper. YUM. Definitely a keeper!
I did love this recipe. However, I soaked the beans overnight and they still took more than 35 min to cook. I didn't add tomato but added a little more of the garlic and spices. Turned out very good! Thank you for posting!
A tasty and interesting dish, but I did have to make a few changes. I used two jalepenos, with seeds. I used a full cup of tomato sauce. I doubled all of the spices, including the ginger and garlic. I soaked the peas for two hours, then cooked them for about 45 min. And I omitted the Asafoetida, the cilantro, and the dried red peppers. After all that, the finished product was delicious! I'll definitely be making this again.
I tried this recipe today, I didn't have that weird ingedient so I didn't add it, and truly I used split dry green peas not yellow. I also cooked the peas in the pressure cooker. The thing is I HATE split pea soup and I was trying to find a way to use up some dry split peas I had in my cupboard for a long time, so it's incredible that I liked this. I fried the cumin seeds and a whole dried chili pepper in the oil like the recipe says, but that part was rather wierd. I didn't know if I should crush up the pepper, so I didn't but it became pretty obvious I should have, so I chopped it up while it was cooking with a pair of scissors. I'm not sure why they had to be cooked in oil and added at the end. Seems like they could just have been added in. I didn't add any extra water and it was rather thick. The leftover stuff is very thick and I'm thinking it would be a great base in a pita sandwich, just this and maybe some fresh spinach leaves. It's also very filling. Thank you for sharing this recipe and for everyone's reviews, they were very helpful. I did add some garam marsala after eating some without it. Did add a little more flavor. The only reason I didn't give it a 5 was because of the frying of the cumin and chili.
The amount of water for the split peas to soak and cook in definitely isn't enough. I added 3 more cups of water to get it soft enough and cooked it 30 - 40 minutes longer... The pan fried cumin seeds and crushed red pepper made it quite spicy... Following the directions as is was almost a disaster... I was terrified...
This is a good basic dal, but it doesn't taste the same as what I've had in India. I didn't have Asafoetida so I omitted that. It wasn't spicy enough so next time I'll add more spice and jalapeno peppers. It was good so I'll make it again and again (I love Indian food), just trying different ways to get the authentic flavor. Thanks for posting the recipe, though!
Flavour was nice, though mild. But the cooking time is way off. After 40 minutes of cooking, they still weren't done, but I added the other ingredients anyway because I couldn't delay dinner any longer. I'm still cooking them, hoping they'll soften up with a bit more time. I also had to add a lot more water to keep them from drying out. I used moong dal.
I've made this several times now and agree with most reviewers that it is a very good basic recipe. I made it according to the directions the first time and found it a little bland so I added more salt. The next try, I added more of everything, including lemon (which I should've added less). One the third try, I made it according to directions, let the flavors meld overnight, and then added additional seasoning and salt the next day. That seemed to be the best way to do it. I love a bowl of this for lunch with a little pita. Healthy and yummy. My kids like it too.
Definitely a dish you can play with. As the dal was cooking, I added sauce from a previous chicken curry dish which included coconut milk which I thought would lend nicely with flavors. I also added small eggplant from the farmers market that I didn't know what to do with. I followed the recipe with exception of the previous as well as strange spice listed, which I don't even know what it is. I loved all the different tastes in the meal. The dish turned out thicker like a squash which I happen to like. I will definitely try this recipe again.
Basically, I liked this recipe -- the flavor was excellent. What I was disappointed with was the texture. I followed directions as written, soaking, then boiling, then slowly simmering -- but the dahl was still chewy. I kept adding liquid and cooked it for longer than the recipe suggested. I even got my immersion blender out and pureed it a bit, but still not the smooth, tender dahl I am used to. I'd say 3 1/2 stars.
I live in a Podunk town and only could get green split peas. so not authentic, but still yummy. Added a green pepper to the sauteing spices. My kids loved it. The frozen corn I added was a good contrast in texture and added sweetness
i was happy with the final result but it took a lot of modifications to get there.. like others our split peas took over an hour to cook and they're still kind of "tooth-some".. i didn't add the salt at first b/c i've heard it can cause legumes to stay tough.. i used my own homemade stock for the water, which i almost tripled.. i doubled the ginger, tomatoes, and cumin.. i didn't have any jalapeno so i used a few spoonfuls of jalapeno salsa.. i left out the red chile pepper and asafoetida.. added one more clove of garlic, a 10 oz bag of frozen quinoa and red rice, and some leftover chopped up chicken thigh meat.. i made this for bf's lunch and while he does like the taste, he's not too happy with the texture of the split peas
