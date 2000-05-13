I tried this recipe today, I didn't have that weird ingedient so I didn't add it, and truly I used split dry green peas not yellow. I also cooked the peas in the pressure cooker. The thing is I HATE split pea soup and I was trying to find a way to use up some dry split peas I had in my cupboard for a long time, so it's incredible that I liked this. I fried the cumin seeds and a whole dried chili pepper in the oil like the recipe says, but that part was rather wierd. I didn't know if I should crush up the pepper, so I didn't but it became pretty obvious I should have, so I chopped it up while it was cooking with a pair of scissors. I'm not sure why they had to be cooked in oil and added at the end. Seems like they could just have been added in. I didn't add any extra water and it was rather thick. The leftover stuff is very thick and I'm thinking it would be a great base in a pita sandwich, just this and maybe some fresh spinach leaves. It's also very filling. Thank you for sharing this recipe and for everyone's reviews, they were very helpful. I did add some garam marsala after eating some without it. Did add a little more flavor. The only reason I didn't give it a 5 was because of the frying of the cumin and chili.