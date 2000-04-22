What's called "jelly" in America is called "jam" in England, and the English call the American's "gelatin", "jelly"! But, any way you slice it -- spread some fruit preserves over cake, top with a gelled fruity confection, sweetened, stovetop-thickened milk, and whipped cream -- and you've got trifle!
With my English trifle I substituted shortcake rounds on the bottom soaked w/sherry overnight. The added 1 cup of drained fruit cocktail minus any pineapple to the jello. Hot Custard or vanilla pudding cooled then pured on top of the set jello. Complete topping w/fresh whipped cream ( carton type ) then toss sprinkes on the top and a cherry in the center if desired. The sherry adds that special flavor.
I didn't have a dish nearly large enough to hold all of this. I ended up only using one package of strawberry jello. It looked like a dessert my grandma would have served and I was skeptical, but it was pretty good! My friends LOVED it so I might make it again.
Simple...georgeous in a glass trifle dish...delicious! I wowed my company when I presented this dessert. I used raspberry instead of strawberry jam and jello. Make sure you don't use cool whip vs. whipped heavy cream. The heavy cream puts it over the top. The only thing that could make it better would be fresh raspberry or strawberry for garnish.
Really changed this up, but a great starter recipe for me. Cake mix cake; no jelly; liquid jello poured right over the cubed cake; pudding on top of that when jello set up; whipped topping on top of that. Not bad for a quick dessert.
I posted the trifle photo here, so you will notice that I added a layer of strawberries. I did not add the chocolate since we did not make trifle that way in Ireland where I used to live. I used Bird's Custard since that was also more authentic from my experience. Absolutely delicious! Eileen
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.