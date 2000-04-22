Trifle

6 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

What's called "jelly" in America is called "jam" in England, and the English call the American's "gelatin", "jelly"! But, any way you slice it -- spread some fruit preserves over cake, top with a gelled fruity confection, sweetened, stovetop-thickened milk, and whipped cream -- and you've got trifle!

By Andi

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 trifle
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice cake and spread pieces with jelly or jam. Sandwich pieces of cake together and arrange pieces in bottom of glass trifle bowl or other glass serving bowl. Prepare the gelatin according to package directions and pour over cake. Refrigerate until set, 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Pour prepared pudding or custard over the set gelatin. In a medium bowl, whip cream until stiff peaks form. Spread over pudding. Sprinkle with chocolate and chill in refrigerator until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 7g; cholesterol 18.5mg; sodium 218.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022