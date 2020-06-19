Avocado Ice Cream Sauce

Rating: 3.33 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

If you want to jazz up your vanilla ice cream, but not in the mood for hot fudge nor caramel sauce, try this refreshing topping!

By ernesta

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mash the avocados in a bowl using a fork. Stir in the sugar and milk until smooth and completely blended.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 15g; cholesterol 1.2mg; sodium 13.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

missliss
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2010
So yummy! I halved the milk and sugar and didn't mash the avocado completely. Mixed it into a good vanilla ice cream and it was delicious! Millions of people consider avocados to be a dessert food and pumpkin a savory food! Read More
Helpful
(11)

Rylee Marie West
Rating: 3 stars
09/09/2009
This is very tasty but I think I would rather add something else to my ice cream such as berries. Read More
Helpful
(4)
