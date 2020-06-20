Melon, Mango, and Avocado Salad
Tangy pickled onions and creamy avocados add a surprisingly savory bite to this crisp fruit salad. When served in a pretty martini glass, it makes a stunning first course.
This was way too tart and the flavors did not go well together.Read More
This recipe is a wonderful change of pace! I wasn't sure if the onions, juice and vinegar would be a good combination with sweet melons, but it was terrific. My family loved it. I didn't change anything other than 1/4 cup of store bought orange juice because I only had one orange on hand and could only get 1/4 cup of juice from it. I used the store bought juice to make it to the 1/2 cup the recipe called for. I also added a little more pepper because I love pepper! Will make this again and again!
Best fruit salad I have ever tasted! Festive, easy, wonderful.
Wonderful!!! I made it according to recipe and love it. Try it for something different! Thanks for sharing.
Great summer salad. Being cilantro is a semi-acquired taste I've also done this sans avocado substituting lemons for lime/juice, fresh basil for cilantro, & sweet Cherubs (grape tomatoes, halved) for avocado. But I personally loved the original just the way it is. Many possibilities with fruits, herbs, & juices though. Thank you for a wonderful summer salad that's out of the norm. Will use this for catering also ;)
Very tasty, great summer salad, nice presentation. Be sure not to toss the avocado too much at the end or it will mush up. I had a guest ask for the recipe and I will be making this again so I'd say it's a hit!
Absolutely Delish and refreshing! Thanks for sharing!
This was a hit. Pretty, colorful, and refreshing. Although it is involved to make, most of it can be prepared hours ahead and assembled at the last minute. This is the most interesting salad I've ever made or tasted. I put our salads in rather large margarita glasses, and it was gorgeous and impressive.
This was refreshing. I made according to the recipe. I think next time I would forgo the avocado as it just didn't "fit" in for me. Excellent change of pace.
I made this last night and it was AMAZING! The highlight if the dinner party. I ended up taking some if the onion out because it seemed the ratio was too heavy onion but the flavors, textures and presentation made this dish perfect. Will definitely be serving again.
Very good! I just searched the data base for the unusual combination of ingredients I had, and this was what came up! So nice for a change of pace from green salad or fruit salad!
