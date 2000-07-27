Power Cookies

These are high fiber, high protein, low in fat and absolutely delicious cookies that make a terrific snack. You won't believe how good they are! Any dried fruit or nuts are recommended as additions to this recipe.

Recipe by Sara Sue

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. Grind the oats in a blender until resembling coarse flour.

  • In a medium bowl, mash beans to a smooth paste. Stir in the white sugar, brown sugar and vanilla until well blended. Combine the ground oats, baking powder, baking soda and cinnamon; blend into the bean mixture. Stir in the dates, coconut, raisins and walnuts. Drop dough by heaping spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 10 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden. Cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes then remove to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 4g; sodium 147.1mg. Full Nutrition
