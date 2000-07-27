Power Cookies

I made these the first time just to see what a cookie with beans as the main ingredient would be like. We liked the first attempt well enough to make again with tweaking - have made 4 times now & here are my final tweaks: 2 tsp vanilla, 2 tsp cinnamon, 3/4 C raisins & 3/4 C applesauce. Without doubling the vanilla & cinnamon, cookies were just sweet with no flavor. The applesauce adds enough liquid to make the dough workable - 3/4 C raisins is just because we like raisins - I imagine many other dried fruits could probably be substituted. It's important to not mix the dough one second more than necessary as over mixing results in a tough, spongy cookie. I scoop the cookies out with a tablespoon & flatten them a bit once they're on a parchment lined cookie sheet. I usually get about 45 cookies & in my oven 15 minutes is the perfect time for baking. Great with coffee! These are not free food, however. I did a rough estimate of calories, carbs, protein & fiber & the calorie/carb to protein/fiber ratio, while better than an Oreo, is not in a dieter's favor.