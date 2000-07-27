Power Cookies
These are high fiber, high protein, low in fat and absolutely delicious cookies that make a terrific snack. You won't believe how good they are! Any dried fruit or nuts are recommended as additions to this recipe.
These are high fiber, high protein, low in fat and absolutely delicious cookies that make a terrific snack. You won't believe how good they are! Any dried fruit or nuts are recommended as additions to this recipe.
These cookies were great (even the uncooked dough). I did make a couple of changes. I pureed the beans with 1 cup of apple sauce and 1/2 cup of prunes - couldn't find dates. And I also added dried cranberries and cherries into the batter at the end. The cookies were so moist and healthy and delicious, I am definately making them again.Read More
I added 1 cup rice milk and 1 egg, mixed it all well with my hands, spread it out in a large glass baking pan, baked for 25 minutes, and am now enjoying a piece. I love that these are high fiber, and they taste good, but it's true that it needs liquid/binder. Once you add liquid, you can make it as cookies or spread it out and cut it into "bars."Read More
These cookies were great (even the uncooked dough). I did make a couple of changes. I pureed the beans with 1 cup of apple sauce and 1/2 cup of prunes - couldn't find dates. And I also added dried cranberries and cherries into the batter at the end. The cookies were so moist and healthy and delicious, I am definately making them again.
can't believe this recipe got almost five stars!! Sara Sue must have left out the liquid ingredients!!!! I had to add two cups of rice milk to the recipe to get it out of the 'brick stage'...and I didn't even add all the ingredients...I wonder if one can of beans can absorb four cups of oatmeal that has been ground up???? Something is dreadfully wrong with this recipe. Would like her to fix it and get back to me because it has possibilities!! thanks. PS: I think the problem with it was the instructions of 'dropping by the spoonfuls' onto the baking sheet. There's no way you can 'drop' this batter..it's like cement. Should have read:"roll up into a log and cut in half inch widths"!!!! george maloof
Yum!! I was skeptical about bean paste cookies, but these are fantastic! I altered the recipe after reading other reviews. 1. ground up the oats with the coconut (I like coconut flavor but not texture!), 2. added 3 teaspoons of ground flax seed, 3. added 1 cup apple sauce for moisture, and 4. used prunes instead of dates and dried cranberries and blueberries instead of raisins. These are amazing! I will make them again with mini chocolate chips as a treat.
I made these the first time just to see what a cookie with beans as the main ingredient would be like. We liked the first attempt well enough to make again with tweaking - have made 4 times now & here are my final tweaks: 2 tsp vanilla, 2 tsp cinnamon, 3/4 C raisins & 3/4 C applesauce. Without doubling the vanilla & cinnamon, cookies were just sweet with no flavor. The applesauce adds enough liquid to make the dough workable - 3/4 C raisins is just because we like raisins - I imagine many other dried fruits could probably be substituted. It's important to not mix the dough one second more than necessary as over mixing results in a tough, spongy cookie. I scoop the cookies out with a tablespoon & flatten them a bit once they're on a parchment lined cookie sheet. I usually get about 45 cookies & in my oven 15 minutes is the perfect time for baking. Great with coffee! These are not free food, however. I did a rough estimate of calories, carbs, protein & fiber & the calorie/carb to protein/fiber ratio, while better than an Oreo, is not in a dieter's favor.
I added 1/2 cup of soy milk (as the recipe was a little too dry), and increased the dates to 1 cup. I got 22 cookies out of the recipe. My husband loved them!
These cookies tasted fantastic and healthy, but like everyone else, I had to add about 1 1/2 cups of liquid just to bring the dough to the proper consistency. I used 1/2 cup each of applesauce, egg beaters, and skim milk. I also used dried pineapple instead of dates and added 1/2 cup of chocolate chips and 1 tsp almond extract...yummm! I eat these every day before my workout to give me some energy to burn! They're also great for breakfast when I'm in a hurry. Thanks so much for the recipe!!
I was looking for a high protein/fiber cookie to eat after dinner to help me avoid snacking. After reading the reviews, I added 3 egg whites and 1/2 cup milk and didn't add nuts. I had to bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes for the cookies to be brown. Still very tasty and moist inside. I am storing in cookie tins with waxed paper while still warm to keep them moist. Yield: 30 cookies.
A very interesting cookie.Usually I will always do a first time recipe exact and then alter it to my liking, but after reading reviews and seeing the lack of moisture in the recipe I decided to add 1 cup of applesauce. I then added 1/2 cup chocolate(dark) chips less coconut, only the brown sugar and less dates. I like sneaking good things into my teenagers diets as all the want is pizza & Macdonalds!!
I added 1 cup rice milk and 1 egg, mixed it all well with my hands, spread it out in a large glass baking pan, baked for 25 minutes, and am now enjoying a piece. I love that these are high fiber, and they taste good, but it's true that it needs liquid/binder. Once you add liquid, you can make it as cookies or spread it out and cut it into "bars."
these were amazing. i only had red kidney beans and figured i'd give them a try. i put the beans and a 1/2 cup of plain soy milk in the food processor and added that mixture to the dry ingredients. i also added 1/2cup bittersweet chocolate chips instead of raisins.
WOW! I made some adjustments, but these are amazing, and totally allergen-free if you leave out the walnuts! I used: 3 1/2 cups oatmeal added 1/4 cup margarine 1 banana 3/4 cup dried currants and red kidney beans instead of cannellini
This is a great base, but it needed a little something extra. I doubled the vanilla and cinnamon and added salt and eggs.
Absolutely delicious, very soft and moist! They are a perfect camping/hiking snack. The only variations I made were I added a ripe banana to the bean and sugar mixture, I used pecans instead of walnuts, and I didn’t add coconut. Very yummy!
With an extra 1/2 cup of milk, these are terrific! Used choc chips instead of raisens, omitted the walnuts and made squares by putting the batter in a 9X12 pan. Baked for 25 minutes and cut into 18 squares. Excellent as a granola bar - high fiber and around 150 cals.
This is a great recipe for vegans, but I am also concerned with sugar, so I substituted the half cup each of white and brown sugar with a cup of chopped dates. In my Vitamix, I pureed the beans, the 1 cup chopped dates, and 1 cup of unsweetend applesauce. I made no other changes to the recipe. With no salt, sugar, or fat added, it came out great tasting and good for you!!
I absolutely love the cookies. They are a great snack, or in my case breakfast. In addition to the delight of just eating them out of the pantry I threw some in the freezer. The cookies out of the freezer are an delicious summer treat!
The first time I made this recipe, the cookie dough was dry so I added water. They were tasty, so I looked up this recipe on other sites and found that they weren't draining and rinsing the beans. Voila! That make all the difference... DON'T DRAIN AND RINSE THE BEANS. Makes perfect healthy and delicious cookies. Yum!
This would have 5 stars, but along with everyone else here, I added about a cup or more of liquid (vanilla soy milk) to the mix. Next time, I'll prob add a beaten egg white too. I also added mini dark chocolate chips, dried cherries, and chopped pecans instead of walnuts.
These cookies are . . . interesting. That being said, they had a nice flavor and texture and were surprisingly moist. It is absolutely necessary to add some sort of extra liquid (I just used milk). The dough is just way too dry and crumbly without it. I also added chocolate chips and substituted mixed dried berries for the raisins. I think these cookies would be good to grab as you're running out the door on those mornings when you wake up late and don't have time for breakfast.
Could the missing ingredient be eggs? After reading the reviews I added almond milk to moisten it but also added an egg to half the batch. The egg batch had a better texture and taste. I think next time I'll add some coconut oil too or maybe applesauce or prunes--it needs something to replace the lack of fat. A really good idea (adding the beans) and the dough is tasty--one good thing about egg free is the kids can eat it w/ no worries!
These taste like a healthy cookie, but in no way like a 'normal' cookie. I added 2/3 c. applesauce and one egg to the cookie dough to make them more cookie dough consistency. I added 2/3 c. mini chocolate chips with the fruit in the end. You have to squish the cookie down after scooping onto cookie sheet, as they do not melt down or spread at all. I found that cooking them about 11 mins. was perfect in my oven, otherwise they were too dry. I only let them sit on the pan for a couple of minutes rather than the five mins. I loved eating the raw cookie dough, it was delicious! I may or may not make these again, depends if I can get the family to eat them!
While I really liked the flavor of this cookie, not to mention the healthiness, I must say following the recipe as is gave me granola, not cookies. But it was delicious granola!! I agree that it needs moisture to give it a better consistency. I added two egg whites to help the cookies stay together and 1/4 cup soy milk for moisture. I absolutely LOVED them with the egg whites and milk! With alterations, these are definitely 5 star cookies!!
It obviously needed liquid. I added 2 cups soy milk and only 1/2 c. honey instead of sugar. More sugar was added due to the dried fruits I used. Sweet enough for me, I don't like to sweet. I also added more things like pumkin seeds, sesame and wheat germ istead of coconut.
I've just had 3 and I think I could run a mile or two! Like everyone else I added liquid (water) but next time will try the applesauce. I used dried apricots instead of dates, as I prefer them, and they were really a good addition. Will make these again - my daughter does not like beans, but after eating one had no idea.
these are fantastic (not as good as butter-based, of course), but i recommend letting them cool before "judging" them-- they're kinda bean-y otherwise...i used regular red kidneys bc that was all i had (maybe that made a difference?), added pecans and chocolate chips and left out dates and raisins. the "lack of liquid" problem lead to me adding about 1/2c milk (just added 'til it was a good consistency). i assembled it all in the food processor, then stirred in the choc and pecans. nom.
Great cookies! They're sweet and have a good flavor; you would never guess there are beans in them. I took them to a swim meet individually wrapped in foil, and they were superb.
Wow!! who ever thought beans in cookies could be so good. Like everyone else though, I did need to add soy milk. Next time I make them, I think I will try to replace the sugar with agave necter, sweet and it will add some necessary moisture.
Concerned about dullness from the beans, I added an extra teaspoon of cinnamon and used dried cherries for the tartness. No avail. I wouldn't use this recipe again.
Must add a "liquid" - I used applesauce and it was good. Water, milk, egg whites or an oil would all probably work... and amount anywhere from .5 cup to 1.5 cup depending on preferences is needed. Any bean will likely work -I used canned garbanzo beans and was happy with the results. I used a blender to grind up the oatmeal and then to mush the beans - This is also where I added the applesauce as it was to dry to blend. (Also added the vanilla and powders here) I did everything else in a stand mixer. Personally I think you could use .333 c each on the sugars. This was plenty sweet. These do not "brown" up or flatten out like normal cookies. they just dry up/firm up some... Don't expect them to look like toll house cookies! I got 42 cookies from the batch. I used well rounded teaspoon "drops". Don't tell the family they are bean cookies and they won't know or guess!
I thought these cookies were easy to make, really healthy and did not taste beany in any way. The only changes I made were to add a tablespoon of molasses, a tablespoon of honey and I substituted craisins for the raisins. I got 3 dozen medium sized cookies from the recipe. I will definitely be making this recipe again since I'm always on the hunt for wheat-free cookie recipes.
I agree, I was skeptical about bean paste cookies as well. Tried it, well worth it. I followed the recipe how it is except I added 1/2 cup of liquid like everyone else to get the dough to the proper consistency. Other than that, this recipe is great. Very yummy. Thanks for sharing.
VERY VERY DELICOUS!!! I loved them!
I too can not believe that this recipe received 5 stars!! In no way do the mashed up beans produce enough liquid for the rest of the ingredients. I don't understand how someone can give a recipe 5 stars if they have had to modify it in order for it to work. The result of this "cookie" recipe produces a VERY dry granola.
I tried these cookes and they were great. I followed suit and altered the recipe to ensure it was moist. Added apple sauce to beans. Wendell NC
What a great idea! I didn't have dates or coconut, so I just used a banana, molasses, raisins and nuts and added cloves. Even without the coconut and dates, these cookies came out pretty tasty...for a healthy cookie. I was suprised. They do the trick without the guilt. My one year old loves these and its something that I dont feel hesitant about giving him. I think I will be doing alot of experimenting with this recipe. thanx
I recommend you DON'T DRAIN AND RINSE THE BEANS!! My cookies turned out fine without any additions. I inadvertently halved the sugar, but they still tasted fine. I used all raisins for half, and all choc chips in other half - cookie scooped half, rolled other half between 2 pieces of parchment paper and cut in squares. 48 cookies
Not sure I liked these cookies. I could taste the beans (maybe just because I knew they were there?). When I mashed them up some of the skins were left behind and I could see those as well. I added 1 snack size cup of natural applesauce. They were edible. Some of the bites were good, in fact. As long as I didn't taste the bean. Maybe next time I need to puree them up more. Not sure I will make them again though.
I followed the advice of other reviewers and added 1/2 c. apple sauce, 1/2 c. almond milk, and 1/2 c. egg whites. Very moist and delicious. I think I'll add less sugar next time. They are pretty sweet.
No one could tell there were beans in these cookies, and when I told them they still didn't believe me!! I even got some adventurous children to eat these.
These are very good and healthy. Adding 2 beaten eggs to the mashed canneellini beans helps hold the cookies together and makes the dough easier to work with.
I liked this recipe alot. But found the dough very hard to work with because it was so dry. Cookies were falling apart after baking them, but were delecious , and even though they were very dry to work with, I will make again and again. Very good recipe for taste.
I don't know what I did wrong, but these cookies were an absolute disaster. The first batch was dry and crumbly, and after moistening up the dough a good bit for the second batch, the results were soft but bland. And I had such high hopes!
I, too, had high hopes for this recipe since they are high protein, high fiber and fat free. But, I also think the liquid was omitted. The recipe "as is" creates a "granol looking" mix that I felt should be spread on a cookie sheet and baked then eaten as cereal! I ended up adding 1/4 cup orange juice and 1/4 cup melted butter so I could work with the dough. The resulting cookies were good, but, I hope the person who submitted it will correct the recipe as I wonder what they are really supposed to be like.
The taste is very good but the ingredients make the dough the consistency of a rock. I added an egg and enough applesauce to make it more pliable. Oyherwise this would be a 4 star.
Wow! These cookies are amazing! Just like the fancy, very expensive ones in organic markets. I made mine with dried pineapple, figs, and prunes (which I softened in simmering water first), and without the nuts. They're fantastic! What a great recipe find!
Needs tweaks: In food processor grind coconut with beans. Add a banana. Process until smooth. Add sugar (all brown), vanilla and egg. Process until smooth. Dump into waiting bowl. Rinse out food processor and dry. Pulse oats until partially broken down, remove half. Add salt (1/2 t) and baking powder and process with remaining oats until flour-like. Add dry to bean mixture. Stir and then add additions. In our case choice chips instead of fruit and nut (no cinnamon with chips). Would use cinnamon with fruit and nut combo.
I was looking for a good gluten free cookie recipe and this one fit the bill. Although not usually one to change a recipe and then rate it, like others suggested it needed about a cup and a half of liquid (I opted for soy milk). I also pureed the beans and milk together and added a pinch of salt. You can pretty much change the dried fruit choices to your liking. The outcome was a moist, dense cookie. Will definitely keep this recipe. Next I will try dried cranberries, white choc chips, and macadamia nuts.
really tasty you don’t even notice the beans!! but i added applesauce and 1/2 cup milk which was definitely needed
Edit to my earlier review—it said to ground the oats. My bad. Guess I will have to try again :)
really tasty you don’t even notice the beans!! but i added applesauce and 1/2 cup milk which was definitely needed
I made the recipe as printed, with dried figs instead of dates. A bit dry and crumbly, so I added an egg and a 1/3 c of egg whites. Much better.....for the last few batches, I added dark chocolate chips....quite the cookie!!! made more than 18.
Addicting! I love, love, love this cookie. I added choc. chips and some canola oil. Healthy and good, WOW!
So crumbly!! Made a half-batch as directed, but it was so dry and crumbly I couldn't shape it into cookie-form. For moisture I added some chia-gel that I had on hand, but ended up adding an egg too. Even so, barely held it's shape to cook and falls apart when cooling. Looks like granola, not cookies. I'm going back to similar Oatmeal Chia Seed Cookies on this site.
My pickie kids loved these! I added 1/2 c of applesauce and a little milk in the end b/c it was a little thick. The cookies are chewy and amazing. I added raisins, dried cranberries and a few white choc chips (1/2 c) I wouldn't do the choc chips again, but the raisins and cranberries are GREAT. The kids don't like nuts so I left those out, but I bet those would be amazon gin them.
The cookie dough was too dry. I added 4 oz. of almond milk to the recipe and the cookies turned out great. Great tasting snack.
These cookies are a little strange but good if you are a health nut!
Glad I read the reviews on this cookie before making it. I also added 1 cup of applesauce and 1/2 cup of skim milk, would have been way too dry without it. My college age "health conscious" daughter ate three of them right out of the oven!
Yum! This is an excellent recipe! My family loved it! Finally, a healthier recipe that I can make again and not feel guilty about eating!
These were even better than I thought they would be. I did cut back a little on the sugar. I put these in a 13 x 9" pan and made bars instead of cookies. The dates make these so chewy and sweet. Thank you Healthy for sharing your recipe.
Followed recipe exactly and they were way too dry. They wouldn't even hold together into a ball to bake. I had to throw the whole thing out. What a waste of time and money!
After reading several of your reviews, I decided to try it. Since I didn't have cannelloni beans, I subbed chickpeas with the juice and subbed prunes for the dates. No other alterations. I dumped the whole can of chickpeas juice and all into the blender and puréed. I then added the sugars and blended well before adding to all the other ingredients and mixing up with an electric mixer armed with dough hooks. I used a #40 scoop and got 42 cookies out of the recipe. I had zero issues with moisture and they do have a "healthy" flavor, but nice and nutty too! Try it.
these were very good for a " healthy" treat. They were also easy to make. I used 1-15 oz. can of navy beans, rinsed as that was what I had in the cupboard. After reading the reviews, I also used 1- 15 oz. unsweetened applesauce to give the cookies moisture. I feel that you can pretty much add whatever add ins you want. I used coconut, dried cranberries, and mini chocolate chips.
I used the base (beans, oats, coconut) and sugar and spices of the original recipe but I tweaked it quite a bit. I substituted sunflower seeds and chia seeds for walnuts (I'm allergic) and dried cranberries and golden raisins for the dates (not a fan). I also didn't ground the oats. I thought they turned out really well. Definitely something tasty to eat before the gym or a mid morning snack.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections