Strawberry Pretzel Salad

It is a dessert, but isn't too sweet, nor too salty. It is really pretty when you put it in a clear ovenproof dish.

Recipe by Betty

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13 inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Stir together crushed pretzels, melted butter and 3 tablespoons sugar; mix well and press mixture into the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake 8 to 10 minutes, until set. Set aside to cool.

  • In a large mixing bowl cream together cream cheese and 1 cup sugar. Fold in whipped topping. Spread mixture onto cooled crust.

  • Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Stir in still frozen strawberries and allow to set briefly. When mixture is about the consistency of egg whites, pour and spread over cream cheese layer. Refrigerate until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 52.1g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 51mg; sodium 441.7mg. Full Nutrition
