Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Yum! I love this recipe. Thanks so much for sharing. I have made this dish for several years now, and your version of the recipe is very nice. Since I am usually serving a crowd, I used my 10 x 15 x 2 clear glass pan. I used your recipe with one extra block of cream cheese as I like a thick layer and had a bigger pan. I couldn't find 2 (10 oz) pkgs of frozen strawberries, so I used one 16 oz bag. I also like my strawberries not so whole, so I used a potato masher on them. For the crust I cooked it for 8 minutes this time, but it was sort of fragile. I have cooked it longer and it has gotten too hard... So for my oven I think 10 minutes is perfect. VERY IMPORTANT: Spread cream cheese all the way to the edges of the pan to keep the strawberries from seeping into the crust and making it soggy. Also, you must chill the strawberry mixture before you put it on the cream cheese layer, or it will melt its way through. I also chill the cream cheese layer while I am freezing the strawberry mixture until it is thickened. I am also very careful when adding the strawberry layer... I spoon the strawberries on and then slowly/carefully pour the rest of the juice. You must leave plenty of time for this to chill as it needs time to harden. I always make this the day before.