Strawberry Pretzel Salad
It is a dessert, but isn't too sweet, nor too salty. It is really pretty when you put it in a clear ovenproof dish.
It is a dessert, but isn't too sweet, nor too salty. It is really pretty when you put it in a clear ovenproof dish.
My aunt has been making this recipe for years & has given me a few pointers....as Hollyfae said, be sure & make sure your cream cheese is all the way to the edges of the pan & sealed (to keep the jello from seeping under the cream cheese & making the crust soggy). It's also helpful to chill the cream cheese really well before topping w/ the jello. Sometimes I like to add an 8 oz. can of crushed pineapple in w/ the strawberries (Paula Deen's version)Read More
Followed the recipe to the letter. Looked like everything set but when I cut and served it, the strawberry top slid off the runny middle and was a mess. Tasted good but was not pretty. Any suggestions as to what could have gone wrong?Read More
My aunt has been making this recipe for years & has given me a few pointers....as Hollyfae said, be sure & make sure your cream cheese is all the way to the edges of the pan & sealed (to keep the jello from seeping under the cream cheese & making the crust soggy). It's also helpful to chill the cream cheese really well before topping w/ the jello. Sometimes I like to add an 8 oz. can of crushed pineapple in w/ the strawberries (Paula Deen's version)
I love this recipe but found it much better if after the jello is all disolved I add 4 ice cubes until melted then add an 8 oz tub of whipped cream to the jello mixture and mix til smooth then adding the strawberries after. It stays more firm and has a wonderful creamy taste to it.
SOME TIPS: This is an easy recipe to follow, but I can understand why people are having a problem with the layers. Thru my experience, this is what I did and didnt seem to have a problem with any of the layers seeping thru. FIRST-COOL THE CRUST COMPLETELY!! SECOND-CREAM THE SUGAR AND CREAM CHEESE THOROUGHLY! SPREAD ON PRETZEL MIXTURE AND REFRIGERATE AT LEAST 30-45 MINUTES. PREPARE JELLO AS DIRECTED BY DISSOLVING COMPLETELY FOR TWO MINUTES AND ADD FROZEN, SLICED STRAWBERRIES. LET SIT FOR ABOUT 5 MINUTES STIRRING FREQUENTLY DURING THOSE FIVE MINUTES UNTIL IT IS LIKE A JELLIED, SOFT TEXTURE. I USED A METAL WHISK TO ACCOMPLISH THIS. POUR OVER REFRIGERATED CREAM CHEESE LAYER. REFRIGERATE UNTIL SET, ABOUT A COUPLE OF HOURS. HOPE THIS HELPS!!!!
This was really fun to make. I only added just a little vanilla to the cream cheese/whipped topping layer. Other than that, I made no changes. I did follow other reviewer's suggestions and chill the layers in-between layering. Made for an easier time of layering. I also made sure to go right to the edges with the cream cheese layer to keep from the jello layer from seeping through and making the "crust" soggy. Fun! EDITED NEXT DAY: I LOVED the top and bottom layers. They were wonderful together. The bottom layer was.....just not right for this dessert. If I were to make this again, I'd double a recipe for graham cracker crust and use that instead of the pretzels. It just wasn't good. EDITED AGAIN A WEEK LATER: I made this again today with a crust made from Lorna Doone cookies. I just followed the same recipe, only using two sleeves of crushed Lorna Doone cookies. Much better. EDITED YET AGAIN: I made the top layer today with Blackberry Fusion Jello and this summer's blackberries. Fabulous. Not as overpoweringly sweet as the strawberries.
I wasn't sure how fine to crush the pretzels...I opted for somewhere around coarse, but it wasn't right. Next time, I'll crush more. Nonetheless, my guests enjoyed this wierd dessert and one person even asked for the recipe -- and knowing the tough crowd I prepared this for, that is the highest compliment! I'll be making this one again.
Followed the recipe to the letter. Looked like everything set but when I cut and served it, the strawberry top slid off the runny middle and was a mess. Tasted good but was not pretty. Any suggestions as to what could have gone wrong?
I followed this recipe exactly, except that I mixed up the jello, boiling water and frozen strawberries and let it sit at room tempeature for 30 minutes while the crust and cream cheese layer chilled. Then I let the whole dessert chill overnight. I also only baked the crust for 8 minutes. This is a very tasty recipe and people absolutely love it.
Also good with Raspberry gelatin and use frozen raspberries....not in juice, just frozen. I also use 1/2 cup of powdered sugar rather than 1 cup of sugar....it's plenty sweet. The cream cheese layer does need to be chilled for about 45-60 minutes and I chill the gelatin for about 40 minutes then add the frozen berries....pour that onto the cheese layer. It is a great potluck recipe.
Love this recipe & I get requests for it all the time. Make sure to spread the cream cheese mixture all the way to the edges - it keeps the jello from making the crust mushy. Thanks Betty!
This is a great recipe, it turned out perfect. A word to the wise, however--I needed my 9x13" pan for dinner, so I thought I'd try to use a 7x11" pan for the pretzel salad instead. That was a mistake--I ended up having to leave out some of the delicious strawberry topping!
My grandma fixed this recipe when I was a kid and I LOVED it. I keep seeing everyone's hints to make sure the cream cheese mixture completely covered the pretzels, but I had trouble getting it to spread! It kept picking up the pretzels and I ended up with a mixture of pretzels and the cream cheese mixture. What did I do wrong?!?! I really, really want to perfect this recipe as it is part of some of my favorite childhood memories!
This is awesome-I served it at a party recently and everyone loved it. I would recommend making it the night before serving so it has plenty of time to set.
I could eat this all day! I never know what there is to get excited about with jello, but this recipe is an exception! One downside is that it does NOT keep well I think the crust gets mushy pretty much no matter what you do but you will not usually have any leftovers anyway. Note that recipe calls for 2 cups crushed pretzels, not 2 cups of pretzels crushed lol. Or you'll be staring at the pan like me for a minute saying "huh?"
I've been making this recipe for years, but I make a few modifications that make it even better. First, instead of strawberry jello and berries, I use raspberry jello and frozen raspberries. The day before, I let the berries thaw over a collander. Once I have collected that juice, I combine it with boiling water to make the 2 cups the recipe calls for. Makes the top layer much more interesting.
This is a wonderful recipe! I make it slightly different than the recipe though. Instead of using a 9x13 pan, I use a bundt pan and make the recipe in the opposite order (jello part first, then the cream layer, and the pretzels last). Of course, I am not able to toast the pretzel part, but it still turns out really well. Spray the bundt pan with non-cook cooking spray before starting and then turn over onto a plate once it is done setting. It looks as great as it tastes!
Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly, except lessening the water added to the jello a little bit due to juices in some of my frozen strawberries. I cooked the crust just 8 minutes to avoid having a too hard crust. Also, I chilled the cream cheese layer for a half hour or so before adding the jello. I recommend letting the jello firm up a little while in the fridge before pouring it over the cream cheese layer if you are having a mixing problem. This was great!
This was very tasty and it got rave reviews. Someone else was unsure of how fine to crush the pretzels, and I would recommend crushing them pretty fine. Otherwise, you get big pieces of crunchy pretzel. I would also recommend using frozen sliced strawberries.
After reading numerous reviews, I made this, and it turned out "Perfect"! Everyone is saying that the crust gets 'soggy', I have made this 5 times and it has never gotten soggy, even after it has been in the fridge for several days. I made it exactly like the recipe says except for this: I am a diabetic, so I used sugar-free jello, and I used Splenda instead of sugar. If it is made correctly, the crust will not get soggy. It is not the recipe that causes the soggy crust; it is the preparer. A wonderful recipe!!
I'd give this 10 stars if I could. OUTSTANDING!!! As I read other reviews, I also refrigerated the cream cheese layer while making the strawberry topping. Definitely need to make......
My sister-in-law gave me this recipe several years ago, but she prepares it with the layers reversed. Jello on the bottom, then cream cheese layer and crushed pretzels on top. This way the pretzels don't get soggy. We serve it in a clear salad bowl. Very good. The whole family loves it.
UPDATE: I've been making this recipe for 7 yrs now, and it never disappoints. I always have someone asking me for the recipe. This is great for potlucks, family reunions, and was recently away visiting family and was asked to make this for my nephew to take to his workplace. Never a need to worry about there being any leftovers with this one. I've tried different versions and have found the crust to sometimes be too hard. This recipe made the perfect crust. I use butter pretzels(I like the flavor),and use a quart of fresh strawberries instead of frozen. Perfect dessert and again the crust was perfect.
this is a party hit! the salty-sweet is what makes this dessert so addicting! You can also get away without all that butter for the pretzel crust. i only added 2 tbsps to the crushed pretzels and it turned out just fine. it was still savory and salty- and a bit less fatty.
The first time I made this, I cut a lot of corners calorie-wise by using fat-free cream cheese (I figured it'd be okay since the crust was the only thing being baked), fat-free cool whip and sugar-free jello, and half splenda. Man, do not do this. Usually I'm not picky with those things, but this is one of those recipes that you think you can do that with because it doesn't involve a lot of baking, and it just does not work. The second time was much better. I used brown sugar on the crust and it was a little less chewy and a little more savory. Oh, and I would definitely recommend letting the jello set up a little before pouring it over everything else. If your strawberries are frozen, the jello will set quickly. I used fresh strawberries once and couldn't for the life of me get the jello to set, but then added a few ice cubes and that took care of it.
Mmmmmm this was good; it did take a bit more time with the chilling of each layer. I used fresh strawberries and kept putting it in the freezer to hurry up the chilling process. My only problem was that the pretzel crust seemed to stick to the bottom of my dish and was hard to cut through; maybe greasing the bottom would help.
I made this exactly as the directions stated, it was delicious! Starting in the AM, I baked the crust for 8 minutes, and let it cool completely. I added the cream cheese layer around noon and put it in the fridge. Around 8 PM I finished with the jello layer and put it in the fridge overnight for an afternoon party the next day. It was a hit and while I had some leftover (small party, big dessert) I don't mind because there's just enough for me to enjoy!! Try this recipe, you will not be disappointed!!
Suggest NOT to use large/thick pretzels-when broken up they absorb the butter and don't turn into a 'crust' as well as the thin pretzels. Still, its quite tasty.
Oh this is so yummy. I divided mine into two 8 inch square pans for 2 parties I had to attend in one weekend. My grandma made this when I was little and I loved it, but she made it using Raspberries and Raspberry jello. YUM! To mix it up sometimes she used a can of crushed pineapple ALSO. So, I decided to make this using raspberries and crushed pineapple. Well, I ran out at both parties and people were asking for more! You need to chill the cream cheese layer for about 40 minutes. Also chill the jello before adding fruit for about 40 minutes, then add friut, then pour over chilled cream cheese layer.
My sister-in-law made this and we all really liked it. I think the pretzel crust is really interesting and I may use it in something else. (I am still not sure why this is called a "salad" though.
All time favorite of my family for holidays! Tips for crushing pretzels, put in ziplock bag and use rolling pin to crush as fine as you prefer. Make sure to pull the cream cheese/cool whip mixture to the edge of the pan or jello mixture will seep onto crust. Let jello/strawberries mixture stiffen up while you make crust, however don't let set entirely or will not smooth over cheese nicely. Enjoy!
My sister has been making this recipe for years. For some reason I never asked her for the recipe. When I saw the recipe, I called and asked her if it was the same one she used and she said "yes" I made it and it was wonderful.
My jello topping never really set, therefore the pretzel crust turned quite soggy. And it wasn't a "pretty dish" to serve. Thank goodness it was only for me, my hubby, and two small grandsons.
Yummy recipe. We serve this for big family get togethers and holidays. It's a great tradition. I only add 2/3 c. sugar to the cream cheese layer. Everything doesn't need to be so sweet as the strawberries and jello already are.
My grandma made this when I was little and I love to make it for special occassions. One thing she did and I do that takes it one step up, is to make the jello with heated pineapple juice and a large box of jello rather than 2 smalls. I also use powdered sugar for the cream cheese mix rather than regular white.
The perfect combination of "sweet" meets "salty"; took it to work and it was devoured with lots of requests for the recipe; make sure to completely seal the crust with the creamcheese topping prior to adding the jello to avoid a soggy crust; i used the pretzel rods instead of regular pretzels I think regular pretzels work better...the rod's were harder to cut through. i used brown sugar in the crust instead of white.
This was super delicious. It was a little hard to spread the cream cheese over the pretzels. Made it work and it was worth it.
Thaw strawberries and slice before adding to jello. Then refrigerate jello for a few minutes.
Fantastic recipe! I always substitute sugar free jello/cool whip and use splenda or sweet-n-low for the sugar. Strawberries are great, but so are peaches (with peach jello!)... Yum! Also, I find it helpful to refrigerate after each step, that way it doesn't all mix into one mushy mess!
Every time I make this my family INHALES it. Although calorific, it is extremely tasty. I do suggest crumbling more pretzels though- mine didn't cover the bottom. Also, slicing the strawberries makes it a ton easier to eat.
I have had this before, but it was impossible to make! The crust did not cover the bottom of the pan. So I added to it. Then I could not get the cream cheese layer to spread over the crust. The crust kept lifting. It was a mess. It took forever to get the jello mixture to set.
Yum! Great recipe! I followed as written with the exception of using only 16 oz of strawberries vs. the 2-10 oz packages recommended. That's what I had and although 20 oz would have been better the 16 oz worked just fine!
awesome. It never fails when I make this people actually want to take leftovers home! The sweet and salty pretzel crust in combination with the cream cheese layer and berries is pure heaven..I've been asked to bring this to a Christmas party this year.. and its not even a winter kind of dish! Oh well.. try it and love it. =)
I made this for a ''Birthday Dinner''... It looked yummy and it was.. My guests all raved about the ''pretzel crust''... It is time consuming, I took some other reviewers advise and let the crust really cool, then the cream cheese layer stayed in the refrig for about 45 min.. I also made the Jello mixture, adding fresh sliced strawberries, and let that cool in the refrig until it jelled.. Make sure you ''seal'' the cream cheese mixture all the way to the edges... I had a few pieces leftover, it stayed crunchy for several days! I will definitely make this again!
I love this recipe! I have also substituted watermelon jell-o with the strawberries. Yum!!!
Reduced amount of water by 1/2 cup after reading stories about it being runny. Cooled the pretzel layer, than firmed the cool whip layer prior to jelly/berries. Hubby said it was a bit difficult to remove pieces from the glass pyrex. Unsure why. Big hit at a get together.
Being philosophically opposed to Cool Whip, I made my own whipped cream in a stand mixer with 8 oz. of heavy cream. I used 20 oz. fresh strawberries which I washed, sliced and froze on a piece of wax paper on a plate. Pretzels went into my food processor in two batches, approximately 7 oz. total thin pretzels. Crust was magnificent, baked 10 minutes. I allowed it to cool completely, no rushing. Cream cheese layer kept the jello away from the crust exactly as advised after spreading it to the edges of the glass pan. I chilled the second layer before adding the jello. It is a delectable, attractive layered dessert, cuts easily when cold. New favorite thing!
YUMMY! I've had this multiple times, but have never made it myself. My friends loved it as I had made it for our weekly dinner get-together. I was so delighted that it turned out as well as the others that I have tried. Helpful hint from the reviews was to make sure that the cream cheese mixture completely covers the pretzel mixture to avoid sogginess from the strawberries. Thank you Betilda for posting this recipe!
This tastes sooo good. Perfect combo of sweet and salty.
I make a similar salad but I flavor the cream cheese filling with a little cocoa to make it a chocolate strawberry pretzel salad, except my mom always called it jiggle-fluff pie. I find that it needs to be eaten quickly because the pretzels will get soggy otherwise, so I sometimes halve everything and make it in a 8x8 pan for just me and hubby. Always a hit though!
I liked this a lot....but maybe not as much as I hoped I would. The crust layer seemed a bit thick...and turned out pretty crumbly....maybe I should have baked it a little longer than 8 minutes, but I was paranoid about it turning into a rock like some people complained. And whoever suggested that putting the jello mixture in the fridge to set up for an hour before pouring on the cream cheese layer steered me WAY wrong...because my jello was completely set in 15 minutes and I had to scoop it onto the cream cheese. It still looked okay, but not what I was envisioning. All in all, taste is very good....I'll make again.
I've been making this dish for many years. One varition: I sometimes use fresh strawberries, just add some ice cubes in with the jello and berries to help thicken it better. Also, I use sugar free jello & you can't taste the difference.
Really good! My daughter LOVES this side...it's nice in the summer as a side dish or dessert!
I have made this for years, it's the most requested salad/dessert for our family. I use a little bit larger glass pan, also 16 oz. of lite cool whip, otherwise everything else the same. I even get requests to bring this to pot luck's at work. Definitely a keeper, one we will continue to make for years to come!
Yum! I love this recipe. Thanks so much for sharing. I have made this dish for several years now, and your version of the recipe is very nice. Since I am usually serving a crowd, I used my 10 x 15 x 2 clear glass pan. I used your recipe with one extra block of cream cheese as I like a thick layer and had a bigger pan. I couldn't find 2 (10 oz) pkgs of frozen strawberries, so I used one 16 oz bag. I also like my strawberries not so whole, so I used a potato masher on them. For the crust I cooked it for 8 minutes this time, but it was sort of fragile. I have cooked it longer and it has gotten too hard... So for my oven I think 10 minutes is perfect. VERY IMPORTANT: Spread cream cheese all the way to the edges of the pan to keep the strawberries from seeping into the crust and making it soggy. Also, you must chill the strawberry mixture before you put it on the cream cheese layer, or it will melt its way through. I also chill the cream cheese layer while I am freezing the strawberry mixture until it is thickened. I am also very careful when adding the strawberry layer... I spoon the strawberries on and then slowly/carefully pour the rest of the juice. You must leave plenty of time for this to chill as it needs time to harden. I always make this the day before.
My mother has been making this for our family for years now and it has become a tradition at every holiday. It is ALWAYS a hit and everyone loves this! It is delicious as is and we don't make any changes in the recipe.
This is very good. I made this many years ago, but lost my recipe. Thanks, Betty. It was a hit at a potluck I attended.
This is one of my husband's favorite desserts. However, I prefer to omit the jello layer altogether, and just serve each portion with strawberry puree drizzled on top and around plate. If it's going to a party, I make long lines of the puree on top of the whole dish, and drag a table knife in shallow, perpendicular strokes across to make a pretty presentation.
When I saw this combination I knew I had to try it. Both kids & adults seemed to enjoy this dessert. I really like the combination of the salty pretzel crust with the sweet layers. I used fresh strawberries instead of frozen.
I love pretzel jello. This was something my mom made every holiday and has lots of fond memories attached to it. With this particular recipe there are just a couple problems. First there isn't enough pretzel crust. You need 3 cups of pretzels so that the crust isn't too thin and hits all the spots. When you add the extra cup of pretzels don't increase the butter. There was too much. And as for the delicious white, middle layer. Yummy! But there is far too much! If I had put it all in the pan there would have been no room to pour the jello on top. So cut the recipe for the white stuff in half. The awesome thing about this recipe is you can do it up anyway you like. Try lemon jello and raspberries. Super pretty!
We always have this as a side dish for Thanksgiving, and this recipe is exactly like my mother-in-law's. Every now and then my aunt will use orange jello and mandarine oranges for a change up...and I was skeptical at first, but it is actually just a delicious that way too!!!
too much salt and sweet...
I remembered this being much better as a kid...it came out very soggy and almost inedible. I was really disappointed- I was hoping for so much more.
This is one of my favorite recipes. My kids LOVE it! Don't try to make it the day before. The crust turns to mush (still very tasty - just looks bad).
Not very exciting or flavorful. I made it for a party, and everyone liked it, but it wasn't the knock-out dish I thought it sounded like when I read the recipe.
I've mad this recipe for years and I'm always required to take it to potlucks and family gatherings. I add about 1/2 cup if powdered sugar to my cream cheese mix to give it more of a cheesecake texture/flavor. I also let the strawberry jello mixture partially set in the freezer before putting on top of the cream cheese mixture so the cream cheese doesn't mix with the jello and it stays more firm.
great salad - I make irt very often -
i used reduced fat cream cheese and frozen topping; i used 2/3s of called for butter, and i used 3/4 of called for sugar. had no problems, all worked well and tasted great! don't know why some have said not to go for the reduced calories...
ohhhh soooo yummy!! made this for the first time today, for my hubby's bday & he said it's a "10"!! very refreshing!! i made a boo boo & used 1--16 oz frozen strawberries, instead of 2--10 oz frozen strawberries, but it turned out perfect anyway!! it's our new fave!!
Simply yummy!! For a quicker strawberry topping I use strawberry pie glaze and fresh strawberries!!
YUMMY!! Also amazing with orange jello and canned manderine oranges (tasted like a creamsicle!!)
The dish was very pretty. However, when I tried to cut pieces to serve, it was impossible to cut through the pretzel crust layer!
This was very very good. I will make it again. I used strawberry flavored cool whip (which is seasonal)instead of regular. It was very tasty.
This recipe is great! What a nice texture with the crunch bottom, cream cheese middle and jello top. Everyone in my family loved it!
I heavily altered this recipe. I used real, homemade whipped cream. I heavily sweetened it, so I didn't add any when I creamed the cream cheese. I also left out the jello and strawberries and topped it with cherry pie filling instead. It was delicious.
I must have done something wrong, the flavor was great when I was able to get it out of the Pyrex pan. Can't imagine it being difficult with that much butter. Also jello just slid off the cream cheese mixture. I'd like to try it again if I knew where I goofed. Could it have been because it got a little past the egg white consistency before pouring it on the cheese mixture.
I was not aware of this website until I tried this dessert at a friends house and asked her for the recipe. I never would have thought under this delicious strawberry-jello-cool whip dessert was....crushed pretzels! It was so good, I'm trying to think of a reason to invite friends over so I can make it this time! And I found a great web site because of it!
This was THE best..Definetly a favorite. We doubled the filling and the crust, as it did not cover the 9x13 dish. Also- we put the jello mixture in the fridge, for about 25 minutes until it was the right texture.
LOVE THIS!! Here's my changes: read reviews about mushy pretzels. I DID NOT bake the crust for 8 to 10 mins. Turned out just as good!!! Used fat free cream cheese, fat free whipped cream. And really you could leave out the 3/4 cup butter and 3 tables. of sugar and add less than 1 cup of sugar to make it way healthier. Granted, if you are going to take it to a wedding or baby shower you should probably use all the fatting stuff but just for family outings it is REALLY and truely just as good and actually amazing as fat free!!!
This is one of our families favorite desserts, make it for get togethers. Always go home with an empty pan.
Made half the recipe, but still used 2 boxes of jello. Also used fresh strawberries instead of frozen. Family loved it!
very good. trouble getting 10 oz. pkge frozen strawberries so used a 28oz pkge. worked ok
I've had this dish on several occasions and I looked on this website for the recipe. Great dish and the perfect recipe for it. Came out perfect, followed the recipe exactly as written. Thanks Betilda. This one is going in the permanent file box.
My mom always makes this and everyone one loves it, thought I would try my hand at it and take it to a 4th of July Party and it was gone within the hour! very easy to make, I followed the advise of others so the jello wouldnt seep down and turn the pretzels to mush and that was a huge help---thanks
One of our family favorites. Sometimes I double the pretzel bottom. This is per my family's request. They love that salty crunch!
Made it with peach flavored jell-o and canned peaches that I cut into smaller pieces. It was such a hit that I have made it twice in less than a week. Pot Luck luncheon and game day with friends. Will keep this in the rotation.
Made this for a 4th of July party, and it was a hit. Everybody loved the pretzel crust. Took a little time to prepare, especially to crush the pretzels very fine, but it was well worth the trouble.
I followed the recipe to a tee and I was very disappointed.
I liked it. I read many reviews that said it was runny and not very good after a couple of days. I accidently did not buy enough jello and only used one 3 oz package along with extra frozen strawberries and it came out great and held up well for over a week.
I made this for a party, but it was so good I kept it for myself and took something else. I can't wait to try this again, maybe with another fruit such as raspberries. A keeper!
My favorite dessert of ALL FREAKIN' TIME! I made this version and it's just like my Aunt used to make. It's a beautiful dessert and people will be impressed, even though it's not that difficult ;)
This is amazing!
I found that, if you chill it once the cream cheese topping is on, it sets better when you add the strawberries. also at serving time, if it comes right out of the fridge when you are ready to serve it, its less messy.
Looove this big hit with my hubby n the kiddos!
made this receipe for 1st day of spring pot luck at work and had to print off multiple copies for co-workers asking for it. I think it is going to be at a lot of Easter dinners.
This must just be a cooker error but mind turned out all runny. I waited for the crust to cool but it all turned to soup.
fantastic recipe as always! I add a bit of extra juice to the frozen strawberries; find ones that are already cut up into smaller pieces, if possible. To speed up the jello process, I stick the pan in the freezer for a few minutes.
A delicious treat. Be prepared to spend time in your kitchen though. I takes time for the crust to bake and cool, for the gelatin to dissolve and cool and for the cream cheese to come up to temp for smooth mixing. It wasn't a problem for me because I was making several other things and started with this first. A great way to use up leftover pretzels. -- I just made this again and used the bottom of the pretzel bag. I don't recommend that as the crust was pretty salty. I didn't have frozen strawberries, so I used canned pineapple. Delicious!
Sweet and salty makes me happy. :)I was careful with the crust as the reviews suggested. However, I found that the jello was a little overpowering. Next time I will double up cream cheese or use half the jello. I'd like to point out that there will definitely be a next time! Thanks for sharing.
My favorite dessert! We enjoy this at all holiday dinners (and when ever else I am not lazy enough to make it). I even eat it for breakfast the morning after the holiday ... it can't be worse than a donut, right?
We absolutely love this dessert. We've tried it with other jello flavors and it has been equally good. Even without the fruit.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections