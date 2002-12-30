Tiramisu Cake

4.2
4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

You can use rum or brandy, if you like.

Recipe by Michelle

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x5-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut the cake in half lengthwise to make two layers. Combine the coffee and brandy. Sprinkle enough of the coffee mixture over the bottom cake layer to moisten it well, but not soak it.

    Advertisement

  • Beat together the mascarpone and the confectioners' sugar until fluffy. Spread half the cheese mixture over the bottom cake layer. Top with remaining cake layer and spread remaining cheese on top. Dust liberally with sifted cocoa. Refrigerate 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 26.8g; cholesterol 70.9mg; sodium 243.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022