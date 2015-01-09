1 of 14

Rating: 3 stars I make homemade peanut butter all the time and NEVER use oil. If you let your food processor run long enough, the natural oils are released and it gets very creamy. Helpful (47)

Rating: 3 stars 2 Tablespoons of oil is not enough. Here is what we did: 2 cups peanuts 3 Tablespoons oil and 2 Tablespoons of water. It was still chunky but the kids liked it. Actually the kids made it! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I just made the homemade peanut butter and is was so easy and taste awesome!! I made a couple of changes 1. I used canola oil and 2. I added a tablespoon of honey. I put everything in the blender an let it go. It looks as creamy and smooth as store bought and taste so much better. I used no salt roasted peanuts and it was still so good. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars I posted this recipe & wanted to clear some things up. I have heard from numerous sources NEVER to add oil...that the nuts have enough natural oils. I now use the Magic Bullet. Unfortunately I went through 8 blenders/food processors b/c the motor burns out after running for a given amt of time. So cannot let it run long enough to turn peanuts into smooth PB. I still use this recipe on a weekly basis (im a huge PB fan) and stand by it. I now use 1 jar Planters Honey Rst and 1 jar of Planters 5 Alarm (spicy) and everyone still loves it. Does anyone have a recommendation for an affordable food processor (Vitamix is out of my price range and too big) whose motor will not burn out after 2 or 3 min of use? Also like compact appliances b/c live in apt w/ limited counter space. Helpful (8)

Rating: 1 stars I tried this recipie followed it to the letter unfortunately it was dry and pasty I let my processer run for a very long time but it was not getting any better. I decided to add 100 grams of butter and some maple syrup to sweeten and it turned out ok. I would definately not make this recipie again one star without modifying the recipe after modifications two stars I will however keep trying different varieties until I get it right:-) Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This was very easy to make in my Vitamix. I had some unsalted roasted peanuts I had on hand so I used them. I didn't add oil and am glad I didn't. I recommend trying peanuts on their own before adding the oil. My peanuts gave off enough oil on their own that the addition would have made it too oily. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars very good basic recipe..I mixed it up a bit and added Hersheys special dark cocoa powder and some splenda powder and a little canola oil to make it smoooooth. very good. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I don't eat peanut butter so I didn't want to buy a jar. I made a 6 oz. batch in the small jar of my Ninja Master Pro to use in a recipe. It really sticks to the top of your mouth but my husband grandson and I like the taste. But I will still only make it in very small batches in my cooking. 4 stars because I still don't like peanut butter. Helpful (1)