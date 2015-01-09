Homemade Peanut Butter

Rating: 3.5 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

The best homemade peanut butter.

By Captain Jeff Marchant

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
25 - 2 tablespoon servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour the peanut oil into the bowl of a food processor. Turn the processor on. As the blade is spinning, gradually add the peanuts. Process until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed, about 2 minutes. Store refrigerated in an airtight container.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note

The peanut butter can also be made in a blender. Just be sure to occasionally stop the blender and stir the whole peanuts up from the bottom.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 10.1g; sodium 181mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (14)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

jypseygal
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2011
I just made the homemade peanut butter and is was so easy and taste awesome!! I made a couple of changes 1. I used canola oil and 2. I added a tablespoon of honey. I put everything in the blender an let it go. It looks as creamy and smooth as store bought and taste so much better. I used no salt roasted peanuts and it was still so good. Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

girlgeekFL
Rating: 3 stars
04/18/2011
I make homemade peanut butter all the time and NEVER use oil. If you let your food processor run long enough, the natural oils are released and it gets very creamy. Read More
Helpful
(47)
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
girlgeekFL
Rating: 3 stars
04/18/2011
I make homemade peanut butter all the time and NEVER use oil. If you let your food processor run long enough, the natural oils are released and it gets very creamy. Read More
Helpful
(47)
Aimee's Technique
Rating: 3 stars
12/16/2009
2 Tablespoons of oil is not enough. Here is what we did: 2 cups peanuts 3 Tablespoons oil and 2 Tablespoons of water. It was still chunky but the kids liked it. Actually the kids made it! Read More
Helpful
(25)
jypseygal
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2011
I just made the homemade peanut butter and is was so easy and taste awesome!! I made a couple of changes 1. I used canola oil and 2. I added a tablespoon of honey. I put everything in the blender an let it go. It looks as creamy and smooth as store bought and taste so much better. I used no salt roasted peanuts and it was still so good. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Advertisement
Captain Jeff Marchant
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2013
I posted this recipe & wanted to clear some things up. I have heard from numerous sources NEVER to add oil...that the nuts have enough natural oils. I now use the Magic Bullet. Unfortunately I went through 8 blenders/food processors b/c the motor burns out after running for a given amt of time. So cannot let it run long enough to turn peanuts into smooth PB. I still use this recipe on a weekly basis (im a huge PB fan) and stand by it. I now use 1 jar Planters Honey Rst and 1 jar of Planters 5 Alarm (spicy) and everyone still loves it. Does anyone have a recommendation for an affordable food processor (Vitamix is out of my price range and too big) whose motor will not burn out after 2 or 3 min of use? Also like compact appliances b/c live in apt w/ limited counter space. Read More
Helpful
(8)
MARIANAO
Rating: 1 stars
10/18/2012
I tried this recipie followed it to the letter unfortunately it was dry and pasty I let my processer run for a very long time but it was not getting any better. I decided to add 100 grams of butter and some maple syrup to sweeten and it turned out ok. I would definately not make this recipie again one star without modifying the recipe after modifications two stars I will however keep trying different varieties until I get it right:-) Read More
Helpful
(6)
KGora
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/30/2013
This was very easy to make in my Vitamix. I had some unsalted roasted peanuts I had on hand so I used them. I didn't add oil and am glad I didn't. I recommend trying peanuts on their own before adding the oil. My peanuts gave off enough oil on their own that the addition would have made it too oily. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
Pattipoo31766
Rating: 4 stars
06/24/2011
very good basic recipe..I mixed it up a bit and added Hersheys special dark cocoa powder and some splenda powder and a little canola oil to make it smoooooth. very good. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Linda Kruse
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2015
I don't eat peanut butter so I didn't want to buy a jar. I made a 6 oz. batch in the small jar of my Ninja Master Pro to use in a recipe. It really sticks to the top of your mouth but my husband grandson and I like the taste. But I will still only make it in very small batches in my cooking. 4 stars because I still don't like peanut butter. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Fyicgmunoz
Rating: 1 stars
06/07/2011
I did not think this was good at all. Maybe I did something wrong. I followed recipe as directed and it had a horrible taste. Sorry will not be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022