Wake up on the right side of the bed with a stack of sweet, cozy, and simple banana pancakes. This top-rated banana pancake recipe is easy to make and it comes together in just 15 minutes, so you don't have to wake up early to enjoy a satisfying breakfast. Learn how to make, store, and serve the best banana pancakes ever.

What You Need to Make Banana Pancakes

If you have ready-to-use bananas and a few kitchen staples, you already have everything you need to make perfect banana pancakes.

Flour

All-purpose flour contains gluten, a protein that gives the pancakes structure and pleasant chewiness.

Sugar

Granulated sugar adds sweetness, helps hold in moisture, and may create a tender texture.

Baking Powder

Baking powder is a leavener. It creates air bubbles in the batter, which ensures light and fluffy pancakes.

Salt

Salt adds subtle depth to all sorts of sweet dishes, including pancakes. You won't be able to detect it in the finished product, but you'll miss it if you leave it out.

An Egg

Eggs work with the other ingredients to bind and provide structure. The fatty yolks also add rich flavor and extra moisture.

Milk

Not only does milk add flavor, it is the liquid base that's essential for dissolving the dry ingredients and creating a cohesive batter.

Vegetable Oil

Vegetable oil is harder to burn than butter, so it's a great fat to use in banana pancakes. It keeps the pancakes moist and prevents them from sticking to the pan.

Bananas

Last but certainly not least, you'll need two mashed bananas for these pancakes. The bananas will help hold the other ingredients together and add mellow, fruity flavor.

How to Make Banana Pancakes

It really couldn't be easier to make this basic banana pancake recipe. You'll find the full recipe below, but here's a brief overview of what you can expect:

Mix

Combine your dry ingredients (flour, sugar, salt, baking powder) in one bowl and your wet ingredients (egg, milk, vegetable oil, mashed bananas) in another bowl. Add the dry ingredients to the bowl with the wet ingredients, then stir until they're incorporated. It's OK if your batter is slightly lumpy.

Cook

Pour the batter in ¼ cup portions onto a lightly oiled pan or griddle over medium-high heat. Cook for a few minutes, flip with a spatula, and cook for another few minutes (or until each side is golden brown).

Serve

Serve your banana pancakes immediately. They're delicious alone or with your favorite pancake toppings.

Banana Pancake Toppings

A plate full of plain banana pancakes is like a blank canvas. When it comes to toppings, you can keep it simple or get as creative as you want. If you're in need of a little inspiration, here are some of our favorite ideas:

Maple Syrup or Pancake Syrup

You can't go wrong with the classics. As delicious as these banana pancakes are, a drizzle of maple or pancake syrup will send them over the top.

Honey and Peanut Butter

For a more wholesome option, try topping your pancakes with honey. Dollop some peanut butter on there for a delicious, sandwich-inspired breakfast.

Fruit and Whipped Cream

Add a little color to your breakfast plate with fresh berries, citrus wedges, or even some banana slices to really drive the theme home. Homemade or store-bought whipped cream is an extra special touch that pairs perfectly with fruit.

Nutella

Who says you can't eat dessert for breakfast? Top your banana pancakes with Nutella (or your favorite chocolate-hazelnut spread) for an indulgent morning treat.

Jam or Jelly

A spoonful of jam or jelly is a fruity upgrade that everyone will love. Sprinkle it with powdered sugar for extra flavor.

How to Store Banana Pancakes

Don't throw away your extra pancakes! You can store them in an airtight container in the fridge for about two to three days. When you're ready to eat them, just reheat in the microwave until the pancakes are warmed through.

Can You Freeze Banana Pancakes?

Yes, you can freeze banana pancakes — and it's a great idea if you like to meal prep breakfasts. It couldn't be easier: Allow the pancakes to cool to room temperature, stack them in an airtight container with wax paper between each pancake (to prevent sticking), and freeze for about three months.

There's no need to thaw frozen pancakes. Simply reheat them in the toaster, microwave, or oven.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"Just a tip for fuss free banana mashing ... stick them in a zip-lock bag, zip and squeeze," suggests a_houghtaling. "When you're done, cut a corner off and you have a pour spout!"

"These pancakes were the best pancakes I have ever eaten," raves J Marcy. "My boyfriend and I cannot seem to get enough of them."