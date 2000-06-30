Tiramisu I

I am giving this 4 stars,instead of 5, only because I think that there are some things you should know before you make this. The hardest part is the "dunking". I did it several ways, but since there were some that got way too soggy when I served it there came a puddle of coffee.(This is MY fault). Instead of adding brandy (we do not drink, so I used an extract) (rum, as I like the tiramisu with the rum flavor) I added too little (again, MY fault), so it had a good coffee flavor, but not enough of the rum. Now, I think you should let it set for at LEAST a day for the flavors to blend. The texture (despite it being runny from the coffee)was good. Overall flavor, was good. I have read that people have toasted the ladyfingers before dunking and used a brush (I used a brush and it didn't really penetrate the ladyfinger). I would try this again, it would hopefully turn out better the second time. It truly wasn't hard, I just wanted to "help" out with suggestions for the dunking of the ladyfingers.