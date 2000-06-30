Tiramisu I

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.
423 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 201.9mg; sodium 97.3mg. Full Nutrition
i havent had tiramisu in a long time, tasted just like i remember. was very easy, but the only downside is that the mascarpone mixture was a bit too runny. i was expecting a thick layer on top. otherwise really yummy!!!! thanks
Fabulous!!! It wasn't too hard to make either. The longer you let it sit, the less it will fall apart when you serve it. I definitely recommend letting it sit overnight, otherwise it falls apart when you serve it (which isn't so bad - it still tastes great!) This is a wonderful recipe.
07/13/2001
I made this for a 4th of July party and it was a smash!! Everyone who tasted it couldn't believe that I could make it. I like that you don't have to bake anything. I have tried all kinds of tiramisu cake at fine resturants and even my familys own and this is wonderful. I don't like the pound cake, just layers of ladyfingers are the best.
This was a really good recipe. I read the reviews and added Kahlua for half the coffee as suggested, and it really made the dish. I also agree with using cocoa instead of the ground chocolate - that was the most time consuming part of the recipe. Other than that, the recipe was super easy and REALLY good.
great recipe. I added 6 tbsp of sugar to the cheese as i found 3 tbspoons too bland. also needed 2 cups of strong coffee. I like to use a smaller but deeper dish so that the cake is nice and thick. With 9x13 pan, the cheese is spread out too thin. But overall i love this recipe for it's simplicity and the fact that it doesn't use double/whipping cream.
This recipe was a flop for me. I haven't had a true "flop" in some time. I will never dip ladyfingers in coffee again. They were wet and soggy. My biggest problem was that the mascarpone seemed to curdle. It was at room temperature and the egg yolks were from the fridge. Is this the problem? Or did I mix it too long. If someone knows, please let me know.
I added 3 additional tablespoonsful of sugar to the beaten egg whites, used half kahlua and half strong coffee. I also sprinkled cocoa over the first layer, and cocoa over the second (top) layer, then sprinkled mini chocolate chips over the entire dish. Looks beautiful!
I made this for a New Years Eve get together and it was very runny after being refrigerated for well over 24 hours. It tasted good but I will not make it again unless someone can tell me why it was so runny....
I am giving this 4 stars,instead of 5, only because I think that there are some things you should know before you make this. The hardest part is the "dunking". I did it several ways, but since there were some that got way too soggy when I served it there came a puddle of coffee.(This is MY fault). Instead of adding brandy (we do not drink, so I used an extract) (rum, as I like the tiramisu with the rum flavor) I added too little (again, MY fault), so it had a good coffee flavor, but not enough of the rum. Now, I think you should let it set for at LEAST a day for the flavors to blend. The texture (despite it being runny from the coffee)was good. Overall flavor, was good. I have read that people have toasted the ladyfingers before dunking and used a brush (I used a brush and it didn't really penetrate the ladyfinger). I would try this again, it would hopefully turn out better the second time. It truly wasn't hard, I just wanted to "help" out with suggestions for the dunking of the ladyfingers.
I always use this recipe whenever i want to make tiramisu for a special occasion and everyone always loves it. I prefer it over the other popular recipes because it doesn't use any whipping or heavy cream (less calories!). It turns out great every time if you do it right (I have had some failed attempts...). Tips: - Make sure to always use a new bowl without ANY traces left of the yoke mixture when you try to whip the egg whites. Otherwise, this messes up the chemistry and your whites will not turn out fluffy... thus soupy tiramisu. - Also make sure to whip your egg whites until they have stiff peaks and be very gentle when folding the two mixtures together to keep it fluffy. STOP EARLY! they don't have to be perfectly mixed. - The coffee flavor is best if you make it extra strong espresso.. also sometimes it takes making it a few times to discover the perfect amount of soakage.
I made this for a birthday at work and everyone loved it. A lot of the reviews said it was runny so I added two more egg whites and it turned out great. I also added some brandy to the coffee to dip the ladyfingers. Not sure how much, just poured it in. Next time I want to try Kahlua in the coffee. Overall, a great recipe!
This tasted fantastic! The flavors were all there and I was asked for the recipe by several!! The only thing is the same problem as the other reviewers had. It was very watery. The coffee was a puddle in the bottom of the pan. So I'm not sure what I did wrong, but it certainly did not affect the flavor!!
Awesome recipe! I have always loved Tiramisu and wanted to make it, but couldn't find a recipe until I found this website. The first time I made this it took about an hour, but I made the lady fingers from scratch. With store bought or pre-made lady fingers, it takes almost no time.
but i never can make the thing, there is no "mascorpone" around here,or lady fingers; I cannot drink alcohol what caN I SUBSTITUTE FOR BRANDY?:?lET ME KNOW THANX!!I love the desert but its hard to make at home.
