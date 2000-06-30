Tiramisu I

4.1
36 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 12
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This is my favorite dessert and will be the favorite of anyone who tries it, I am sure! You may substitute cubed pound cake for the ladyfingers.

Recipe by Jacci

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
3 hrs 40 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat egg yolks and sugar with electric mixer until light yellow, 1 minute. Beat in mascarpone, brandy, and vanilla until smooth. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until stiff, but not dry. Fold egg whites into mascarpone mixture.

    Advertisement

  • Quickly dip ladyfingers, one at a time, in cooled coffee and arrange them in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Use 15 cookies to cover the bottom of the dish. Spread half the mascarpone mixture over the cookie crust and sprinkle the chocolate on top. Repeat the soaked cookie and cheese layers.

  • Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate 4 hours or overnight before serving.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 201.9mg; sodium 97.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022