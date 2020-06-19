Zucchini Raspberry Cupcakes

Rating: 4.62 stars
100 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 75
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

Very tasty cupcake with zucchini to add moisture, raspberries, and chocolate for a sweet and tart flavor.

By mkr

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 24 muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together the flour, cocoa, and baking soda; set aside. Beat the butter and sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until light-colored and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, allowing each egg to blend into the butter mixture before adding the next. Beat in the vanilla with the last egg. Pour in the flour mixture alternately with the buttermilk, mixing until just incorporated. Fold in the zucchini, raspberries, and chocolate chips, mixing just enough to evenly combine. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 3/4 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 133mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (106)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

squirrel
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2009
Very tasty cupcakes. For those worried you can not taste the zucchini at all. I did have to cook mine a little longer but believe it is my oven. Very good. I will make again. Read More
Helpful
(35)

Most helpful critical review

THEFAMILYCHEF
Rating: 3 stars
10/06/2011
more chocolatey than I wanted. Read More
Helpful
(8)
100 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 75
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
squirrel
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2009
Very tasty cupcakes. For those worried you can not taste the zucchini at all. I did have to cook mine a little longer but believe it is my oven. Very good. I will make again. Read More
Helpful
(35)
Janille MacLean
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2011
Pretty good. I love raspberries and zucchini so it couldn't go wrong for me. The raspberries didn't have to be fresh frozen worked fine. My frosting didn't turn out though so next time it may be 5 star for us. Read More
Helpful
(31)
knittingmommy
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2010
These were great. They aren't quite chocolate-y enough for us, though. Next time I'll add about 50% more cocoa and chips. I made mini bread loaves with this too. They took about 40 min. to bake. A great recipe to use up the raspberries and zucchini in our freezer from last summer. Read More
Helpful
(29)
Advertisement
wantabunch
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2012
These are very good and a great way to get some healthy fruits & veggies in kids. I used 1 cup freshly ground white whole wheat, somewhere between 1/3 cup and 1/2 cup of cocoa,about 1.5 - 1.75 C frozen raspberries, and slightly lesss sugar & chocolate chips than called for. They don't need frosting, we're eating them as chocolate muffins. They'll be great tossed in lunchboxes. If frosted, I would go with maybe a sweetened whipped cream piped inside of them. The only downside is the raspberry seeds stuck in my teeth. Oh well! I will definitely make these again. Update: Made again, increasing the ww flour to 1/2, and replacing 1/2 C of the butter with plain greek yogurt. Also threw in a handful of old fashioned oats. They're great! I made mini muffins, cooking them 12 minutes. These will be regulars at our house. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Rachel
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2010
I really liked these. And with zucchini season coming up, I'm always looking for recipes that incorporate it! (And I couldn't taste the zucchini at all, btw.) I didn't have any buttermilk, so I added a 1/2 T of vinegar to the milk, and let it stand a few minutes. It's a good substitution. Read More
Helpful
(20)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2012
Sturdy but moist not too sweet brownie-like cupcake studded with a delicious combination of fresh raspberries and gooey chocolate chips in every bite. I completely forgot there was zucchini in them! Taken to nirvana frosted with "Buttercream Icing" (flavored with almond extract) also from this site. I tasted one "for rating and review purposes" and then I had to get me out of the kitchen... Read More
Helpful
(17)
Advertisement
debbieh
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2011
Just made a batch of these to serve to hungry kids after swimming lessons tomorrow and they are SOOOOO good! I increased the amount of cocoa to almost 1/2 a cup and the amount of raspberries to almost 2 cups (so there would be berries in each one). I think there could have been less chocolate chips...3/4 a cup would have been plenty with everything else going on. You can not taste the zuchinni at all but they are super moist. I'm sure they would be great with some frosting or whipped cream but they are really more like a muffin than a cupcake and are excellent with no topping at all! Read More
Helpful
(11)
mominml
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2011
Delicious cupcakes. I know other reviewers have made this point as well, but you can't even tell there is zucchini in these cupcakes. The chocolate raspberry combination is amazing. I topped these with cream cheese frosting, which was the perfect compliment. Perfectly moist, great flavor, wonderful cupcakes! Read More
Helpful
(8)
THEFAMILYCHEF
Rating: 3 stars
10/05/2011
more chocolatey than I wanted. Read More
Helpful
(8)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/25/2022