Zucchini Raspberry Cupcakes

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty cupcakes. For those worried you can not taste the zucchini at all. I did have to cook mine a little longer but believe it is my oven. Very good. I will make again. Helpful (35)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good. I love raspberries and zucchini so it couldn't go wrong for me. The raspberries didn't have to be fresh frozen worked fine. My frosting didn't turn out though so next time it may be 5 star for us. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars These were great. They aren't quite chocolate-y enough for us, though. Next time I'll add about 50% more cocoa and chips. I made mini bread loaves with this too. They took about 40 min. to bake. A great recipe to use up the raspberries and zucchini in our freezer from last summer. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars These are very good and a great way to get some healthy fruits & veggies in kids. I used 1 cup freshly ground white whole wheat, somewhere between 1/3 cup and 1/2 cup of cocoa,about 1.5 - 1.75 C frozen raspberries, and slightly lesss sugar & chocolate chips than called for. They don't need frosting, we're eating them as chocolate muffins. They'll be great tossed in lunchboxes. If frosted, I would go with maybe a sweetened whipped cream piped inside of them. The only downside is the raspberry seeds stuck in my teeth. Oh well! I will definitely make these again. Update: Made again, increasing the ww flour to 1/2, and replacing 1/2 C of the butter with plain greek yogurt. Also threw in a handful of old fashioned oats. They're great! I made mini muffins, cooking them 12 minutes. These will be regulars at our house. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I really liked these. And with zucchini season coming up, I'm always looking for recipes that incorporate it! (And I couldn't taste the zucchini at all, btw.) I didn't have any buttermilk, so I added a 1/2 T of vinegar to the milk, and let it stand a few minutes. It's a good substitution. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Sturdy but moist not too sweet brownie-like cupcake studded with a delicious combination of fresh raspberries and gooey chocolate chips in every bite. I completely forgot there was zucchini in them! Taken to nirvana frosted with "Buttercream Icing" (flavored with almond extract) also from this site. I tasted one "for rating and review purposes" and then I had to get me out of the kitchen... Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Just made a batch of these to serve to hungry kids after swimming lessons tomorrow and they are SOOOOO good! I increased the amount of cocoa to almost 1/2 a cup and the amount of raspberries to almost 2 cups (so there would be berries in each one). I think there could have been less chocolate chips...3/4 a cup would have been plenty with everything else going on. You can not taste the zuchinni at all but they are super moist. I'm sure they would be great with some frosting or whipped cream but they are really more like a muffin than a cupcake and are excellent with no topping at all! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious cupcakes. I know other reviewers have made this point as well, but you can't even tell there is zucchini in these cupcakes. The chocolate raspberry combination is amazing. I topped these with cream cheese frosting, which was the perfect compliment. Perfectly moist, great flavor, wonderful cupcakes! Helpful (8)