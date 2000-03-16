Famous Caramel Cookie Bars

4
4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These are like the real thing, they are real good. If you want to speed up the process after dipping, put in refrigerator for about 30 minutes.

Recipe by Saundra

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
40
Yield:
40 bars
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place shortbread cookies on a baking sheet or tray. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, melt caramels in water, stirring frequently. Spoon a thin line of caramel over each cookie. Place cookies in refrigerator until caramel is set.

  • Line baking sheets or trays with waxed paper. In a double boiler over simmering water, melt chocolate. Dip cookies in chocolate one at a time, tapping against the side of the bowl to remove excess. Place on prepared sheets and let rest at room temperature several hours, until set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 9.2mg; sodium 117.9mg. Full Nutrition
