Wet-Bottom Shoofly Pie

3.4
20 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 4

This wet bottom shoofly pie recipe is a true Pennsylvania Dutch staple.

Recipe by Bea Gassman

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To make the crumbs: In a medium bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, and shortening. Cut ingredients together with a pastry cutter or rub with fingers until dough forms fine crumbs. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • To make the filling: In a medium bowl, dissolve baking soda in boiling water. Stir in corn syrup, molasses, salt, and egg, being sure to stir well. Pour 1/3 of the mixture into the unbaked pie crust. Sprinkle 1/3 of the crumbs over the mixture. Continue this process until the crumb mixture and liquid mixture have been used up.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, then lower the oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake for an additional 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 72.9g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 399.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022