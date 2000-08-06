Wet-Bottom Shoofly Pie
This wet bottom shoofly pie recipe is a true Pennsylvania Dutch staple.
A very good recipe- my family is Pennsylvania Dutch in heritage, though we now live near Philadelphia. This is like the Dutchies make it! I was successful using 1 cup molasses (Brer Rabbit brand makes a full flavor, which I like, and mild flavor for those who want a tamer version) instead of the 1/2 molasses, 1/2 corn syrup blend. I have never krown a PA Dutchie to use corn syrup.
I came across this website and thought this recipe seemed quite easy and that it would come out pretty good-- no way! I used the other reviewer's advice and added extra shortening to the crumb mixture and was using blackstrap molasses as well but it turned into a molasses goo. Did anyone else have this problem? This is my FIRST disgraceful baking experience of all my 12 or so years baking many different recipes!! I've moved on to find a more authentic Pennsylvania Dutch recipe for shoo-fly pie, if I find a good one I'll post it on here.... I give this recipe 2 thumbs down! Suzie
No doubt a true PA Dutch staple. One bite and I was immediately taken back to my home town in Berks County. Molasses (blackstrap is preferred) is the key ingrediant... Also, a variation that my folks use is "Turkey Syrup" rather than corn syrup - - - I have never been able to find it though outside of Berks or Lancaster counties. Thanks Bea!!
There crumbs are all used to top the pie in a real Pa. Dutch pie. They are not mixed with other ingredients.
my family is pa dutch as are all of our neighbors. where i come from it is imperative for a woman to know how to make the very best of the traditional pa dutch foods. i make one of the best shoo flies in the county nd i use this recipe(with a few minor changes). thankyou for posting this recipe ....btw..if you mess this recipe up then you should probably work on your baking skills.
I've made numerous recipes for Shoofly Pie and this one was easy and turned out great! wonderful treat!!
This recipe is awesome. I have been looking for a traditional Shoo-Fly pie, and this is it! The only thing that I would change is to add more shortening to make the crumbs, especially if you don't have a pastry cutter. Very tasty!
I made this recipe several different times, I need to know if the crust is supose to absorb the molasses mixture? That looks to me like the pie burnt. Is that why it is called Wet bottom? I find it hard to cut it as well.
This tasted nothing like the shoofly pie I had in PA. I ended up throwing it in the trash.
MUST be made with a deep dish pie crust! I had a huge mess in my kitchen from gooey molasses filling overflowing the regular pie crust I was using.
Im from Pennsylvania and I grew up eating wet bottom shoo fly pie. This did not taste like any pie I've had before. I was extremely disappointed.
We really liked this, and I was surprised at how easily it came together. I'd make this again.
I have been making this pie for years. It's a great recipe. Love it!!! I made one for a family member today. Came on to print a copy of this and figured I should rate it. I give it 5 stars *****
what's the purpose of trying to 'layer' the crumbs when they sit on top of the liquid as you pour through? I ended up with a thick floury crumb layer on the pie.
