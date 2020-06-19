Strawberry Sensation Smoothie
Strawberry and orange flavors will be sure to perk up your morning! Replace fruit, juice, and yogurt flavors as desired for variety.
Kids loved! I made 2 servings by substituting 1 cup of orange juice for the orange and used a 6 ounce container of strawberry yogurt, blended with some ice. Tasty and healthy - yay!
This was okay. I think we would have liked it better had I used orange juice instead of apple juice. I liked that it wasn't too sweet and we actually liked the pulp that we got in this smoothie from the orange.
I really hate writing a negative review, but I did not like this smoothie at all. The flavors just did not seem to work well together and it left an awful aftertaste. I did try to drink as much as I could, but in the end just decided to tip it away. There are so many better smoothie recipes on this site, will not be making again. Sorry!
Fantastic! To the person who commented that they didn't like it, perhaps you were looking for one of those overly sweet, syrupy smoothies that you'd buy from a chain coffee house. I thought that the flavors were delicious as is, but of course, I like to make my own adjustments, too. I was excited to see a smoothie recipe that I feel comfortable making for my toddler. The creator of this recipe did a great job--naturally delicious without having to add sugar. Kudos!
Im trying to eat healthy and Made this for Myself my 3 year old and my 12 month old. The 12 month old about beat me up for taking it away and my 3 year old is asking for more. I drank it all though so there is no more hahaha. Very good not very sweet and doesnt make my kids all hyper with sugar very good!!!
this is excellent, I registered just to review this one. I'm allergic to bananas, so most smoothies are out for me. This one dosent have the usual ingredient of several spoonfulls of sugar either, yet is plenty sweet. really liked the addition of chopped almonds, added a great texture.
Substituted Orange Juice instead of apple! Made it much more tasty :)
Since the recipe calls for ground almonds, I decide to sub almond milk for the apple juice. Very good substitution. I did not grind my almonds but threw them whole in the blender and let the blender grind them. I was surprised at how well the orange and strawberry flavors come together. Thanks for a smoothie recipe I will make again.
