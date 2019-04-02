Insanely Amazing Jalapeno Cheese Dip

Rating: 4.55 stars
292 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 212
  • 4 star values: 46
  • 3 star values: 21
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 5

Take this delicious, 5-minute prep, jalapeno cheese dip to BBQs, cookouts, parties, or any other occasion. This dish will make you the most popular person there! Serve with bread, crackers, or chips.

By happywife05

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine jalapeno peppers, Parmesan cheese, Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, and green chilies in a bowl. Cut the top off of the sourdough bread and hollow out the center to create a bowl. Fill the bread bowl with the jalapeno mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
438 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 28.1g; cholesterol 25.1mg; sodium 1136.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (297)

Most helpful positive review

happywife05
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2009
I am the submitter of this recipe. 1.) Make sure to use real cheese, as the powdered stuff in the green can has a lot more sodium, and will cause the dip to be salty! 2.)If you don't like spicy, or if a lot of kids will be eating this, I would use about 2 oz. of jalapenos. If you like a little kick but not overpoweringly spicy, 4 oz is the way to go. If you can't get enough of the heat and like almost-inedibly spicy, you can try 6 oz. 3.) The best thing I have found to dip in this is sliced french or sourdough baguette. 4.)Also, if you want to use fresh jalapenos, it gives a wonderful texture. Enjoy!!! Read More
(203)

Most helpful critical review

Audra Schell Ganiear
Rating: 3 stars
12/19/2011
Three stars as is but five stars with some easy changes. Having made this recipe several times before, I recommend the following changes/ additions: Substitutie 1 ( 8 oz) package of soft cream cheese, and 1/4 cup of sour cream to replace mayo (mayo is too sweet and sour cream adds a needed tang), bake this in a greased casserole dish instead of a bread bowl and then serve with toasted french baguettes (dough wont get soggy then and dip forms a golden brown layer on top). Divide the parmasen cheese into two half cups. Incorporate one 1/2 cup with the cream cheese mixture and save the other 1/2 cup for a topping (also my addition). Mix 1/4 tsp garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste into cream cheese and sour cream mixture. For the topping, combine 3/4 cup Italian bread crumbs, the 2nd 1/2 cup of parmesan, 4 TBS melted butter and salt and pepper to taste. Once you have transferred the dip to the baking dish, spread the bread crumb mixture evenly over the top. Bake uncovered in a 350 oven for 30 minutes (or until the top is bubbly and golden brown). Serve with toasted baguettes. I would highly recommend doubling this recipe for a crowd. I always run out even after doubling and literally have people licking the bowl. SO GOOD! Thanks! Read More
(177)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2009
Woo-eee! Girl, this dip is MONEY! Picked up most of the ingredients for this in the a.m., including a bread bowl which had been marked down. I used Cracker Barrel's 2% sharp white cheddar and reduced fat mayo. Man. My husband and I were fighting over the leftovers. I'm already thinking of when would be a good time to make this again! This one is a definite keeper fo-sho'. Read More
(129)
shantif
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2009
We really enjoyed this one. Instead of a full cup of mayo I used 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup mayo. Also I used 5 small jalapenos from my garden for a really fresh taste. Just popped in the oven in a baking dish (did not use a bread bowl) until bubbly and served with a french baguette. Delish... I'll make this next time I have company if they like spicy. Read More
(106)
fabfoodie
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2009
So easy and great tasting! I made a double batch for my last party and happened to have some left over. The next day we split some chicken breasts stuffed them with the dip then baked the stuffed chicken until it was done. You could also flatten boneless chicken breasts spread with the dip then roll hold in place with a pick cover and bake. Mmmm!! Read More
(56)
CookinBug
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2009
Insanely amazing is right! Wow! So good! I usually can't handle much heat but this tasted so good I didn't care. I couldn't find a round loaf of sourdough so I used a crusty Italian instead. I served this to a group of men during their fantasty football draft and it was devoured. Thanks Happywife I will be making this very often during football season!:) Read More
(42)
Karen Dean Covington
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2009
I made this recipe early in the day to take to a get together. I ran out of time and didn't get to pick up the bread bowl so I microwaved the ingredients at my destination and served hot in my mini fondou pot along side of sliced sourdough baquettes. Everyone thought it was excellent I even got some "I like this better than that other one your bring" comments. Read More
(38)
Celeste
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2009
I didn't use a bread bowl just make sure to drain the liquid from peppers if not using a bread bowl. I used asiago cheese instead of parm more flavor and medium cheddar next time I'll use 1 cup of chedddar. I also added 1/2 tsp of garlic powder. Very good! I'll make this often thanks Happywife!!! Read More
(35)
Valorie
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2009
Made as written. DH and son ate quite a bit. Nicely spicy with 4 oz. jalepenos. Pretty oily (mayo) so will try with 1/2 mayo 1/2 sour cream next time. Read More
(33)
